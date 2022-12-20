20
FPL December 20

The FPL half-term report: Liverpool

20 Comments
Share

All 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far are analysed as the countdown to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart continues.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams are graduating with honours and who needs to repeat a year.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Here, we focus on Liverpool, who have already lost four league games and drawn four, leaving them 15 points off leaders Arsenal.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

TotalRank v other clubs (adjusted per game)
Goals scored284th
Shots2402nd
Shots in the box1811st
Shots on target871st=
Big chances452nd
Expected goals (xG)24.593rd
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)24.593rd

Liverpool have been ridiculously inconsistent this season, yet their underlying attacking numbers are very good.

Yes, nine of the 28 goals they’ve scored arrived in one match against Bournemouth back in Gameweek 4, but that only accounts for 3.32 of their expected goals (xG) total, which is the third best in the division behind only Manchester City and Arsenal on a per game basis.

They also finished particularly strongly before the World Cup break, scoring five goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, a period which saw them rack up eight big chances. They also averaged the best minutes-per-NPxG figure (56.00) in the division from Gameweeks 11-16:

Above: How Liverpool compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23 (click to expand)

There has been a bit of bad fortune, too, having hit the woodwork six times in 2022/23, more than any other side bar Newcastle United. Of these, three have come via Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) shots.

With six of their first nine post-restart matches on the road, it’s also worth noting that their minutes-per xG tally is 66.1 away from home, compared to 48.8 at Anfield. Still, it’s the fourth-best tally in the division, so there is hope they can improve upon their current record of just over one goal per game in away matches.

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR

TotalRank v other clubs (adjusted per game)
Goals conceded176th=
Clean sheets413th=
Shots conceded1414th
Shots in the box conceded1036th
Shots on target conceded6313th
Big chances conceded4018th=
Expected goals conceded (xGC)19.8814th
Non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC)17.5110th

Liverpool’s underlying defensive numbers are a bit of a mixed bag, with the big chances conceded column causing the most concern. In terms of the volume of shots allowed, there isn’t much wrong, it’s just that 28.4% of the efforts they have conceded so far have been deemed ‘big chances’ by Opta.

After a solid enough start, standards slipped, which we can see via their minutes-per-NPxGC averages:

Above: How Liverpool compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxGC across 2022/23 (click to expand)

But for the excellence of goalkeeper Alisson (£5.5m), things could have been much worse. He’s often been left exposed by Liverpool’s backline this season but has pulled off many outstanding saves.

Above: Opta’s xG Prevented metric places Alisson top among all Premier League goalkeepers

Jurgen Klopp will now hope the return of Joel Matip (£5.9m) can help tighten up the Reds’ backline, with his partnership with Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) key to their defensive prospects moving forward. If they can hit top form upon the Premier League’s resumption, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) and Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) could still yet have a role to play in our FPL seasons.

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

20 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/siphillipssport/status/1605276540379471874?t=aIP4tqSYW24sysYCRf6WEg&s=19

    Mason Mount slight calf strain - and presumably a doubt for boxing day

    Open Controls
  2. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    They, Liverpool, seem not good on away games in this season.

    Open Controls
  3. zdrojo187
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Ward
    Saliba,Trippier,???
    Salah,Martinelli,Almiron,???
    Darwin,Haaland,???

    Iversen,Malacia,Andreas,Boly

    A) James,KDB,Mitrovic + 0.3£
    B) Cancelo,Rashford,Kane

    Open Controls
    1. billnats
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Similar issue to mine.
      I would go A just.

      Open Controls
      1. zdrojo187
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I am on B at the moment...

        Open Controls
  4. billnats
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    A) Cancelo, James, Kulu & Martial/Mitro
    B) Dalot, Castagne, Rashford & Kane

    If A, Mitro or Martial?

    Open Controls
    1. zdrojo187
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A,B) 50/50
      Mitro

      Open Controls
  5. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which of these two? Or any improvements to consider?
    Pope
    Dalot - Trippier - Cancelo
    Foden- Salah - Rashford - Almiron
    Darwin - Mitrovic - Haaland
    Bench: Ward - - Patterson - White - Andreas

    Pope
    Dalot - Trippier - White
    Martinelli- Salah - Rashford - Almiron
    Darwin - Kane - Haaland
    Bench: Ward - - Patterson - Bueno - Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like B

      Open Controls
  6. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best £8m midfielder for first 6 games:

    A) Kulu
    B) Maddison

    [Already have 3 City so not Foden]

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Ward, Iversen
    Cancelo, Trippier, Martinez, Fofana, Bueno
    KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron, Pereira
    Kane, Haaland, Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not sure re: Fofana, and whether Martinez will be back straightaway, but otherwise good team

      Open Controls
  8. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Please, lads:

    Ward (Iversen)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Saliba (Dalot, Patterson)
    Salah, Maddison, Martinelli, Almirón (Summerville)
    Haaland, Kane, Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice team. Prefer Gabriel to Saliba myself and might as well go Andreas for the double as your cheap midfielder

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thank you very much indeed!

        Open Controls
  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Tielemans

    Open Controls
  10. FF Dirtbag
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hows it looking?

    Kepa ward
    Trippier Dalot White Walker Patterson
    Salah KDB Saka Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Martial Wilson

    Open Controls
  11. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Thoughts on Reece James?

    Open Controls
  12. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    I guess I should take Maddison out of my team. Not even in the squad

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.