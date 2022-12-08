16
FPL December 8

The FPL half-term report: Brighton and Hove Albion

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is Brighton and Hove Albion, who sit in seventh place after having to change manager.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

TotalRank v other clubs (adjusted per game)
Goals scored237th
Shots 1956th
Shots in the box1346th
Shots on target 725th
Big chances 375th
Expected goals (xG)21.756th
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)19.387th

In accordance with their league position, the Seagulls have roughly the sixth-best attack. That’s despite no goals arriving from their FPL forwards so far.

Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) has started 11 of the 14 matches, getting a long run in the line-up now that Neal Maupay (£6.1m) has been sold. His role is about more than goals and it needs to be, as his only attacking returns have been four assists.

Head coach Graham Potter left for Chelsea after six matches and 11 goals, a rate which has slowed down since Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival. The Italian’s first five were winless until they smashed Potter’s new team in a 4-1 win.

For FPL managers, it’s been a joy to own Leandro Trossard (£7.1m). His seven goals and three assists have made a mockery of an initial £6.5m price tag, highlighted by a hat-trick at Anfield. He is the fourth-best midfielder so far, with team-mates Pascal Gross (£5.6m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) also inside the top 15.

Above: How Brighton compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR

