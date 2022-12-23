FPL Gameweek 17 live team news: James, Mitrovic, Kepa, TAA updates

We’ll be covering all the big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury news from Friday’s pre-match press conferences in this ‘live’ article, with the latest awaited on the likes of Reece James (£5.8m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m).

We’re expecting 15 Premier League managers to face the media today, while the Gameweek 17 sections of Erik ten Hag, Nathan Jones and Pep Guardiola’s post-EFL Cup pressers will also be released from embargo at some point.

Mikel Arteta and Jesse Marsch held their press conferences on Thursday and the headline updates from those two bosses are also covered below.

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

KEY UPDATES

CHELSEA

There were some positive-sounding comments from Graham Potter on Reece James and, indirectly, Kepa Arrizabalaga in his pre-match presser.

“Reece is back in, Reece has been training with us and completed 65 minutes in the week.” – Graham Potter

There was no mention of Kepa but his name wasn’t included in Potter’s injury update, while the Spaniard was sighted back in training in the middle of the month. In a further boost, the Chelsea boss said that Edouard Mendy had only had “a couple of days training with us”.

Armando Broja (ACL) and N’Golo Kante (hamstring) are long-term absentees, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf) and Ben Chilwell (hamstring) still haven’t rejoined full team training yet because of the injuries they sustained before the World Cup.

Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic haven’t returned to west London after their deep runs into the tournament at Qatar and won’t be available in Gameweek 17, either.

Wesley Fofana (knee) was on the cusp of a comeback but re-injured himself in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford on Tuesday, so he now looks set to sit out the festive fixture programme.

“Wesley just had a little setback, which can sometimes happen at the very last stage of rehab. He’ll be a couple of weeks, so he won’t be available for the game.” – Graham Potter

FULHAM

Marco Silva said that Aleksandar Mitrovic is a “doubt” for the Crystal Palace match with a recurrence of the foot problem that plagued him before the World Cup.

“You are trying to get him in his best physical condition again to see if he’s fit or not for Crystal Palace. If not for Crystal Palace will be for the next one, let’s hope.” – Marco Silva on Aleksandar Mitrovic

ARSENAL

Gabriel Jesus will definitely miss the festive fixture programme with a knee injury, while Reiss Nelson also faces “weeks” out with a muscle problem picked up in a friendly against Juventus last week.

Emile Smith Rowe (groin) is “close” to a comeback, according to his manager, but there was no fresh update on Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscle) or Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring) in Arteta’s pre-match presser. Football London suggest Tomiyasu was merely rested for the midweek friendly against Luton Town.

“A huge blow with Gabriel Jesus and what happened in the World Cup with his injury and we’re going to miss him for a period of time. “With Gabby [Jesus] it’s very difficult to put a timeframe [on his recovery]. it was a significant injury and knowing him, I prefer not to give any dates away. “No [I didn’t say he would be out till February]. I never gave a date so that’s not the words that I used, and I haven’t used any words right now. I said that we don’t know, it will take some time for sure. Obviously, he’s going through surgery so that’s the extent of the injury.” – Mikel Arteta

There was more positive news elsewhere as Arteta reported that, the injured Jesus and finalist William Saliba aside, his World Cup contingent had returned in advance of Gameweek 17.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli featured in that friendly against the Hatters so look ready for Boxing Day involvement.

“Everybody is back apart from Saliba who’s going to be back tomorrow hopefully, so let’s crack on to the second part of the season which is going to be interesting and intense, and we’re really looking forward to it. “Let’s see [if Saliba can be involved] – that depends on how he comes back as well. We have the data of what he’s done in training, and in terms of the actual minutes he didn’t participate much but it was a huge experience for him as well. Let’s see – when he gets back we’ll make the decision.” – Mikel Arteta

LIVERPOOL

Arthur (muscle), Diogo Jota (hamstring) and Luis Diaz (knee) are medium-to-long-term absentees, while Roberto Firmino (calf) and James Milner (hamstring) look set to sit out the next two games at least.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed the EFL Cup tie with Manchester City on Thursday because of a virus, will be assessed ahead of Boxing Day.

