Spot the Differential December 24

FPL Gameweek 17 differentials: Nketiah can offer value

62 Comments
Gameweek 17 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some differential options for the restart.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

EDDIE NKETIAH

  • FPL ownership: 0.9%
  • Price: £6.5m
  • GW17-21 fixtures: WHU | bha | NEW | tot | MUN

The game-time prospects of Eddie Nketiah (£6.5m) have been elevated after Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) picked up a knee injury while away at the World Cup. Mikel Arteta has yet to put a timeframe on his absence but widespread reports suggest the Brazilian striker could be out for up to three months.

Nketiah has led the line in each of Arsenal’s five mid-season friendlies, scoring twice. He also had a further two goals ruled out against Juventus last weekend.

The 23-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game this season, but his performances towards the end of 2021/22 offer encouragement that he can step up. From Gameweek 33 onwards, he was the Gunners’ first-choice striker, replacing Alexandre Lacazette as the team chased a top-four spot. In that time, he started all of Arsenal’s final eight league matches, scoring five goals. He also registered more shots inside the box (18), big chances (five) and efforts on target (12) than any team-mate.

As for Arsenal, the fixtures are so-so, but only Manchester City have scored on more occasions and registered a higher xG than them this season, while they have already breached the defences of four ‘big six’ teams. Their confirmed Double Gameweek 23 is another good reason for investment.

Nketiah is a sub-£7.0m route into the division’s second-best attack, and with an ownership of just 0.9%, is a tempting differential for Gameweek 17 and beyond.

MATT DOHERTY

  • FPL ownership: 0.5%
  • Price: £4.6m
  • GW17-21 fixtures: bre | AVL | cry | ARS + MCI | ful

Matt Doherty (£4.6m) has been one of Tottenham Hotspur’s standout performers during the World Cup break, scoring four goals in three friendlies.

The Republic of Ireland international endured a frustrating first part of the season and was restricted to just three starts as he struggled to recapture his top form following injury.

However, he recently spoke about his fitness, whilst touching upon his ability to contribute both goals and assists.

“Physically I’m in a very good place right now. Probably in the best condition I’ve been in for a long time. My knee feels pretty good, I have no injury concerns at all. I’m just ready to attack the second half of the season and see how that goes.” – Matt Doherty

“Yeah, as a wing-back, especially the way we want to play, the wing-back is very important. You’ve got to create and score goals. I’ve always backed myself to do that over my career. If you see my record for goals it is quite good, even when I was at Wolves. I want to contribute as much as I can. I know that if you are playing in that position you have to be producing at the top end of the pitch.” – Matt Doherty

Doherty was even among three players Antonio Conte singled out for special praise in a recent interview.

“I think that we exploit very well this period, especially for players like Skippy, Bissouma, and for Matt Doherty.” – Antonio Conte

Spurs’ push for a top-four finish resumes at Brentford on Boxing Day, with fixtures against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace to follow before the FA Cup third round. A provisional Double Gameweek 20, meanwhile, sees them sit second on our Season Ticker between Gameweeks 17 and 21.

Given his good mid-season form, Doherty should be more involved during the festive period, especially in Gameweek 17, with doubts around the availability of fellow wing-backs Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) and Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m).

BRUNO FERNANDES

  • FPL ownership: 2.6%
  • Price: £9.8m
  • GW17-21 fixtures: NFO | wol | BOU | MCI | ars

On the back of a stellar showing at the World Cup, Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) was equally influential against Burnley in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Playing behind the striker in Erik ten Hag’s 4-2-3-1 formation, the playmaker was always looking for opportunities in the final third, and it was his pass that unlocked the Clarets’ defence and enabled Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m) to tee up Christian Eriksen (£6.3m).

Fernandes’ two goals and two assists in the first 16 Gameweeks aren’t anywhere near as impressive as when he first arrived at the club. However, the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, combined with a kind run of opponents, could potentially see him make an impact during the festive period, especially if he reclaims penalty-taking duties.

It’s also worth noting that only Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m) has created more ‘big chances’ than Fernandes this season.

As for Man Utd, their first three fixtures back are against Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, all of whom are in the bottom eight for shots conceded in 2022/23. First up is Steve Cooper’s side, who kept three clean sheets in their final five league matches before the World Cup, but also received a 5-0 thumping from Arsenal during that run.

Fernandes was one of the best FPL assets in the game pre-Ronaldo and is an intriguing differential for the restart with his ownership currently sitting at just 2.6%.

62 Comments
  1. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    Stuck in the No Salah mindset. Which option is better for the starting 11?

    A. Salah, Botman
    B. Nunez, Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    Is anyone considering Kane over nunes? For me would mean foregoing all Liverpool players

    Open Controls
    1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'm going both

      Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Dropped Kane myself

      Open Controls
    3. RichRover
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    4. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Me. Kane have DGW

      Open Controls
    5. Wigflex
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I want both

      Open Controls
  3. FFFoxy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    A. Salah & Almiron
    B. Darwin & Foden
    ?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    I think all of us are overlooking Stones at the moment..he has started all but 1 of the league games for City when he has been available...sure he is no Cancelo but he is 2m cheaper with mild set play threat as well..for teams going threemium he is good 3rd City spot if you can't stretch to Cancelo especially with Dias out.

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Do you think Walker gets similar minutes to Stones?

      Open Controls
  5. RichRover
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Who is Chelsea first choice?
    Kepa or Mendy?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Kepa since Potter came

      Open Controls
      1. RichRover
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thank you Champ!

        Open Controls
  6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Bench is weak and thats okay. Good to go?

    Ward
    James Trippier White
    Salah Kdb Rashford Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Kane

    (Iversen Patterson Bueno Greenwood) 0.1

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Fourmium, eh? Could be genius. Nothing much wrong with the starting XI. Could easily get derailed though.

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Toying with 4 premiums myself. It looks good but feel that it may be one premium to many.

      Open Controls
    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wow you managed to squeeze in Kane over Darwin in the 352. Looks good mate.

      Open Controls
  7. Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    You guys like my draft with Saka and Kulu? Unsure about Akanji though.

    Kepa - Ward
    James - Trippier - Gabriel - Akanji - Patterson
    KDB - Saka - Kulu - Rashford - Andreas
    Haaland - Darwin - Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Looks decent. I'm not sure James justifies his price tag this season.

      Open Controls
      1. Saïss Doesn't Mat…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I don't understand why chelsea's defense has become so popular aoas. Even that dgw is so uninspiring from a defensive standpoint

        Open Controls
  8. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    How this looking?

    Ward
    Cancelo, Castagne, Trippier
    Kdb, Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron
    Kane, Haaland, Nunez

    Iverson, Beuno, Botman, Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Strong. I'm not convinced by Rashford in a Utd shirt, but he's still a good option at that price.

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Looks in good form to me this season.

        Open Controls
  9. teddy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Here's my draft if anyone is interested. Slight differentials in keeper combo, Cucurella, Mee and Adams:

    DDG
    Trippier Gabriel Cancelo
    KDB Almiron Martinelli Odegaard
    Haaland (c) Darwin Adams

    Ward Andreas Cucurella Mee

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like the Arsenal double up in midfield but not yet. I’m thinking have one then add the second later.

      Could work though. Nice squad.

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Two arsenal attackers seems too much for me, fixtures are meh.. I like a punt but not Adams, can you stretch to Martial?

      Open Controls
  10. Wigflex
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    A or B please:

    A - Cancelo - Shaw - