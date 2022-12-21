81
Scout Reports December 21

EFL Cup round-up: £3.9m Bueno starts again, Trippier bags assist

With the FIFA World Cup over, attention quickly turns back to Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Newcastle United were among five top-flight sides in EFL Cup action on Tuesday night, along with two clubs – Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers – who have new-ish managers at the helm.

Our Scout Notes reports on the most noteworthy tactical tweaks, injury news and manager quotes from these ties.

For the game-time played by each player, check out our mid-season minutes tracker here.

And for everything else you might need before Gameweek 17, check out our complete guide to the FPL restart.

NEWCASTLE 1-0 BOURNEMOUTH

  • Goal: Adam Smith (own goal)
  • Assist: Kieran Trippier
  • Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes (Shelvey 88), Willock (Saint-Maximin 57); Almiron (Murphy 76), Wilson (Wood 76), Joelinton
  • Bournemouth XI: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Senesi (Lowe 85), Zemura; Christie (Stacey 64), Cook, Billing, Anthony (Dembele 77); Solanke, Moore

This all-Premier League tie saw the Magpies dominate but it took an own goal from Adam Smith (£4.4m) to ensure quarter-final progression.

Third in the league, naturally there’s more FPL interest in Newcastle assets than those of Bournemouth. Eddie Howe named a strong starting XI, arguably his strongest on current form, that included highly-owned Kieran Trippier (£5.9m), Nick Pope (£5.3m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.8m).

 “I spoke to all the international lads, basically had a discussion (along the lines of) ‘do you want to play, do you feel able to play?’

“All of them were desperate to come back and be part of this game, which was a great thing for me, a real sign of their mentality and professionalism.” – Eddie Howe

It was another popular name that initially seemed to break the deadlock but Callum Wilson‘s (£7.4m) goal was ruled out because the offside Joe Willock (£4.9m) was deemed to be interfering.

A big question in this period of unlimited free FPL transfers has the community asking whether Almiron’s incredible pre-World Cup form was a purple patch or is here to stay. He scuffed a huge chance from just a few yards out but the fact that he’s starting, confident and still getting into such positions are all positive outlooks to take.

As always, Trippier came to the rescue. His fantastic cross was accidentally headed home by Smith, adding another assist to the four already delivered in FPL.

Elsewhere, there was a cameo appearance from the returning Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.2m), without a start since Gameweek 4 and who was a bit of an injury doubt heading into this one.

The Cherries also had their strongest available team out but were hit by injury and illness ahead of the game, a virus sweeping through the camp.

SOUTHAMPTON 2-1 LINCOLN CITY

  • Goals: Che Adams (x2)
  • Assist: Mohamed Elyounoussi
  • Southampton XI: Bazunu; Bella-Kotchap (Caleta-Car 46), Lyanco, Salisu (S Armstrong 63); Walker-Peters (Edozie 63), Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Elyounoussi, Perraud; A Armstrong (Walcott 63 (Djenepo 77)), Adams

New manager Nathan Jones had to wait 38 days between his first and second matches in charge of Southampton but they eventually came from behind to defeat League One’s Lincoln City.

The early own goal from goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (£4.5m) was rectified by a brace from top scorer Che Adams (£6.4m), whose three goals from two Jones matches could encourage FPL managers to punt on him during their superb run of fixtures.

The Saints sit third on our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 17 to 22 and fifth over the next ten rounds – in both cases, the best without an announced Double Gameweek.

Defensively, it took until Gameweek 12 for their only clean sheet to arrive, which dents the appeal of attack-minded Romain Perraud (£4.4m).

However, he started this match at wing-back and has the most goal attempts of all Premier League defenders.

Jones isn’t publicly committing to one formation but both outings have started with a three-man defence and two forwards, albeit with a change to a back four midway through the Lincoln game.

If a wing-back system continues, Perraud has real differential potential.

“I am not a manager who plays this shape and that’s it. I try to find ways to win games and we have to be flexible. We train different ways; it’s not like we go random. We have worked on a lot of different things.” – Nathan Jones

In further positive news for Saints, Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m) made his comeback after a hamstring injury kept him on the sidelines for two months.

