FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) returning with a bang on Boxing Day, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team drafts, specific players, differentials or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. RMT Surgery with Tom
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

  2. Yoyoyoman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Hi Tom,

    What are your thoughts on KDB Vs Salah?

    Segwaying into what are your thoughts on Foden, still a minutes risk?

    Currently leaning towards having Salah and Foden (to cover the 3rd City spot - Cancelo and Haaland other 2).

    1. useruser
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I feel like you'd never capt KDB given Haaland. Whereas there are weeks you can capt Salah if City fixture isn't as favourable.

      Foden will get points when he plays. Him not being nailed is reflected in his price vs KDB.

      1. FCRS1991
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Except there is no unfavorable fixture for City if Haaland is in form. He's like Salah of years past.

    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      KDB was excellent last night, but I still think Salah is the better pick, mainly due to his goal threat/pens.

      I love Foden, but I have absolutely no idea if he starts v Leeds. For that reason, it feels a bit risky. I might still go for it, but there are other midfielders in the mix.

  3. bashtag
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Hi Tom,
    Currnetly considering:
    Maddison, bailey, saka, nunez
    To
    Salah, martinelli, rashford, kulusevski, greenwood and play 352 (haaland and c.wilson up top).
    Good moves?
    Thanks

  4. TanN
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Bought in Che Adams as a differential punt for Mitrovic who sounds as though he won't be fit for GW17.

    My issue with this threemium team is that I have a benching headache (i know its ridiculous)

    Kepa Ward
    Walker Trippier James White Shaw
    KDB Martinelli Zaha Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Kane Adams

    Ideally want to play a 442 to make use of the nice fixtures my defenders have.

    Andreas is the obvious midfielder to be benched, as too is Adams from the forwards.

    But which defender should I bench??

  5. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Super happy with the team. Pens down, at last!

    Kepa
    Trippier James White Botman
    KdB Salah Rashford
    Haaland Darwin Martial

    Ward Andreas Summerville Patterson

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Looking good. Personally prefer Bailey over Summerville

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I do too, but I can’t afford it. Literally nothing in the bank.

        I could do Patterson > Bueno, but I’m not keen.

        Have to hope Bailey gets his 5th yellow to make me feel better.

        At the end of the day I’ll be relying on Andreas more than Summerville and Summerville is still decent!

    2. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Martial < Wilson

  6. The FPL Physio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Trossard or Odegaard?

    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Trossard

  7. FCRS1991
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    GTG?

    Pope / Ward
    Trippier Walker Shaw / White NWilliams
    KDB Martinelli Rashford Almiron / Andreas
    Haaland (C) Kane Darwin

    0.3ITB

    Good luck everyone!

  8. Dexters Laboratory
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Martial or Mitro
    Foden or Martinelli

    1. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Mitrovic
      Martinelli

  9. Jos.janicki
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Threemium or Fourmium?

    Ward Kepa
    Trip White Bueno Walker James( or Robertson)
    Martinelli Almiron Rashford Salah Andreas
    Kane Haaland Darwin

    Or . . .

    Ward Kepa
    Trip White Bueno Walker James
    Martinelli Almiron KDB Salah Andreas
    Kane Haaland Greenwood
    (0 itb left).

    Thanks

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Four

  10. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Those who own Martial watched the Burnley game or no?
    If it wasn’t this game I was going to own him too but it put me off

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      true

    2. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      What happened?

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        He was playing out of the box mainly and the only thing he had all game was 2 very average finishes

        1. OPTA FPL
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Thanks

  11. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    This team good to go?

    Ward
    James Trippier White
    Salah KDB Rashford Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Kane

    (Iversen Patterson Bueno Greenwood) 0.1

    1. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Fourmium FTW!

    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      It’s bold.

      Should pay off though.

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Fingers crossed. Good luck mate!

    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Nunez may outscore Salah, so I would opt for him and upgrade in GK and mid for sure

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Summerville may outscore Darwin so I’d change the whole team basically

        1. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Nunez is into everything dangerous this Liverpool team does, Salah is not. And without Firmino, Nunez will be even better and Salah even worse imo, just sharing what i think will happen

      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Yes he could. But Salah is Salah. Think I'd rather drop Kane to Darwin which is easily done if needed.

  12. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    3rd Draft, have 1.4ITB - What do you think?

