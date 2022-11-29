Record-breaking numbers enter the Sorare Global Cup

Sponsored by Sorare

The Sorare Global Cup is well underway and has smashed some major barriers for the platform – over 500k+ competing managers across 32,000 Private Leagues. Sorare continues to grow!



8,500+ of those are in our own Fantasy Football Scout League, duking it out for some great player card rewards to add to their squads.

The FFS League Standings

It’s tight at the top of our League with just 30 points separating fifth from first.

Tevin23 leads with this fantastic line-up from Gameweek 2, although there is still a lot of football to be played and he/she will be doubtless looking over their shoulder given all of their team has played.

What you’ll notice here is that the players who score, assist and get clean sheets are obviously doing well but they also need to back that up with a good all-around performance in order to really touch the peak score of 100. This is a key difference between this and games like FPL.

Players with high match involvement, like Lionel Messi, who make lots of positive contributions will tend to perform well on Sorare.



My Troops

So how are my boys getting on midway through Gameweek 2? I can’t sugar coat it. My team is Belgium heavy and doing just about as well as they are. Losing my star man Neymar to injury was a further blow. Injuries are brutal in Sorare since there are no autosubs!

That puts me around 6.5k out of 8.5k managers, so it’s a competitive crowd.

For my efforts in Gameweek 1, I was rewarded with a Timothy Castagne card from Belgium. It’s nominally a good card but I’m really not feeling like adding a third Belgian into my line-up!



I have some light at the end of this tunnel however as from Tuesday I will be able to add up to four new cards to my squad ahead of the round of 16, with an additional 50 transfer points to spend. It’s time for an overhaul.



This is how Gameweek 2 is looking for me. Yikes:

The Short List

Replacing Neymar has to be the priority and I’ll be looking at Antoine Griezmann of France or possibly Lionel Messi if Argentina can continue to recover from their opening game disaster.

I’ll be in trouble if Belgium go out, though they still have a chance to qualify. I’d have a massive hole in midfield without Kevin De Bruyne so I’d better think about how I might fill this. France’s Aurelien Tchouameni might be a great pick as he delivers solid all-around contributions and looks good for a deep run into the tournament.



If Croatia make it, I might be ok in defence with Borna Sosa. I’ll also have Kieran Trippier to hand. But the player I wished I’d picked in defence is Jordi Alba of Spain who continues to roll back the years. He’s perfect for Sorare due to his goal and assist potential plus his huge overall contribution.

Let’s see if I can finish strong as my opening selections have misfired!

Finally – a note on prize pools



We have a bunch of great prizes on offer for those playing the FFS Academy Sorare Global Cup game. Unfortunately, due to the way the Private Leagues are structured, we’re unable to give out Matchday prizes as we’d originally planned.

We apologise for this – as this is a new game format it was not picked up that it was not going to be possible to award prizes on a match day basis until after the first match day was complete.



All future prizes will be shifted to the end of the tournament so keep playing for a chance to win!