MILTON KEYNES DONS 0-3 LEICESTER

  • Goals: Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy
  • Assists: Jamie Vardy, Luke Thomas, Timothy Castagne
  • Leicester XI: Ward; Castagne (Albrighton 79), Amartey, Faes, Thomas (McAteer 86); Tielemans, Soumare; Praet, Perez (Iheanacho 67), Barnes (Alves 79); Vardy (Daka 67)

Unlike other World Cup returnees, James Maddison (£8.2m) was not risked on Tuesday night. Not that it should worry FPL managers, as Leicester assistant Chris Davies expects him to be back for Gameweek 17.

“We just need to get him up to speed really. Yes, he is training this week. I would expect him to be available for Boxing Day.” – assistant Chris Davies

The competition’s 1997 and 2000 winners didn’t need him to defeat MK Dons, as an early 2-0 lead was added to by Jamie Vardy (£9.1m) in the 50th minute.

It was a strong XI apart from Maddison, with goalkeeping supremo Danny Ward (£4.1m) and attacking full-back Timothy Castagne (£4.7m) ensuring an eighth clean sheet was kept from their last ten games in all competitions.

Ward aside, there are more cheap routes into the Foxes’ in-form backline: Luke Thomas (£4.2m) and Daniel Amartey (£4.3m) were again starters here, with Jonny Evans (£4.4m) nursing yet another calf strain.

Castagne also assisted Vardy’s header by reaching the byline and delivering a wonderful cross. Only Arsenal’s Gabriel (£5.2m) has a higher expected goals (xG) tally among defenders than the full-back, incidentally.

Fellow Belgian Youri Tielemans (£6.3m) scored first and has also bagged two goals from the last four league matches.

WOLVES 2-0 GILLINGHAM

  • Goals: Raul Jimenez (penalty), Rayan Ait-Nouri
  • Assists: Hwang Hee-chan x2
  • Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Hodge (Traore 46), Ruben Neves, Moutinho (Hwang 61); Guedes (Matheus Nunes 61), Diego Costa (Ait-Nouri 81), Podence (Jimenez 69)

If Nathan Jones thought his wait was long, he should speak to new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui. The latter’s appointment on November 5 came 45 days before he was able to take charge for the first time, due to work permit regulations.

The Spaniard has a huge task, as Wolves are bottom of the league with only eight goals from 15 matches.

It took a while here but they managed to secure a 2-0 victory over Gillingham, with both set up by substitute Hwang Hee-chan (£5.7m).

He won the penalty which Raul Jimenez (£6.8m) scored – the Mexican is without a league goal since March – before setting up fellow sub Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.2m) to net in stoppage time.

Whilst FPL managers will be pleased to see cheap defender Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) start under Lopetegui, seeing fellow left-back Ait-Nouri on the scoresheet could add slight uncertainty to this squad enabler in the medium-to-long-term.

However, it was Diego Costa (£5.5m) and not Bueno that Ait-Nouri replaced upon his introduction, with Bueno completing the full 90 minutes at left-back and Ait-Nouri deployed as a very advanced midfielder.

In further encouraging news, Bueno took a number of set pieces and got forward to register a shot.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

81 Comments
  1. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Please, friends:

    Pope (Ward)
    Cancelo, James, Trippier, Saliba (Castagne)
    Salah, Maddison, Martinelli, Almirón (Summerville)
    Haaland, Kane (Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Very nice!

      Open Controls
    2. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Looks good! Mate a bit too much Leicester with tough games coming. Castagne could be Dalot and Maddison could be Foden/Saka/Kulu but all good!

      Open Controls
    3. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Ah, FPL is truly back. This is like the Coca Cola advert is to Xmas.

      Open Controls
  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Fourmium team

    Ward
    James Trippier Chalobah White
    Salah KDB Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Kane

    (Iversen Andreas Patterson Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Looks great for formium. Not sure I would push it for the 4th one myself. I’d probably lose my least favourite premium and strengthen all over

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Did it just for fun, but it does not look bad at all imho

        Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Lost me at mium

      Open Controls
  3. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Please could I have some feedback on this no Cancelo team:

    Ward Kepa
    Tripps James White Dalot Patterson
    Salah Rash Almiron Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Brilliant team

      Open Controls
    2. Willco97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      That's almost exactly what I'm sitting on right now. I just have Raya instead of Kepa and Castagne instead of James.

