The FPL half-term report: Arsenal

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

First up, league leaders Arsenal.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

TotalRank v other clubs (adjusted per game)
Goals scored332nd
Shots 2223rd
Shots in the box1543rd
Shots on target 784th
Big chances 403rd
Expected goals (xG)26.772nd
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)25.981st

The Gunners are top-four material for the key attacking metrics, with only Manchester City scoring on more occasions and registering a higher xG.

In fact, even the reigning champions can’t match Arsenal for xG when penalties are removed from the equation.

They’re certainly not alone in this regard but Mikel Arteta’s troops are registering over twice as many xG in home matches than they do on the road (2.70 v 1.30) and almost double the goals (3.2 v 1.8). They’ve had some easier-looking away fixtures, too, with Bournemouth, Brentford, Leeds United, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers among the eight teams they’ve faced away from the Emirates.

Above: How Arsenal compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23 (click to expand)

The good thing is that they’ve been pretty reliable so far this season, delivering consistently good underlying numbers during 2022/23 – as the above graphic shows.

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR

  1. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Assuming all 3 players start, who would you choose?

    A) Saka
    B) Foden
    C) Paqueta

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      A

    2. Charlie Price
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Would go C myself. But then again I tend to play more maverick than most always looking for that differential that improves OR the most.

      1. Lionac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Currently on C. Would really like to see England start with Sterling - Kane - Rashford up front. Would ease the decision.

        1. Charlie Price
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Foden, Rashford, Saka, Sterling.

          Realistically only two of those can start tonight. At least we can wait for the team sheet and don’t have to guess like in fpl.

          1. Shark Team
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Saka starts for sure according to Sky Sports along with one of Foden/Rashford probably

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      A. Have both A & B in my team

    4. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B

    5. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    YES. Fresh FPL content!

    AND ... it's a Neale article. Happy Sunday everyone! 😀

  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Good morning all!! Quick FPL question….. preferred option here???

    A- Salah and Ings/Martial
    Or
    B- Kane and Saka

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. Lionac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Still early for this. Should wait to see how far England gets in WC.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Probably B, despite reservations about their fitness if England go deep. You couldn't pay me to put Ings in my team 😉

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Haha probably right mate!! Martial and Ings with their injury history a transfer waiting to happen too I’d imagine

      2. Charlie Price
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Just noticed how cheap Danny Ings is in fpl. I mean 6.6m for someone with his experience and goal scoring record. What’s not to like?

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          He is mate and on pens too, has starts well for the new manager too so security of starts seems good tho!! Villa good fixtures after the first two after the break

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            *started well

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Its not at all clear to me whether it'll be Bailey or Ings that regularly partners Watkins. For a 4.5m mid I could live with that, but for a 6.6m forward it's an unnecessary headache when you could just get Mitrovic for a tiny bit more

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Ah cheers for this mate, good info, I’ve got Mitrovic too, currently on him with Kane and Haaland

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    "We’ll be comparing this trio of Arsenal midfield options in more detail in a follow-up Members article."

    This is going to be essential reading!

    Great that Newcastle are getting the colour they deserve on the fixture ticker, too.

  5. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Score predictions for England today?
    I believe it will be low scoring like 1-0 or 2-0 but seen lots suggesting both teams to score

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      2-0

    2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      2-0 England (Kane x2)

  6. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Maybe a little early, but has anyone thought about their QF team yet? Who will you back with one-sided fantasy picks, and which games will hedge with a couple from either side?

    I think I'm going to start skewing heavily toward Brazil & Spain especially in defence, back Netherlands against Argentina (sell Messi), and hedge England v France. Maybe something like this:

    Noppert Simon
    Thiago Silva Marquinhos Sandro Alba Dumfries/Laporte
    Olmo Gavi Saka Foden Rabiot
    Neymar Richarlison Depay

    1. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Haven’t thought about it yet but I’m disappointed by Netherlands despite being in top 8 they aren’t as good as people think they are imo

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I'm increasingly confident they'll beat Argentina, who for me are looking like the most overrated team left

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          I would still favour Argentina just (538 have Argentina as 58% faves and I would agree with that). Argentina have struggled with high energy/pressing teams (Saudi Arabia, patches of Mexico game) but have looked comfortable against teams that sit back. Netherlands are not high energy, at least not consistently.

