The FPL half-term report: Aston Villa

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is Aston Villa, who installed Unai Emery as their new head coach ahead of Gameweek 15.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals scored 16 14th= Shots 164 16th Shots in the box 104 14th Shots on target 58 12th Big chances 24 12th= Expected goals (xG) 17.94 12th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 16.36 10th

Aston Villa’s attack has underperformed this season, with just 16 goals scored across their 15 Premier League outings.

Danny Ings (£6.6m) is their current top scorer, with his brace against Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 16 taking him to five for the season.

The key attacking metrics are largely mid-table, but there have been signs Villa are moving in the right direction under Emery.

In his two league matches in charge, the Spaniard has overseen back-to-back wins over Manchester United and Brighton, with five goals scored from 14 shots which carried an expected goals (xG) value of 2.15.

The latter was in fact Villa’s first away league win of the season, with their attacking form on the road dismal under the now-sacked Steven Gerrard. Indeed, they scored just three goals in seven away matches under their former boss.

Above: How Aston Villa compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23

Villa struggled to create at the the beginning of the season, as the above graphic shows, but there has been improvement since. Still, it’s nothing to shout about and we’ll need to see more from Emery and his troops following the restart.

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR