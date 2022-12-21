250
Members December 21

FPL Gameweek 17 team drafts: City triple-up, no Salah

250 Comments
Share

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) resuming on Boxing Day, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the restart.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, Az talks us through his current draft for Gameweek 17 – and discusses why he’s going without Mohamed Salah.

Gameweek 7 Pro Pundit Article

FPL is back! The World Cup has been an enjoyable watch but like so many of you reading this, I have to say I’m happy that we can get back to focusing on building our teams for Boxing Day and beyond.

Just like we saw in pre-season, a strong template is emerging. The likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) and even Diogo Dalot (£4.8m) are attracting substantial interest, as we look to shake up our squads and target some very promising fixtures for some of the league’s top teams.

Just like I did in my (failed) Gameweek 1 draft, I’m trying to target the areas of the template where I think there are weaknesses. While this went pretty disastrously for me before, I’m hopeful that this time I can get it right. I think there are some excellent differentials for us to consider this time around and I’m hoping we see some real variety in people’s teams as the festive schedule begins.

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

Az Membership Strategy Manager for FFS and one half of the FPL BlackBox YouTube series with Mark Sutherns. Follow them on Twitter

250 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jimmy Rydberg
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Not sure about goalie but think it will be like this, any thoughts?
    Ramsdale, (Ward)
    Cancelo, James, Trippier, Gabriel, (Bueno).
    Almiron, KdB, Bruno F, Rashford, (Andreas).
    Haaland, Nunez, (Greenwood).

    Open Controls
  2. EWH2020
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Why the obsession with Cancelo? Terrible first half of the season, awful in the World Cup, City don't clean sheets and he doesn't assist/score enough to spend 7.2m on

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Bed bugs ate Foden's fringe.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      I'm of the same opinion. Not to say he won't get a return or two, but if I was getting him it'd be for the first 2 games and I wouldn't be surprised if they concede against Leeds. After those games they face:

      Chelsea (A)
      ManUtd (A)
      Spurs (H)
      Wolves (H)
      Spurs (A)
      Villa (H)
      Arsenal (A)

      Only really one game there that I could say I'd be confident of a clean sheet and even then Wolves will be under a new manager. Only one clean sheet in last 5 before the break too. Much rather use the money elsewhere and give myself the option of a third attacker

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Walker is back, City still has the best numbers defensively this season. I see 4 clean sheets in the 7 games u mention but before and after those games City face LEE, EVE, NFO, BOU so he is a set and forget till next wildcard for me easily. If you want money pick a cheaper mid or fwd where you can save easily 2 million without getting a much worse player. There Cancelo cant be replaced with any 5 mil def imo

        Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Because he costs 7.2m, has been great in previous seasons and plays for City. Summerville would have more owners if he was 7m. Some people confusing cost and value.

      Open Controls
    4. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      7.4m, he needs to be doing what TAA or Robbo did last season and he’s not, and has never shown he will

      Making sacrifices elsewhere to get KdB as 3rd City player instead of Cancelo on my WC was great for me

      I’d rather Ederson or Walker if I was to invest in their defence

      Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Toying with my first draft after the break, thoughts on the points below?

    1. Punt on James if fit? Thinking him over Dalot with DGW in mind as well?
    2. Thinking KDB over Salah? Darwin seems to be focal, City with better fixtures and DGW
    3. Overall not sure about that midfield and have 2.2ITB.
    4. No Spurs is ok?

    Kepa/Ward
    Cancelo/James*/Trippier/White/Bueno
    KDB*/Rash/Martinelli/Almiron/Andreas
    Haaland/Darwin/Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      1. Yes.
      2. No.
      3. Salah and Maddison for KDB and Rashford.
      4. Yes.

      Open Controls
  4. tricpic
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Declan Rice
    Worth a punt?
    Discuss

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Think there are much better options around, only gets the odd goal/assist and don't think he's on penalties any more (although admittedly I've forgotten)

      Open Controls
      1. tricpic
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Bailey or Jensen at that price point (already own Andreas). Both a little uninspiring. Just think Rice is nailed and had a good World Cup.

        Open Controls
  5. Djemba-Djemba
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Anyone considering B. Fernandes, coming form a great world cup and no more Ronaldo he could go back to his previous season's form

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      I think he's a wait and see

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Requires 14 penalties to be a good option. Not going to happen. Better to pick Rodri or Fred.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        I call him Fredri

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Excellent. I really enjoyed that and will continue to do so for a while yet.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Your honesty is a beacon in dark times!

            Open Controls
            1. Mirror Man
              3 hours, 9 mins ago

              I'm trying to make the world a better place. One forum at a time.

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 54 mins ago

                Tis all we can do.

                Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Could be a nice differential but hard to justify fitting him in at that price, especially with Rashford being so cheap.

      Open Controls
    4. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Nah he just gonna complain about the nationality of the referee.

      Open Controls
  6. FCHaalandaise
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    How is this looking?

    DDG
    James White Trippier
    Salah Foden Maddison Almiron Mart
    Kane Haaland

    Ward Greenwood Patterson Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Yep, looks decent to me.

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Ta. Bit worried about foden though
        Maddison or Rashford sound better tbh

        Open Controls
    2. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Dea Gea is a punt but not a nice one.

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        He has averaged 4 pts a game recently and check their fixtures

        Open Controls
  7. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is Akanji nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Last seen shifting rocks in Hunts Point. So no.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      I can't see Dias warming the bench for much longer. I think he'll get his place back.

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      None is nailed apart from Cancelo and Ederson in city def

      Open Controls
  8. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Hello guys! 1st draft, no money left itb.
    What do you think?

    Kepa
    Cancelo James Trippier
    Salah Saka Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland Darwin Martial

    Bench: Ward, Pereira,White, Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I don't like double chelsea Def at all
      They are rubbish

      Open Controls
    2. D.Glynn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Almost identical, I'm on Kulu over Saka

      Open Controls
  9. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Is there any reason that Pope isn't appearing in many drafts?

    Not sure what there's not to like about him

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Clear no.1 for me

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        I'm just trying to save some money at keeper though

        Open Controls
      2. ManUtdFan977
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        there’s other keepers with batter fixtures that are cheaper

        Open Controls
        1. FCHaalandaise
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Fixtures don't automatically equate to hauls/points

          Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      his price

      Open Controls
    3. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      98% of FFS commenters copy Pro Pundits, who use technology to pick their teams as they are afraid of a sub-100k rank as it might hurt their monetization abilities. Pope is obviously the best keeper.

      Open Controls
    4. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      I felt fancy because of extra money and chose Ederson. But Pope is still the no1 option, not much to think about here.

      Open Controls
    5. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Newcastle face some good attacking teams in the next gws, their defence is very low on the fixture ticker and u can get Ederson for 0.2 more

      Open Controls
  10. ManUtdFan977
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Reece James and almiron or Patterson and foden

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Easy first two

      Open Controls
  11. Jässi
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    How would you improve this threemium squad? (0.1 ITB)

    Kepa - Ward
    Cancelo - Trippier - White - Patterson - Bueno
    Salah - KDB - Martinelli - Almiron - Andreas
    Haaland - Mitrovic - Nketiah

    Open Controls
  12. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Thoughts on going 3-5-2 with KDB, Salah, Haaland and Darwin? Means no Fulham lads even with DGW, and a pretty weak defence

    Kepa
    James Trippier Castagne
    Salah KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Darwin

    Ward Perraud Bueno Greenwood

    Castagne Perraud could be White + 4.3 def

    Open Controls
    1. FF Dirtbag
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      White and fofana?

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Detroit based racketeers. Pups, the pair of them. Especially Whitey.

        Open Controls
  13. ManUtdFan977
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Should I risk going without cancelo and going for Walker instead saving money?

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Definitely. He's a rich man's Wan Bissaka this year. Poor value.