      Open Controls
  4. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Current team but a little lost. Help greatly appreciated.

    Pope
    Trippier, Walker, White
    Salah, KDB, Rashford, Almiron, Andreas
    Haaland, Darwin
    (Ward, Davies, Greenwood, Bueno)

    A) Rashford or Martinelli?
    B) Salah/Walker (Davies) or Kane/Cancelo (Williams)
    C) Downgrade Pope? (Ramsdale/Kepa?)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  5. Snake Juice
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Garnacho-Martial-Rashford frontline for United today

    Bruno starting too

    Open Controls
    1. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      When you replace Rashy with Gakpo, Martial with Mbappe and the other guy with Thuram that looks formidable.

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      You should change your name to venom. Unless you're actually juicing snakes, in which case we need to have a whole different type of discussion.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        They played us like a damn fiddle!

        Open Controls
  6. Walk93
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Ward

    White Dalot Cancelo

    Salah Saka Martinelli Zaha Almiron

    Haaland Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I'm genuinely amazed there are 11 players there. You've managed to make a full team look barren, which is upvote worthy. Happy Christmas.

      Open Controls
  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Martin Dubravka
    Aaron Wan-Bissaka/Scott McTominay/Victor Lindelof/Tyrell Malacia
    Casemiro/Christian Eriksen
    Bruno Fernandes
    Alejandro Garnacho/Anthony Martial/Marcus Rashford

    David De Gea/Rhys Bennett/Luke Shaw/Brandon Williams/Fred/Donny Van De Beek/Antony/Anthony Elanga/Facundo Pellistri

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Your grav is amazing.

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks
        Lurve impossible mashups

        Open Controls
  8. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Garnacho worth a shout as a cheap sub?

    Open Controls
  9. cigan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    3 spots are bugging me

    A) James, Maddison, Adams
    B) James, Zaha, Mitrovic
    C) James, Trossard/Rashford, Wilson
    D) Robertson, Barnes/Rashford, Mitrovic
    E) Fofana+White, Andreas+Summerville, Kane (lots of rotation & benching headache)

    Also when did Man Utd sign Dubravka and does that make Calamity Karius Newcastle's main backup keeper?

    Open Controls
  10. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Good evening all!! Preferred option here???….

    A- Kane, Martial and Almiron
    Or
    B- Darwin, Mitrovic and Maddison

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        58 mins ago

        Is that cat on your pizza or are you just happy to see me?

        Open Controls
  11. OLLY G
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    (A) KDB Kane Rashford

    or

    (B) Salah Foden Nunez

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      57 mins ago

      Wipe that grin off yer face.

      Open Controls
    3. Ëð
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. Mirror Man
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Have you ever wondered why asteroids always seem to land in craters?

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      nope. it is the asteroid itself that makes the crater

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Nah I need videographic proof to believe it.

        Open Controls
  13. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    A) KDB, Rashford, Kane, Cancelo (Williams)
    B) Salah, Odegaard, Kane, Cancelo (Williams)
    C) KDB, Salah, Kulusevski, Walker (Williams)
    D) KDB, Salah, Rashford, Walker (Davies)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      D for me

      Open Controls
    2. Ëð
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  14. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Where Im at today
    I'll have 1 def that will hurt to bench each GW

    09.4 / Kepa(4.4)-Ward(4.0)
    24.3 / Trippier(5.5)-Saliba(4.9)-Shaw(4.8)-Dalot(4.8)-Amartey(4.3)
    44.3 / Salah(12.7)-KDB(12.6)-Martinelli(6.8)-Rashford(6.7)-Almiron(5.5)
    25.0 / Haaland(11.8)-Darwin(9.0)-Greenwood(4.2)
    103.0 Selling price
    000.1 Bank
    103.1 Total Selling Value

    Open Controls
  15. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    What goalkeeper combo are people going for?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Ward & ...............

