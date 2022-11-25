48
  1. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Need to be sure.

    For a Wildcard do we first make the transfers and then confirm or do we activate the booster first?

    I don't want the hits to get added by mistake.

    Thanks.

    1. POGON 1948
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      activate booster 1st

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers.

  2. POGON 1948
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    I'm taking Danny Ward on wildcard. Dont try to stop me

    1. The Iceman
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yes, IMO. One of Germany’s few bright sparks.

      1. The Iceman
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Reply fail to Sammy S below!!!

    2. POGON 1948
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      wait Wales play with Hennessey???

  3. Sammy S
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Is Musiala worth keeping for an extra week as a punt?

    1. The Iceman
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yes, IMO. One of Germany’s few bright sparks.

  4. The Iceman
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Neymar > Richarlison
    Lautaro > Mbappe (already have Di Maria and Messi)
    Skov Olsen > Kamada

    Thoughts please?

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Looks good to me , are you using WC?

      1. The Iceman
        just now

        Not just yet, 3FT should sort me out enough to navigate this week.

  5. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    What time and day for Deadline for matchday 2, anyone know pls ?

    1. The Iceman
      31 mins ago

      Right up until the Wales vs Iran game kicks off tomorrow (or today depending where you live).

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Thx, thats what i thot
        What r your 3 ft?

        1. The Iceman
          7 mins ago

          At the moment:

          1) Neymar > Richarlison
          2) Martinez > Mbappe
          3) Skov Olsen > Kamada

          1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Prob do ypur 1st two...3rd one tossup...cheers

            1. The Iceman
              just now

              Thanks. For third transfer I think France will beat Denmark and Japan will beat Costa Rica.

  6. Boomerang V
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I had 3 FT and I’ve used 2 already.

    Can I use the remaining one during MD2 or do I need to use it before the MD2 start?

    1. SL8
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yes use during the MD
      In fact if you can definitely do this with all your transfers so you can see whose playing

  7. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    anyone else taking a punt on sarr? Really annoying that he is classed as a forward

  8. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Is there any clarity whether Wildcard closes at start of Wales v Iran or remains open until last game in MD2?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      * And fair to assume no additional points now going to be added as per game rules- what a joke this game is!

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      It closes has been said here. And imo it does also.

  9. Da Funk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    I have 3 free transfers. When I go to make 4 transfers, which should cost -3 points, it’s telling me it will cost -12 points.
    Anyone else experiencing this?

    1. Da Funk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Now all the players are locked when I try to make a transfer.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I had to log out and in to solve similar issue. It worked though.

  10. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Hi all, who are the best 2 GK's for MD2?

    Cheers

    1. The Iceman
      27 mins ago

      A combination like Noppert-Alisson should be good.

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Noppert & Ward I am thinking?

        1. The Iceman
          just now

          Hennessey started the first game for Wales?

  11. aad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Any updates on Sane?

  12. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Best Senegal mid to get in against Qatar?

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kouyate

      1. Disturbed
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Wasn’t he stretchered off in the last match?

        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Was he? My bad then...

    2. Disturbed
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thinking Martinez Neymar Plato> mendy richarlison senegal mid

  13. Paddy Gooner
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Anyone playing 12th man this MD?

    1. The Iceman
      just now

      Used MD1 on Mbappe but if there is someone particularly tempting just use it.

  14. Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Kane or mbappe? I don't have saka

    1. The Iceman
      just now

      Mbappe.

  15. Float
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Quick wildcard first draft:

    Mendy / Dahmen
    Dumfries / Shaw / Sabaly / Sosa / Davies(Alphonso)
    KDB / Saka / Asensio / Kudus / Kamada
    Kane / Messi / Sarr

    1. Disturbed
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cap Sarr?

  16. Krafty Werks
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Do we think Trossard will now start vs Morocco given that Eden Hazard looked pretty useless vs Canada???

    1. The Iceman
      8 mins ago

      Good chance, but Belgium as a whole look pretty off to me.

      1. Krafty Werks
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Think they looked better with the 2nd half changes but just not sure that I wanna be spending 11m on KDB to cover Belgium attack? 5.5 for Trossard is far more acceptable? It would allow Mbappe over Sarr up top on wildcard too!!

        A - Mbappe & Trossard? (+0.5ITB)
        B - Sarr & KDB?

        1. The Iceman
          just now

          A as I think Mbappe is essential.

          Have you considered Kamada @ 5.5 vs Costa Rica?

  17. The Iceman
    8 mins ago

    So I’ve got 3FT as I haven’t made any so far.

    Have just used these and it is now showing 0/3 remaining.

    Once MD2 starts will I have another two to use on unlocked players, essentially giving me 5FT for this week?!

  18. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Thoughts on these transfers?

    Maehle plata neymar > saka richarlison Senegal def

    1. The Iceman
      just now

      Good transfers.

  19. aad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Who's trusting this wild card theory?

    1. aad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      wild card hack*

