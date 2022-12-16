40
FPL Gameweek 17 team drafts: Rashford and Darwin in, KDB out?

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) resuming on Boxing Day, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the restart.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser talks us through his first draft for the restart.

The Boxing Day deadline is fast approaching and while we might be in a little bit of a ‘snooze mode’, we should wake up from our slumber soon enough because the deadline is less than 10 days away.

I spent this morning having a little tinker with some of my initial thoughts and will take you through my team. It is worth noting that this is only my first draft and now I go on a four-day break away from Fantasy Premier League (FPL) before I dive into it again. My thoughts will evolve in the next few days as we gain more and more information.

PREMIUM PICKS

FPL Gameweek 10 tips: Dance like no one's watching 1

Let’s begin with the premiums.

I think Erling Haaland (£12.2m) is as obvious as it gets so let’s not waste any characters there.

I spoke at length about Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) in my previous article and I’m fairly bullish on him. I want to have him in if I can help it and while there are more than a few reasons not to own him, I just think Jurgen Klopp is going to play him closer to goal and his sharpness is going to show. His expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes went up from 0.4 to 0.6 in the final six Gameweeks before the World Cup break and Liverpool are surely due more than a few penalties.

It’s all well and good until I realise that I want some Tottenham Hotspur assets in my team, while I still might want to get a reliable-for-minutes Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m) in my squad. Then, the Salah position becomes one I look at for accommodating those players in my set-up.

FORWARD OPTIONS

FPL pre-season: Martial and Solanke net again

Salah’s strike partner Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) is someone whose song I’ve been singing for a while. His underlying numbers when looked at from a ‘per 90’ lens are close to those of Haaland and with Diogo Jota (£8.8m) and Luis Diaz (£7.8m) injured at the moment, his minutes should be fairly secure. He also has got great creative data, as well, and was second only to De Bruyne for big chances created in the last six matches before we paused for the World Cup.

The third striker in my squad is Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m), who almost picks himself with a Double Gameweek on the horizon. Fulham are very attacking as a team and fixtures don’t seem to matter as much for the Serbian striker, who already has four goals scored against big-six clubs this season. He is on four yellow cards, though, and if he didn’t have a Double Gameweek, I’d have probably gone for Anthony Martial (£6.7m), who has three great fixtures to start the season (NFO, wol, BOU). I strongly believe that while people are worried about the Frenchman’s injury record, it is very much the ‘Ings syndrome’ for me, where a player is fit until he’s injured and we need to cross that bridge when we get there, if we get there.

MIDFIELD PICKS

2pm team news: Koulibaly and Rashford benched, Zouma absent

These are still relatively early days and I write this with the caveat that this is only my first draft. If you want to hear more, we at The FPL Wire recently did an ‘FPL Reboot’ pod which should get your juices flowing.

You can view the same below:

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

40 Comments Post a Comment
  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Ward
    James Trippier White
    Salah Foden Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    (Iversen Andreas Patterson Bueno) 0.0

  2. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Cheers Lateriser, always appreciate your thoughts.

    Cancelo ➡ Dalot, Kepa ➡ Ederson is the way forward 😉

  3. putana
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    boufal or modric. Dont like how boufal is subbed off around 60 every game

  4. tricpic
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Do you prefer:
    A) Salah, Andreas and Dalot/Thiago
    Or
    B) Kulu, Trossard and Cancelo

    1. Inter Me Gran
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Tough one but I’d go A and hope Salah doesn’t go big

    2. Inter Me Gran
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

    3. jnics23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Think A is more likely get points where B can give you bigger points but less likely to score.

    4. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Would you be starting Andreas?

  5. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    is Bundle member worth over Premium what do you think ?

    1. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      i mean which deal do you think is worth?

  6. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lot?

    Ederson/Ward

    Gabriel/Trip/James/Dalot/Patterson(Or Neco)

    KDB/Rash/Kulu/Almiron/Martinelli

    EBH/Darwin/Mitro

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Strong
      No Cancelo, Salah maybe the question

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Looks great, very similar to mine. Still on the fence about whether to get Andreas or this kind of structure

    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Bit of a bench headache every week IMO.

  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    It's actually good we don't have FPL right now, would be risks of cancellations with the ice around stadiums!

  8. zensum
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Which option would u pick and why?

    A) Darwin + Andreas + Gabriel + Sanchez
    B) Greenwood + Trossard +Cancelo + Ramsdale

    Really Appreciate your thoughts

  9. Alcapaul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    2 goals for Darwin against Milan. Hard to ignore him.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Over Kane?

      1. Alcapaul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Yea. Im only going 2 premiums. Haaland and one of KDB or Salah.

      2. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I wouldn't. Kanes the second highest scorer in the game and that was all without the creativity and balance Kulusevski brings. So that's the floor of what Kane can offer. His ceiling is higher.

        1. Botman and Robben
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Yeah, planning on Haal/Kane/Mitro front line.

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Yea, I think that's the template atm.

    2. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Owned Darwin from gw 13, he is frustrating. He finally gave me pts last game before break but rly I won't go there he is annoying in some games.

  10. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Too much of a benching headache?

    Kepa Ward
    TAA James Dalot Trippier Cancelo
    Kulu Martinelli Rashford Almiron Zaha
    Adams Haaland Nunez

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Yes

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        How about Dalot Rashford Almiron to Patterson Bruno Andreas?

  11. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Given Jesus's injury and upcoming schedule of some of the other teams, should I get rid of:

    A) Martinelli
    B) Saka
    C) Both
    D) Neither

    My other midfielders are Salah, Almiron & Andreas

    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Considering this too. Think I'd favour Maddison & maybe Kulusevski over Saka. Jesus' absence will negatively impact Martinelli too I think, although I probably still prefer him over anyone in his price bracket (esp if bought for 6m)

  12. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Anyone know about the keeper situation in Chelsea? Kepa could be a bargain, but he's a doubt atm and Mendy is fit too...

  13. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    Thoughts on this, lads?

    Ward - Iversen
    Cancelo - Trippier - Mings - Patterson - Bueno
    Salah - Maddison - Kulu - Rashford - Almiron
    Haaland - Darwin - Nketiah

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Defence feels alittle weak

    2. The 12th Man
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bench headache.
      I’d downgrade the 8th attacker and get a better 3rd defender.
      Looks good though.

  14. parm_b
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Choose one out of Robertson TAA or James?

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      TAA most nailed

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Robbo Form
        James value

    2. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      No Liverpool defs for me, I dont think they have easy fixtures for their def, definitely going for James

      1. C0YS
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Considering Gomez myself (most likely for the bench)…agree with James as the best starter pick

  15. C0YS
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Trossard + Amartey
    B) Rodrigo + Castagne

    First to 3 votes

    1. The 12th Man
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