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Ward/Iversen but leaving 2.5m itb as I heard a rumor from a good source that United might be getting Neuer in January.

      Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      De gea and Ward probably

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        42 mins ago

        thinking Shaw Dalot is the better double up

        Open Controls
        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I won’t be doubling up on the defence

          Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Kepa (if fit) & ward

      Open Controls
    5. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ward/Iversen

      Open Controls
  16. Ëð
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    1st draft... What do you think?

    Kepa, Ward
    James, Cancelo, Trippier, White, Bueno
    KDB, Rash, Mart, Almiron, Andreas
    Haaland, Darwin, Mitro

    £1.2m leftover if anyone has any recommendations?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Solid

      Open Controls
  17. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    57 mins ago

    Casemiro a Central Defender tonight

    Open Controls
  18. garriq
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Pope (Carson)

    Saliba, Castagne, Dalot, Trippier, Bueno

    Saka, KDB, Rashford, Barnes, Almiron

    Darwin, Haaland, Adams

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Solve your GKs and lose Barnes

      Open Controls
  19. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Did the old Burnley gaffer get a job?

    Open Controls
  20. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    Is this free transfers thing going to lead to more or less of a template vs. pre-WC do we think?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      2/3/4 Premium and loads of great mid choices should mix it up

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      just now

      It's going to lead to a sharp uptick in revenue for gAndy.

      Open Controls
  21. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    After watching world cup, utds gameplay feels like 6 th tier football

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      What a goal! Lovely pass by Bruno and great work by AWB.

      Open Controls
  22. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Looks solid?

    Ramsdale
    Trippier Robertson white
    Salah martinelli rashford kdb almiron
    Haaland mitrovic

    Ward, neco, bueno, greenwood

    Open Controls
  23. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Wan Bissaka spider leg assist! Maybe all hope is not lost for United

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      AWB gots skills
      maybe a Jan transfer target for somebody

      Open Controls
    2. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wan Bissaka essential

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        1 min ago

        I wonder what his nickname is.

        Open Controls
  24. Mirror Man
    21 mins ago

    https://youtu.be/37Tfd8OE7Vk

    Open Controls
  25. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Salah or KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Danstoke82
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Salah first then KDB for his DGW

      Open Controls
    3. Mirror Man
      4 mins ago

      The ratio of eh's to overall comments is not satisfactory. We need to issue a verbal warning this time. Any further infractions and, well, let's just say things will get a little rough around here alright? Thanks.

      Open Controls
  26. Danstoke82
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Evening all, which combo is better?

    Nailed premiums are Haaland, Darwin and Salah will be for both options.

    A) Mitro, Cancelo, Patterson, Saka
    B) Kane, Walker, Bueno, Martinelli

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      9 mins ago

      Best combo is the ol' 1-2

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        A eh?

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          3 mins ago

          Now we're talking.

          Open Controls
      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        My Pappy always said both barrels

        Open Controls
        1. Danstoke82
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Hmm none the wiser here!

          Open Controls
          1. Mirror Man
            just now

            https://youtu.be/xmxof0mQI_Y

            Open Controls
        2. Mirror Man
          4 mins ago

          Wise words.
          If it doesn't have a hole in it, it bloody well needs one!

          Open Controls
  27. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    How is this team looking?
    Pope, Ward
    TAA, Trippier, Cancelo, Gabriel, Neco
    Foden, Martinelli, Almiron, Zaha, Andreas
    Kane, Haaland, Mitro

    Will probably get James and Mount in DGW19

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      2 mins ago

      Like a whole bunch of names jumbled about the place. I hope you're going to clean up after yourself.

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      just now

      El Tridente. The one and only Mexican submarine.

      Open Controls
  28. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Final decision for my team will be

    A) Bruno & Wilson
    B) Kulusevski & Darwin

    I assume most people here are on B?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B
      No.

      Open Controls
  29. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    just now

    2.3 ITB, thoughts?

    Kepa / Ward
    Cancelo / James / Trippier / White / Patterson
    Salah / Rashford / Martinelli / Almiron / Andreas
    Haaland / Darwin / Martial

    Open Controls

