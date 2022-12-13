Have your say in the latest Fantasy Football Scout survey

At Fantasy Football Scout, we are always keen to receive feedback from our site readers, podcast listeners and YouTube viewers, so we’re giving you another chance to speak out and help us enhance your experience.

What could be improved? Is the Premium Members Area providing value for money? And what’s going well?

Opinions given in our previous surveys have been absolutely crucial for site development, so we’d greatly appreciate it if you could spend approximately ten minutes on this latest questionnaire.

It is completely anonymous and can be accessed by clicking here.

Thanks again for your feedback and time but, most of all, for your continued support of the site.