Have your say in the latest Fantasy Football Scout survey

At Fantasy Football Scout, we are always keen to receive feedback from our site readers, podcast listeners and YouTube viewers, so we’re giving you another chance to speak out and help us enhance your experience.

We previously advertised this latest survey during the World Cup but with many of you taking a breather from all things Fantasy while Qatar 2022 played out, we’re making sure that the returning FPL crowd also has the chance to have their say.

What could be improved? Is the Premium Members Area providing value for money? And what’s going well?

Opinions given in our previous surveys have been absolutely crucial for site development, so we’d greatly appreciate it if you could spend approximately ten minutes on this latest questionnaire.

It is completely anonymous and can be accessed by clicking here.

Thanks again for your feedback and time but, most of all, for your continued support of the site!