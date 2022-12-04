The FPL half-term report: Arsenal

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

First up, league leaders Arsenal.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals scored 33 2nd Shots 222 3rd Shots in the box 154 3rd Shots on target 78 4th Big chances 40 3rd Expected goals (xG) 26.77 2nd Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 25.98 1st

The Gunners are top-four material for the key attacking metrics, with only Manchester City scoring on more occasions and registering a higher xG.

In fact, even the reigning champions can’t match Arsenal for xG when penalties are removed from the equation.

They’re certainly not alone in this regard but Mikel Arteta’s troops are registering over twice as many xG in home matches than they do on the road (2.70 v 1.30) and almost double the goals (3.2 v 1.8). They’ve had some easier-looking away fixtures, too, with Bournemouth, Brentford, Leeds United, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers among the eight teams they’ve faced away from the Emirates.

Above: How Arsenal compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23 (click to expand)

The good thing is that they’ve been pretty reliable so far this season, delivering consistently good underlying numbers during 2022/23 – as the above graphic shows.

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR