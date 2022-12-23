Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 17 preview and team reveal

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) set to awake from its slumber on Boxing Day, Mark Sutherns and Andy North deliver an early Christmas present for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re using their unlimited transfers. Can either avoid toeing the template line?

Mark and Andy are live from 19:45 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.