    Kepa / Ward

    Akanji / Trippier / Shaw / Gabriel / Patterson

    KDB / Kulu / Tossard / Marinelli / Almiron

    Darwin / Martial / Haaland

  13. Going Home
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    a) Kane and Saka
    b) Salah and Wilson

    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A with Martinelli

  14. Jässi
    • 5 Years
    2 hours ago

    After many drafts I am down to these three options, which one would you pick?

    A) 3-4-3 (with 0.2 ITB)
    KEPA - Ward
    Cancelo - Trippier - White - Patterson - Bueno
    De Bruyne - Salah - Martinelli - Almiron - ANDREAS
    Haaland - Nketiah - Martial

    B) 3-5-2 (with 0.1 ITB)
    KEPA - Ward
    Cancelo - Trippier - White - Patterson - Bueno
    De Bruyne - Salah - Martinelli - Almiron - TROSSARD
    Haaland - Nketiah - GREENWOOD

    C) 3-4-3 (with 0.1 ITB)
    IVERSEN - Ward
    Cancelo - Trippier - White - Patterson - Bueno
    KDB - Salah - Martinelli - Almiron - ANDREAS
    Haaland - Nketiah - WILSON

    1. nanxun
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Not a fan of Martial (would rather have Rashford), so ... B or C ... probably C.

    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      B

  15. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    if money was no issue would you go darwin or wilson?

    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Darwin

  16. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Saliba
    KDB Martinelli Rashford Almiron
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    Iverson Andreas Neco Patterson

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Strong team that

  17. nanxun
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Which combo would you go for?
    A) Saka + Darwin
    B) Salah + Nketiah

    Kepa
    Cancelo - Tripps - James -White
    KdB - Salah/Saka - Rashford - Martinelli
    Haaland (c) - Darwin/Nketiah

    Ward - Andreas - Bueno - Greenwood

    1. TeddiPonza
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      A

    2. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      B

  18. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Which combo

    A. Kdb, walker, white
    B. Foden, Cancelo, Reece

    1. nanxun
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      A

  19. Uns95
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Best mid for 8.3 and under?

    Thinking either Foden, Kulu or Saka.

    Allison
    James Walker Saliba Trippier
    Rashford Salah Martinelli
    Wilson Haaland Nunez

    1. The 12th Man
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      All those are good. I personally like Kulu.

    2. nanxun
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Saka.

  20. The 12th Man
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Hi. How does this 3-5-2 look?
    Kepa
    James,Trippier,Gabriel
    Salah,KDB,Kulusevski,Rashford,Almiron
    Haaland,Martial

    Ward,Andreas,White,Bueno

    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      It looks like a 2-6-2 😉

      1. The 12th Man
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        oh yeh, Andreas should be Greenwood. Well spotted.

        1. Oscar Slater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Personally, I think Kane is the way to go as a solitary second premium but as I'm more often wrong than right anyway, I won't try to put you off the other two. What I will say is that I couldn't wait to get rid of Rashford out of my team as soon as GW16 kicked off. I brought him in after his haul against Arsenal and then endured two months of absolute purgatory with him; Personally, I won't be going there again.

          1. The 12th Man
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks, ive just had a re jig.
            Kepa
            Trippier,James,Walker
            KDB,Rashford,Martinelli,Almiron
            Kane,Haaland,Nunez

            Ward,White,Andreas,Bueno.

            Get what your saying about Rashford but think hes worth giving a go for the first 3 games then change.
            This team has 0.4m spare too.

  21. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Best option?

    A. Reece James
    B. Rashford

    1. AARON-1
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Rashford

    2. The 12th Man
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      rash

      1. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Ta

  22. Delueze
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    How's this feel?
    Kepa, Ward
    Cancelo, Tripper, White, James, Bueno
    Salah\KDB, Saka, Rashford, Almiron, Pereira
    Haaland, Darwin, Martial/Wilson

    Only questions are the Salah/KDB and Martial/Wilson choices

    1. nanxun
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      For me ... KdB and Wilson over Salah and Martial ....

    2. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Can you find the funds for Darwin to kane?

  23. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Looking for 3 of the cheapest defenders likely to play.

    Already have Patterson and Bueno.

    Budget is 4.2m

    1. nanxun
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Neco Williams?

  24. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Ok

  25. puhd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hello!
    This is my team from before WC:

    Pope
    Cancelo, Trippier, Saliba (Bueno, NWilliams)
    Saka Foden Martinelli Almiron Gross
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    Thinking of getting rid of Martinelli/Saka, also not too pleased with my defense. Any ideas very welcome!

