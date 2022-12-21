Have your say in the latest Fantasy Football Scout survey

49
At Fantasy Football Scout, we are always keen to receive feedback from our site readers, podcast listeners and YouTube viewers, so we’re giving you another chance to speak out and help us enhance your experience.

We previously advertised this latest survey during the World Cup but with many of you taking a breather from all things Fantasy while Qatar 2022 played out, we’re making sure that the returning FPL crowd also has the chance to have their say.

What could be improved? Is the Premium Members Area providing value for money? And what’s going well?

Opinions given in our previous surveys have been absolutely crucial for site development, so we’d greatly appreciate it if you could spend approximately ten minutes on this latest questionnaire.

It is completely anonymous and can be accessed by clicking here.

Thanks again for your feedback and time but, most of all, for your continued support of the site!

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Salah or Kane?

    Have Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Wizard
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Take the blue pill mate. Get both

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Salah for me

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Feb 19 2023 - get Kane

      Open Controls
  2. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Martial or rash?
    Salah or kdb? Already have haaland

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      There is a case to double up on the underpriced Man U assets......

      Salah prior to GW20

      Open Controls
  3. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Overall its ok.
    I just have one question, why we should trust Chelsea defend and pick City defence when Chelsea ia so bad and City have high price?

    Better to have 2 defenders from Arsenal or from Newcastle to begin with right? Even when their fixtures not good as Chelsea.

    Dont think James start every game either and when start he is not always deliver now.

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Just James for me purely because of upside, not bothering with Kepa.

      Have Arsenal Toon defenders too.

      Open Controls
  4. hotine
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    I agree. I’ve got kepa and that’s it. I think city is different though with stones and Walker I’d certainly get city

    Open Controls
  5. dshv
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Kepa ward
    Tripp cancelo shaw white bueno
    Salah rashford almirion martinelli andreas
    Haaland mitrovic kane

    Anything to change ?

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Excellent team

      1) Is Cancelo worth it? I Would personally rather have 3 attackers for the City doubles
      2) I would probably roll the dice with Martial over Mitrovic for the first 2 out of the gate....debatable
      3) Almiron......i've got value tied up in him too, but Zaha is an attractive punt

      Open Controls
    2. magpiesfan765
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      This team is almost identical to mine but I have KDB & Darwin and you have Martinelli, Mitrovic & Kane instead, I feel with Mitrovic and Kane both being on four yellow cards is offf putting. My global rank is currently 14k.

      Open Controls
  6. JayKay1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the most annoying of them all?

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      Zaha

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      just now

      Virg

      Open Controls
  7. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    None Cancelo Team

    Kepa Ward

    Tripp Walker Shaw White Bueno

    Salah KDB Almirion Martinelli Andreas

    Haaland Mitrovic Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Stavrosplay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Very close to my draft i have Wilson for Darwin and James for Walker

      Open Controls
      1. The Mandalorian
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I also had that draft.

        Martial an option to cover United.

        Open Controls
  8. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Something to note, we might see defences struggle across the league as teams build form and fitness.

    Spending less in defence might be the way to go.

    Open Controls
  9. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Kepa Ward
    James Trippier Shaw White Bueno
    Salah Zaha Rashford Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Kane Martial

    Plan would be Martial>Mitrovic for GW19, Salah>KDB, Zaha>Foden GW20, and Rashford>Trossard for GW21 - sound?

    Open Controls
    1. BerryMaze
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      very solid plan. small doubt about foden. i expect him to play 1 out of 2 in gw21.

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Cheers, I might punt on another City mid..........Foden still has the most potential though imho!

        Open Controls
  10. Stavrosplay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    2 from 3

    Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron

    Had Martinelli from day 1 so have value in him but prefer Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. BerryMaze
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      i have all 3. if 2: rashford/martinelli

      Open Controls
    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Rashford and Martinelli for me as well........

      Open Controls
    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I'm leaning towards ditching Marti

      Can always grab Nketiah and Saka later

      Open Controls
  11. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    A Keep Zaha for Fulham home and Bournemouth away or
    B Switch out for Foden

    Open Controls
    1. BerryMaze
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      zaha because of guaranteed minutes and indeed fixtures. foden is regularly benched to come on for 1 point.

      Open Controls
  12. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Rashford and Toney or Kane and Andreas?

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Kane and Andreas

      Toney might be suspended soon

      Open Controls
    2. Norco
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Surely not Toney given the news hanging over his head.

      Open Controls
  13. Snake Juice
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Potential triple GW for Brighton in 21, according to Crellin.

    I hate this game 😆

    Open Controls
  14. Norco
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Is my backline too thin to squeeze in KDB/Salah/Haaland/Darwin?

    0.0ITB

    Kepa / Ward
    Trippier White Castagne (Dalot Bueno)
    KDB Salah Martinelli Almiron (Andreas)
    Haaland Darwin Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. BerryMaze
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      very nice team. backline is indeed thin. but white/dalot/castagne will get their points. more expensive defenders as gabriel or cancelo probably get more but you will compensate that with kdb/salah/haaland/darwin.

      Open Controls
      1. Norco
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yeah not having Cancelo/Gab/Saliba is an issue, but I would like to hope as you said have some extra money in the big hitters will outlay that thinness at the back.

        I won't lie it does feel a little uneasy being so thin, but maybe the risk might reward elsewhere.

        Open Controls
        1. BerryMaze
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          to reduce the uneasiness, the cheap defenders that you have are all from teams that are prone to get clean sheets (arsenal man utd and also leicester in their last series of games).

          Open Controls
  15. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Best option:
    a. R. James and Almiron
    b. Shaw and Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'd say A assuming R.James is on the pitch and not snapping things.

      Open Controls
  16. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Does everyone have the same team yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Hot Ref
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      this, me going havertz, martial, mount and bruno for slight difference..no cancelo or salah...love a punt

      Open Controls
      1. BerryMaze
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        mount seems to be suffering from a calf strain.

        Open Controls
  17. Tony Two Tone
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    A) Darwin, Cancelo and Mount or B) Zinchenko, De Bruyne and Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A for sure.

      Open Controls
  18. FCRS1991
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Wow, it's been a while!

    Here's my crack for the restart, any suggestions?

    Pope Ward
    Walker Robertson Trippier Shaw NWilliams
    Salah Foden Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Mitrovic Havertz

    0.4 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. FCRS1991
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I dont get the fascination with Darwin...he's proving to be an awful player

      Open Controls
  19. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Either way 2 defenders must be benched

    A
    08.9 / IVERSEN(3.9)-Ward(4.0)
    24.9 / Trippier(5.5)-Saliba(4.9)-Shaw(4.8)-JAMES(5.8)-BUENO(3.9)
    00.0 BANK

    B
    09.4 / KEPA(4.4)-Ward(4.0)
    24.3 / Trippier(5.5)-Saliba(4.9)-Shaw(4.8)-DALOT(4.8)-AMARTY(4.3)
    00.1 BANK

    Open Controls
    1. FCRS1991
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm potentially going 4-5-1 or 4-4-2...good defending options for this GW

      Open Controls
  20. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which teams have double?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      CHE-FUL-MC-TOTT

      Open Controls

