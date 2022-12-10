48
Pro Pundits - Lateriser December 10

FPL Gameweek 17 restart: The case for Salah

48 Comments
With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) resuming on Boxing Day, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the restart.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser speaks about Mohamed Salah and the returnees from Qatar.

It’s time to wake up from hibernation: the beast that is Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is creeping up on us.

I did a little pod on Thursday night which got the FPL juices flowing and I’m here to freestyle ramble and note down some of my thoughts.

THE CASE FOR SALAH

First up, let’s talk about Mohamed Salah (£12.8m). He has been well rested, just like a lot of his team-mates, and Jurgen Klopp had visibly placed him closer to goal in the final stretch before we had to pause for the World Cup.

This was evidenced in the underlying data, as well, when you compare Salah’s first ten Gameweeks versus Gameweeks 11 to 16 (all figures below are per 90 minutes):

PLAYERS RETURNING FROM THE WORLD CUP

There’s a lot of conversation about how we should assess players returning from the World Cup. We’ve had a couple of managers speak about the same. This is what Erik ten Hag said in an interview on the official Manchester United website:

“We had a plan, we have prepared the players with what the plan is so there can’t be any confusion about what the programme is. We make the players aware of the fact that, after you are out of the World Cup, you have to return to the club and the league immediately goes on. You have to be ready for that, but I think our players are used to it. Our players are winners, and they are battling now for the World Cup and in the moment they are out – hopefully one is the winner – they have to deal with that. With the success they have, or the defeats, they have to deal with it and of course they have to be ready for another challenge.”

From this, it does sound to me that players eliminated from the World Cup – at least in United’s case – will probably be back sooner than most people think. It is interesting that ten Hag mentioned that this was pre-agreed with players.

I do think we are slightly more worried than we should be as there are a lot of games to be played as soon as the Premier League resumes and the above quote has me more optimistic than before in terms of how many players we can expect back when.

I think we might need to worry about those playing the final but outside of that, I expect even the losing semi-finalists who play a third-place play-off to be back soon. We’ll obviously know more about this closer to Boxing Day which is when we will be finalising our teams based on this information.

When we are building our teams, we do need to be wary of not getting too involved in the short term and the fixtures (this is a reminder also to myself) since we are building our squads for 10-15 Gameweeks (hopefully) and do need to keep the big picture and ‘good teams, good players’ concept in our mind. Team structure and making sure we don’t ‘snooker ourselves’ out of certain players is important here.

That’s it from me for this week. We talk about team structure and a lot of big decisions on a special FPL Reboot edition of The FPL Wire which you can view below. I’m confident they’ll get your FPL juices flowing!

48 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Baked baines
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    If i transfer out Rich now, and replace with Portugal forward. Will that Portugal player be in the team for this GW or next week.

    Open Controls
    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Next week

      Open Controls
    2. Jengkreng
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Rich already lock..Next gameweek i think

      Open Controls
  2. Jengkreng
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    I think for semifinal and final should be unlimited transfer...too much player need to replace becoz not qualify

    Open Controls
  3. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Let me tell you something, this World Cup is more exciting than those of 2014 and 2018.
    It has potential to be even better than the 2010 one in South Africa. Do you agree?
    2 more big games coming up today, England-France will be huge for sure.
    I believe a lot in England because I think France is overrated.
    In the other game if Morocco has Saiss and Aguerd fit to start I don’t see how they can lose at 90mins they are so solid as a team. It will also be a huge game. What do you think ?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      I think its been the best WC since they switched to the 32 team format in 1994 despite the number of 0-0 draws (many of which have been entertaining). The first two I watched 1982 and 1986 trump it however.

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        I’m a little bit younger so I don’t saw those legendary world cups but yes it’s great

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Excellent tournaments that were made even better by the fact that you were seeing most of the players for the first time in 4 years due to almost all the players (including Brazil's and Argentina's squads) still playing in the leagues where they were born. It's not the same now all the top players play in the PL or CL on a regular basis.

          Open Controls
    2. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I recall South Africa being more boring on the pitch but having much more atmosphere of it.

      The tournaments tend to blur into one a little bit for me now. ‘90, ‘94, ‘98 and ‘02 had distinct looms and personalities moreso than today, at least to me.

      Open Controls
      1. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        *off

        *looks

        Get an edit button FFS.

        Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I enjoyed the 2002 World Cup, although it's the first one I truly remember. Group stage was really intersting but the knockouts were kinda dead.

      That Ronaldinho free-kick will also be etched in my mind forever.

      But yeah this one has been really entertaining.