“Millie didn’t get better since [last night], will be out for a couple of games. Same for Bobby. Bobby is already on the better side of it, it’s only a few days ago but it’s not a major thing. We’ll look day by day with him. “Trent hopefully will be better, wasn’t part of the full session but of parts, let’s see how that develops till tomorrow.” – Jurgen Klopp

Ibrahima Konate won’t return to training until December 27 after his run to the final of the World Cup, so will miss Gameweek 17.

MANCHESTER CITY

We still await the embargoed quotes from Guardiola’s post-EFL Cup presser but he had the good grace to update us on the condition of Ruben Dias (hamstring) and Kalvin Phillips (match fitness) in the aftermath of that five-goal thriller on Thursday.

“Ruben Dias is injured and Kalvin Phillips is not fit. “[Kalvin] has not arrived in the best conditions to train. He is still not ready. Ruben has a hamstring [injury] in the last game of the World Cup and he is out.” – Pep Guardiola

Julian Alvarez also looks unlikely to feature at Leeds after City gave the World Cup winner 7-10 days off after his exertions in Qatar.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Alexander Isak looks unlikely to play a part in the festive fixture programme, with his recovery from a thigh injury not quite going to script over the World Cup break.

“He’s doing well. We’re pleased with him. Is he going to make the next couple of Premier League games? At this moment in time, I’m not sure. Probably not. “He’s going in the right direction, and we hope, in the busy January period we’ve got coming up, he can play a big part in that.” “He’s out running and kicking a ball, but when you reinjure a part of your body, we have to be careful. We want to get the next part right. I don’t want a half-ready player.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Paul Dummett (calf) and Emil Krafth (knee) also remain on the sidelines.

Allan Saint-Maximin shrugged off a minor knock to feature in the midweek cup win over Bournemouth as a substitute, with Eddie Howe hinting that more cameos off the bench are likely for the Frenchman in the short term.

LEICESTER CITY

Brendan Rodgers revealed on Friday that James Maddison has a knee problem, so will need to be assessed to see if he can feature in the Boxing Day game against Newcastle United.

James Justin (Achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) all remain out, while Jonny Evans (calf) has joined them on the sidelines after limping out of the Foxes’ behind-closed-doors friendly against Troyes on December 10.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has recovered from a small knock, however.

WEST HAM UNITED

Gianluca Scamacca (ankle) and Michail Antonio (calf) are “doubtful” for the Arsenal game on Boxing Day, with David Moyes discussing in Friday’s presser the possibility of using Jarrod Bowen through the middle at the Emirates.

We’ve not heard any further updates on Aaron Cresswell, who suffered a hamstring injury at the beginning of December, or Kurt Zouma, who hasn’t featured since having knee surgery in November.

Maxwel Cornet‘s recovery from a calf injury drags on and he looks unlikely to play this year, while Nayef Aguerd picked up a groin problem and a virus while away with Morocco so will be assessed upon his return to east London on Saturday.

ASTON VILLA

Emi Martinez will sit out the Liverpool game because of a late return from the World Cup with Argentina but understudy Robin Olsen should be fit after a minor injury scare.

Jacob Ramsey is back in training but isn’t fit enough to face Jurgen Klopp’s troops.

LEEDS UNITED

Tyler Adams (suspended), Stuart Dallas (knee) and Luis Sinisterra (foot) are the only senior players definitely ruled out of the visit of Manchester City but Leeds have umpteen concerns elsewhere.

“[On Wednesday], we didn’t have a bunch of guys in the mix because of a few little injuries and we had a sickness kind of going around the team. So, Klichy was sick, we had a few other guys sick the night before the day of the match. “So, we’re hopeful that everyone can be healthy and be back in training this week, with exception to Stuart (Dallas), who actually had another surgery yesterday to kind of clean some things up. They felt good that that surgery was successful. “Luis Sinisterra is making great progress and we feel like he’s on track. We have to be a little bit cautious with this injury, but we’re hopeful that in a couple of weeks he can be back in training. “We’re hopeful that everyone else is back in training this week. So we’ll wait and see but hopefully we can get healthy and fit and ready for the start of the season again.” – Jesse Marsch

Illan Meslier (illness), Patrick Bamford (hip/groin), Crysencio Summerville (foot), Mateusz Klich (illness), Jack Harrison (groin), Liam Cooper (calf) and Rodrigo (hamstring) are all flagged going into Gameweek 17 but Jesse Marsch at least sounded upbeat about most of their chances.

