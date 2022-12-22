31
FPL December 22

The FPL half-term report: Manchester United

All 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far are analysed as the countdown to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart continues.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have excelled – and who has flopped – in the first three months of the season.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Here, we focus on fifth-place Manchester United, who have gained more Premier League points than all teams bar Arsenal over their last 14 matches.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

TotalRank v other clubs (adjusted per game)
Goals scored2011th
Shots1937th
Shots in the box11310th
Shots on target716th
Big chances366th
Expected goals (xG)19.348th
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)18.558th

Of the teams who are forming a big part of FPL restart squads, Manchester United’s underlying numbers are one of the most underwhelming in an attacking sense.

They’ve scored exactly half the goals that their cross-city rivals have, while they’re a distant eighth for minutes per xG and only narrowly ahead of Brentford and Fulham.

Above: How Man Utd compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23 (click to expand)

For those of us hoping that United assets can put Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Bournemouth to the sword in Gameweeks 17-19, let it be known that the Red Devils have not scored more than two goals in a match against a side outside of the ‘big six’ under Erik ten Hag.

The below numbers are decidedly Solksjaer-esque, with United seemingly more at ease facing big-six opponents:

Games playedGoals scoredAverage xG per game
v Big Six5111.49
v Non-Big Six991.32

In fairness to ten Hag, he’s not only had injuries to Antony (£7.5m) and Anthony Martial (£6.7m) to contend with but also a complete nose-dive in form from Jadon Sancho (£7.1m) and the pouting, plodding presence of Cristiano Ronaldo (£10.2m).

With Martial and Antony fit again, and with Ronaldo off the books for good, perhaps we can now see more of the youthful swagger we observed in pre-season, especially against sides United should really be beating comfortably.

Above: Man Utd’s attacking stats at home (left) and away (right). The figures given are per game.

United’s stats at home and away are remarkably similar, incidentally, with their xG tallies per game identical.

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR

  1. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Boring final question:

    A) Bueno + Bailey

    C) Patterson + Summerville

    My bench is Ward, Andreas

    1. Lionac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Patterson seems to be the one most nailed. Bailey is the one who might score the most, but unlikely to do that when you need him.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      B) Patterson and Bailey.

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Haha don’t know why I said C. I meant B.

        I can’t afford your suggestion, hence why it’s not there.

  2. Dr. Rog
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Havent been reading the forums. My thought is second half of the season I want

    3x Ars 3x City and 1 of the from each of the remaining CL contenders.

    Under this brief I've got

    Gabriel Martinelli Eddie
    Ederson Cancelo Haaland
    Salah
    Rashy
    James
    Kane
    Tripper
    Rest of the team is playing fodder.

    Pretty happy with it as hard to believe I can fit 3 premiums in and my pick of players from each of the top teams...

  3. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    If you have to choose one option would you rather have

    A) Darwin in attack
    or
    B) Chelsea defence (James + Kepa)

  4. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    0.0 ITB

    Kepa Sanchez
    Cancelo James Trippier Bueno B.Williams
    Salah Mount Rashford Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Darwin Mitrovic

    How does this look? I tried to add Sanchez instead of Ward given Brighton's likely DGW21.

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Far too much content crammed into these last few days. I can appreciate how hard the 3 guys must work to churn it out, but it is overwhelming trying to digest everything. I did say during the world cup when everything was quieter that there should have been more FPL content around this time.

    1. fusen
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      The problem with that is not many users would be around to read it and now the site will get the visitors back, few will bother to go back and read any older content.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        These days FFS is great at compiling content and having it all in one place where it is easily accessible. The "complete guide to the GW17 restart" for example. It couldn't be simpler to revisit the old articles.

  6. JayKay1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Ward | {Iverson}
    Cancello | Trippier | James | {Dalot} | {Beuno}
    Rashford | Martinelli | X | X | {Andres}
    Halland | Darwin | X

    Down to:

    A) Maddison, Foden, Kane
    B) KdB, Kulu, Wilson

    Exact same money for both, £0 ITB

    Was really set on A, but after tonight, hard to see not having KdB in my team... Not sold on Mitro, hense Wilson for NEW cover (and will get burnt by Almiron!)

    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I think B looks better.

  7. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Best Chelsea mid/fwd , price no issue

    1. Dr. Rog
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Reece James

    2. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      As much as people don't want to admit it, it's Mount

    3. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Price no issue, it could be Sterling

  8. Float
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Keep coming back to this:

    Kepa / Ward
    Cancelo / James / Trippier / Botman / Bueno
    KDB / Kulusevski / Rashford / Almiron / Andreas
    Haaland / Darwin / Mitrovic

    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hard to fault

  9. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    How is she looking?

    Kepa (Ward )
    James Trippier Shaw (White Patterson)
    KDB Martinelli Rashford Almiron (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      She's looking fine, though can you do more with the Shaw pick and a little extra funds?

  10. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?

    A: Kulusevski, Walker
    B: Almiron, Cancelo

  11. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    My current thinking:

    De Gea
    Trippier, White, Dalot
    Salah, Almiron, KDB, Rashford
    Darwin, Haaland, Mitro
    (Ward, Andreas, Castagne, Bueno) 0.2 ITB

    Dalot subject to fitness. Kepa may come in for De Gea. Castagne/Dalot could be Walker.

  12. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    What's the best anti-template team you've seen?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      havent seen any

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        But i made one, and allowed myself to keep Haaland

        Sanchez Dennis
        Shaw Davies Chalobah Botman Bueno
        Son Bruno Sterling Kulusevski Bailey
        Haaland Havertz Wilson

  13. MidTableFantasy
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    How's this one looking:

    Pope
    Trippier Cancelo James
    Martinelli Rashford KDB Zaha
    Haaland Wilson Mitro

    Ward Andreas Dalot BWilliams

  14. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Better option?

    A. Foden Maddison
    B. Kdb almiron

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      B.

    2. Khalico
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

  15. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Have to get in kdb over foden with his current form. Thoughts on this team?

    Kepa
    Shaw trippier castagne
    Salah kdb rashford martinelli almiron
    Haaland mitro

    Ward white Patterson greenwood