      Open Controls
    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Probably true for many that your first world cup feels like the best one. 1982: some classic games and that Brazil team but in truth, a lot of slow games in the heat. 2006 was probably better quality overall, maybe this one is up there too.

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I have to say not the best World Cup I have seen and I am 103 years old!

        Open Controls
  4. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Golden oldies WC 11 (all 34 or over), at an average of almost 37 they would need to make full use of the bench but they would probably give most teams in this years WC a good run for their money, no ?

    Neuer
    Alves, Pepe, Thiago, Ream
    Modric, Busquets, Di Maria
    Messi, Saurez, CR7

    Subs Kasper, Godin, Yoshida, Vertongen, Guardodo, Giroud, Lewandowski

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A walk for their money at least

      Open Controls
  5. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Anyone know who will replace Acuna?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Tagliafico

      Open Controls
  6. nothing_toulouse
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    So, Dumfries & Bergwijn got -1 for yellow cards they received on NON play time? This game is a total joke.

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Why not, it was a yellow.

      Open Controls
  7. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Lloris has by far the worst penalty save percentage among all of the starting GKs from the teams left in the tournament, he has below 15%.
    While Portugal’s Diogo Costa has the highest, around 35% with Emi Martinez following.
    Pickford is the 2nd worse after Lloris.
    Just in case…

    Open Controls
  8. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    I can definitely imagine Croatia reaching the final. Will have to get Perisic and a defender at least.

    Open Controls
  9. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    If Morocco & France win today I'll be heading into the semis with 1 active player (Mbappe) 😎

    Open Controls
    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Almost the same but I will have two.
      All FTs will be used in that case.

      Open Controls
  10. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Hi ... 2nd captain after unsuccessful Rich.

    Bruno or Mbappe ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Mbappe for me

      Open Controls
  11. MbappeTeam
    36 mins ago

    Neymar scored in extra time. just like Brazil lost a clean sheet in extra time. Where in FIFA rules does it say that extra time counts? always considered only the full time (90 min)?

    Open Controls
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Let's put it this way, if clean sheets get busted in ET, goals should also count.
      I think this makes sense, as a knockout game is decided in ET - it's not like a one-off league game.

      Open Controls
  12. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best moment of the WC so far?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      For me it was VVD bowling over Leandro Paredes with that chest smash….awesome

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Second best was Cristiano Benchaldo, hopefully repeated again today….

        Open Controls
      2. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        I don't usually like Smackdown, but when I do, it is the European version of it on green grass.

        Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Hehe yeah that VVD moment was great. Two very fine picks

        Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      That Netherlands free kick of course

      Open Controls
  13. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anyone else think that FPL allowing unlimited transfers is a bit silly and unnecessary? I think maybe 2 - 4 free transfers would have been better. Dont really understand the logic of completely unlimited free transfers. I dont actually want to change my team much at all.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      FPL want to keep as many managers as possible engaged in the game. This I think is main reason for unlimited transfers- you may not want to change team much but others may want to make a number of changes and may have just not have bothered to re-engage

      Open Controls
    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think FPL should just have provided two wildcards - one for use any time from Gameweek 2 onwards and the other available form Gameweek 17 onwards.
      Unlimited transfers would not then have been necessary - everyone would have had a wildcard to play in Gameweek 17 if they wished to play it then (but wouldn't be forced to play it then if they preferred to play it some other time instead), and another that they could play either earlier or later, instead of being virtually forced to play at around Gameweek 8 or 9.
      And this would probably have resulted in teams being more varied and not all following similar templates.

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        I expect to be making about nine changes, but most of them will be comparatively minor (apart from installing a threemium) and I could have managed if necessary with far fewer.
        Perhaps they could have compromised and only allowed say four free transfers for Gameweek 17?

        Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I note as it's unlimited transfers and not a wildcard you can still play a chip in GW17 like Triple captain or Bench Boost.

      Open Controls
  14. DanLFC1
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    In the fifa world cup game, when is the deadline to use up your 5 allotted transfers for the QF round?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Unclear but going on what has happened so far I would say make transfers before England v France finishes

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Normally it's the end of the Matchday which means by end of the England vs France game.

      Open Controls
      1. DanLFC1
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      2. Digital-Real
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Before the final whistle of the England game?

        Open Controls
  15. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Trying with the idea of moving the armband from Neymar to Bruno. Anyone else considering the same?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Considered it but will stick

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Gona risk it and twist to Bruno.

        Open Controls
    2. Disturbed
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mbappe if at all

      Open Controls
  16. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Already used 5 fts before the start of the MD. Do I have any more fts left or wait till the end of the MD before making any transfers?

    Open Controls