          I'm sure LVG will make subtle tweaks to bring more dynamism for quicker transitions (Bergwijn instead of Klaasen/ Simons on earlier) but I think the tempo will be slow and that will suit Argentina, the best walking football team.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Yeah that's a fair point. I don't think they can approach Argentina quite the same as USA or it'll play right into Messi's hands. But I imagine they've learned from the Saudi/Mexico games, and if they push up a bit & congest any space between the lines for Messi, I don't really see enough quality in the rest of the Argentina team to break them down or punish them down the flanks.

    2. Charlie Price
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Nice to see someone not following the crowd. Plenty of differentials required otherwise you are just moving up and down with lots of others.

    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I've started looking at QF and, honestly, I think the best policy is no hedging whatsoever and just pick your four teams and have done with it. No team should be massive favourites beyond 70% unless there is a massive shock in Rof16 with Brazil probably having the widest margin - so it's going to be very difficult for everyone.

      If I were to hedge, I would probably pick e.g. block Brazil defence and then attackers from 6 teams across the other 3 QFs and hope for goals.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        The hedging does come in midfield mainly - especially with England v France, I don't think I want any defenders, but someone like Saka still compares favourably with the midfield pool. Its mainly in defence that I want to just fill up with 2 teams & try find a small edge on the field with an extra 5-10 CS pts rather than spreading out & letting my substitutions make the best of whatever happens (and probably ending up playing 3atb)

  7. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Hey guys, are you sticking with Messi or switching to Mbappe cap?

    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Everybody dilemma at the moment. Want to switch, but my competitor have mbappe as captain.

  8. Dotherightthing
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Does anybody know why acuna is keeping his clean sheet? And why messi has 7 points?

    1. The Golden Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      He was subbed before Australia scored!

  9. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Gabriel Jesus will be on the sidelines for at least 3 months, if the rumours are to be believed. This is so sad. Of course everything went too good for Arsenal and something had to go wrong sooner or later. Of-f***ing-course.

    1. The Train Driver
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Players get injured in all teams, it's time for Nketiah to show he can do it consistently.

    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      That was always to fear re Arsenal wasn't it, deeper squad needed. The question now is, are they going in the January transfer market or not.

    3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      At least we have all of December and January to lineup a new striker if needed.

      Nketiah has a chance to prove himself. If he fails he can be sold.

    4. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      That's horrendous. Why did he play on for so long? Literally played like 60 minutes in the whole world cup as well so that's rediculous luck

    5. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Well Spurs always had a similar issue under Pochettino too. Too reliant on the first 11. They always fizzled out by the end as well.

    6. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d wait for official confirmation from the club, journos were originally reporting 3/4 weeks, this talk of 3 months has all stemmed from one source - all should be clear by the end of next week.

  10. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Rabiot or paqueta…?
    Have mbappe, but don’t have any brazil attack

    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      My fav Brazil player is Vini Jr.

      My front 3: Messi; Mbappé; Vini Jr

  11. The Train Driver
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Ranked 245 but only 31 pts behind no1. Most have Messi C it seems, time to risk it and switch C?

  12. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Stick with Messi C or twist to Mbappe?

  13. FPL-(VAR)dy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Stick with Messi C or twist to Mbappe?

  14. Jengkreng
    38 mins ago

    Foden bench?

  15. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    If he's back, will anyone do Messi/Mbappe to Neymar for the QFs? Thinking about fixtures and (C) options

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Aye. Pretty set on it already

  16. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Theo Hernandez starting

    https://twitter.com/PSGhub/status/1599391984665305088?s=20&t=SJJNgsRmvSuFgfJnb-jjpA

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice that confirms the messi to Mbappe C switch for me

  17. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Looks like everyone is switching to Mbappe c
    So serious risk if stick and if Mbappe pulls another haul
    Twist or stick?

    1. mfryer
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Twist. Risky but could be wonderful (do I sound like a gambler?).

    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Twisting feels like losing 6 pts to possibly gain 2-3 but I'm still gonna do it

    3. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Twist, short tournament game,
      As we go further into tournament games will get harder for teams
      A lot will prob have him cap anyway, lot will twist to

  18. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    The app won't let me switch the armband from Messi to Mbappe. Anyone experiencing the same?

