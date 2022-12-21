FPL Gameweek 17 team drafts: City triple-up, no Salah

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) resuming on Boxing Day, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the restart.

Here, Az talks us through his current draft for Gameweek 17 – and discusses why he’s going without Mohamed Salah.

FPL is back! The World Cup has been an enjoyable watch but like so many of you reading this, I have to say I’m happy that we can get back to focusing on building our teams for Boxing Day and beyond.

Just like we saw in pre-season, a strong template is emerging. The likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) and even Diogo Dalot (£4.8m) are attracting substantial interest, as we look to shake up our squads and target some very promising fixtures for some of the league’s top teams.

Just like I did in my (failed) Gameweek 1 draft, I’m trying to target the areas of the template where I think there are weaknesses. While this went pretty disastrously for me before, I’m hopeful that this time I can get it right. I think there are some excellent differentials for us to consider this time around and I’m hoping we see some real variety in people’s teams as the festive schedule begins.