“Coops had a minor calf injury and Jack Harrison had a small adductor injury. They should be training this week. “[Summerville] was on the pitch today and he should be in training as well this week. “Rodrigo was scheduled to train to play in the match up until the afternoon of the match and then we just felt like he was feeling a little bit of a tightness in his hamstring. So we decided to hold him up. “When [Bamford] got sick, I think it disrupted a little bit his return into training, but we expect that he’ll be back in training as well. Then it’ll be can we get him up to speed for the Man City match but we expect him to be back in training. “[Meslier] has sort of a test tomorrow morning when they kind of do some internal checking and then if he’s cleared, which they typically think, it’ll be four weeks by that point, that we think he’ll be back in training. He’s been active. With glandular fever, it’s two things, it’s modifying so they don’t get chronic fatigue and then it’s also making sure that they have no contact so that when they have swelling of internal organs you’re not risking any damage. He’s felt really good and I expect him to be in full training.” – Jesse Marsch

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jakub Moder (knee) remains on the injury list, while Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck won’t be involved against Southampton because of injuries picked up in a mid-season friendly. Welbeck could be back for the Arsenal game on New Year’s Eve, at least.

Alexis Mac Allister looks set to miss Gameweeks 17 and 18, with the Seagulls confirming that they had given him two weeks off after his and Argentina’s run to the World Cup final.

EVERTON

James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee) and Conor Coady (ineligible) will definitely miss Gameweek 17, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee/shoulder/hamstring) is back in training but a doubt for the Wolves game as Frank Lampard doesn’t want to take any risks with his fitness.

“Dominic, it’s going to be tight [for] Wolves. He’s going to be training over the next couple of days, trying to push him a bit for match fitness. The injury feels good, which is the best news. The last thing we want to do is go too soon with him for match fitness. We’ve got a lot of games coming up.” – Frank Lampard

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Kristoffer Ajer (knee) and Shandon Baptiste (muscle) remain out but Pontus Jansson (hamstring) is available for selection, according to his manager.

Despite an FA charge hanging over his head, Ivan Toney remains available for selection – for the time being, anyway.

CRYSTAL PALACE

James McArthur (groin) and Nathan Ferguson (match fitness) remain on the injury list after setbacks, with the former still doing “individual work” and the latter set to return to training in the New Year.

Reports suggest that Sam Johnstone will be out for two months with a back problem, meanwhile.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Chiquinho (knee) remain on the long-term injury list but Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez are back from suspension and injury respectively.

Jonny (hamstring) and Boubacar Traore (unknown) missed Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie against Gillingham but have since rejoined parts of training so will be assessed ahead of the clash with Everton.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Cheikhou Kouyate (hamstring), Moussa Niakhate (muscle), Omar Richards (leg) and Giulian Biancone (ACL) remain out, while loanee Dean Henderson will be ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 17 and new signing Gustavo Scarpa can’t play until January.

Forest head coach Steve Cooper however remains “hopeful” that Morgan Gibbs-White (knock), Serge Aurier (calf) and Wayne Hennessey (knock) will be available for his side’s clash with Manchester United.

“We hope [Hennessey will be fit]. He picked up a kick on his return to training after the World Cup and it ruled him unavailable for the last couple of games, including the Valencia game, but we are hopeful he will be available. “Similar for Morgan and Serge. We are hopeful they will be available. It is still a little bit inconclusive but we will see in a few days’ time.” – Steve Cooper

BOURNEMOUTH

Long-term injury victims Murara Neto and David Brooks (both hamstring) remain out but Lloyd Kelly is fit again, with a call to be made on his involvement against Chelsea.

A virus swept through the Cherries camp before their EFL Cup tie against Newcastle on Tuesday, with Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson namechecked as two of the players affected.

Jefferson Lerma and Marcus Tavernier also missed that cup game with minor injuries but Gary O’Neil said the former “should be OK” in Friday’s presser. Tavernier is “probably not as far forward” but the now permanent Cherries boss said he was still hopeful that both would be fit to face the Blues.