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I did this and now I'm at 2m rank

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Lol I think it’s more than just that mate

        I went without Cancelo from GW13 and climbed fast

        Open Controls
    3. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Walker nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. ManUtdFan977
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        That’s my issue I’ll probably end up just sticking with cancelo

        Open Controls
    4. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Yeah I reckon

      Walker at 2/3rds the price for 2/3rds the points of Cancelo, and you can put the cash saved to better use elsewhere.

      Open Controls
  14. KeanosMagic
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    After some tinkering, I have completed it lads!

    Ward Iversen
    Trippier Cancelo James White Bueno
    KDB Salah Odegard Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Mitrovic Nketiah

    Feel free to copy 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Nah year alright mate. Pfft.

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        **yer

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Exact money for this...looks good

      Open Controls
    3. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Arsenal fixtures look tough from attacking view point

      Do we need the double attack?

      Open Controls
  15. Pariße
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Where is this Cancelo hate coming from? He’s a premium defender for fantasy and in real life, and has 30 more points than the next best City defender.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      No one is hating on him, his attacking numbers don't match his price tag expectations but he is nailed on for the best team in the country hence people are "deliberating".

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      *Can-Bissaka

      Open Controls
  16. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Anyone brave enough to start with Mason Mount for the first 2 fixtures then switch to James Maddison for Leicester's enticing run?

    Hoping Mount will start.

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      You’d want him for 4 fixtures, yeah… the DGW19 as well? I might do it

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Injured calf?

      Open Controls
  17. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Choose 2 from these:

    A) Almirion
    B) Martinelli
    C) Rashford

    Choose 1 from these:

    A) Saka
    B) Foden
    C) Antony
    D) Kulu
    E) Mount

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Rash + Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Could be scabies. Seek medical attention immediately.

        Open Controls
        1. Boz
          • 10 Years
          3 hours ago

          Fpl and medical advice!

          Open Controls
          1. Mirror Man
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            This would usually be a good time to promote my Patreon but they've shut me down.

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              Itchy and Scratchy official scabies health promotion ambassadors.

              Open Controls
              1. Mirror Man
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                The irony of that is very pleasing.

                Open Controls
  18. ChelseaBlueLions
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Hi guys - would appreciate your thoughts - Team A or B

    A) 2.1 ITB
    Kepa (Ward)
    Cancelo Trippier Dalot (Saliba, Neco)
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron (Andreas)
    Haaland Wilson Darwin

    B) 0.7 ITB
    Kepa (Ward)
    Cancelo Saliba Dalot Trippier (Neco)
    KDB Salah Martinelli Almiron (Andreas)
    Haaland Wilson (Greenwood)

    Open Controls
  19. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Punt on Son?

    Ward Iverson
    James Dalot Tripps Saliba Patterson
    KDB Son Martinelli Almeron Andreas
    Haaland Darwin Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Would go Kulu and pocket the dosh

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Rotation with Richa is a concern thou?

        Open Controls
        1. Boz
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          I thought he was injured tbh

          Open Controls
        2. Mirror Man
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          I always read your comments with a dutch accent. And say "eh" at the end for comedic purposes.

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            I hope Eleven Hag has the common decency to end all of his sentences in this fashion from now on. He can make the world a brighter place in these dark times.

            Open Controls
            1. Mirror Man
              2 hours, 43 mins ago

              All we can do is nudge them in the right direction and hope for the best.

              Open Controls
  20. Boz
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Which king?

    Egyptian or Kev?

    Got both Darwin and Erling too

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      https://youtu.be/qwvUvx9W8mA

      Open Controls
  21. Maneriverstocross
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Good Afternoon and I hope you are all feeling festive!
    My team is below and my question is should I move out kane for Darwin even though he's my differential in mini league?
    Kepa/ Ward
    James Trippier Cancelo/ Patterson White
    Rashford Salah Martinelli Almiron /Andrea's
    Haaland Kane Martial
    O.0 in bank now.

    Many thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Maneriverstocross
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Martial to Mitrovic for DGW

      Open Controls
  22. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Kulu/Kane: bre, AVL, cry, DGW(ARS,mci) , ful
    These fixtures are good attacking wise imo ... Are Spurs assets overlooked?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      From a Son and Kulu owner, yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      The algorithms don't like them, which means the influencers don't have them, which means FFS commenters aren't thinking about them.

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        At least 98% thereof.

        Open Controls
      2. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Thats 100% true, i was always arguing for those getting brainwashed by content creators but at the end im also becoming a victim cause im afraid of the "template" which turns out to be sht

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Mediocre fixtures, turning worse. Even the double is as bad as they come.

      No Bentancur, Richarlison, Sessegnon. Perisic knackered. Kane fatigued even before the WC. Not sure about Hojbjerg, Davies, Romero, Lloris.

      I do actually have Kulu, but I have a lot of doubts about Spurs too (haven't even mentioned their crap form before the break). Will see who's available for their friendly tonight but I'm getting an itchy trigger finger on Kulu - Trossard

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Kulu had a month rest, he has 6 returns in 7 starts this season. He had 13 in 18 starts last season. I believe he will shine till Richarlison is back

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          That's the thing - I'm feeling optimistic about Kulu individually but wary of Spurs as a team

          Open Controls
      2. Mirror Man
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        My fixture tracker suggests they have one of the most favorable runs. Themselves, Newcastle, and City are very appealing.

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Also, I've pretty much welched on the Laporte pick. Blue Munchkin is in and will assess City's defense for a few weeks and pick the best non-Cancelo option for their double.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Good luck with our lil sweeping buddy! Despite the pain I haven't entirely ruled him out, could come in for Kulu if I bail on Ederson

            Open Controls
    4. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Yeah, probably. Think I want one of them

      Open Controls
    5. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I think Kulu looks to be a very good option.

      Open Controls
  23. Chris_l25
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Been sat on the same draft for weeks....

    Ramsdale, Ward
    Trippier, White, Dalot, Castagne, Bueno
    De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Trossard, Martinelli, Andreas
    Kane, Haaland, Nunez

    0.4 ITB. Any suggestions....?

    Open Controls
  24. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Jaysus lads iv done it again. Totally switched off once break came, thoroughly enjoyed the world cup. But now i aint a thing done regards a wc/new team. Not good.

    Open Controls
  25. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    DDG or Ramsdale?

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Awkward

      Open Controls
  26. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    cant be bothered to tinker,FPL doesnt seem to matter anymore world cup seems to have killed my interest,much more invested in the greatest nfl season i can remember,pro football talk on sky at 6pm each evening might be the best podcast programme ever,really hoping fpl interest returns ,still got 5 days...

    Open Controls
  27. yamms_schmitz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    KDB or Salah?
    White or Gabriel?
    Kane or Darwin?

    Open Controls
  28. Newsh
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Hi Az/FPL Scout Community. Hope you're well!

    Does this three and-a-half-mium have merit (with 0.5 ITB)?

    Iversen/Ward
    Bueno/Dalot/Saliba/Trippier/Walker
    Almiron/Andreas/KDB/Martinelli/Salah
    Darwin/Haaland/Mitro

    I have value tied up in Saliba, Trippier, Martinelli and Haaland in particular, which makes retaining them seem sensible.

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  29. fivetothree
    54 mins ago

    Ok, think this is it - gtg?

    Ward
    Shaw, Trippier, Cancelo
    KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, Kulu
    Haaland, Mitro, Darwin

    Subs
    Iversen, Almiron, Gabriel, Botman

    Open Controls
  30. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    Well seems like me and Az have the same draft right now save DDG/Kepa.

    I do really like Patterson and Bueno double cheapo defense but worried with Reece James. Probably end up swerving him, not quite enough cash to get to Robbo.

    This is 0.0 itb - feels good.

    Kepa (Ward)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Robertson (Patterson, Bueno)
    KDB, Kulusevski, Martinelli, Almiron ( Andreas)
    Haaland, Darwin, Adams

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.