The FPL half-term report: Brighton and Hove Albion

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is Brighton and Hove Albion, who sit in seventh place after having to change manager.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals scored 23 7th Shots 195 6th Shots in the box 134 6th Shots on target 72 5th Big chances 37 5th Expected goals (xG) 21.75 6th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 19.38 7th

In accordance with their league position, the Seagulls have roughly the sixth-best attack. That’s despite no goals arriving from their FPL forwards so far.

Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) has started 11 of the 14 matches, getting a long run in the line-up now that Neal Maupay (£6.1m) has been sold. His role is about more than goals and it needs to be, as his only attacking returns have been four assists.

Head coach Graham Potter left for Chelsea after six matches and 11 goals, a rate which has slowed down since Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival. The Italian’s first five were winless until they smashed Potter’s new team in a 4-1 win.

For FPL managers, it’s been a joy to own Leandro Trossard (£7.1m). His seven goals and three assists have made a mockery of an initial £6.5m price tag, highlighted by a hat-trick at Anfield. He is the fourth-best midfielder so far, with team-mates Pascal Gross (£5.6m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) also inside the top 15.

Above: How Brighton compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR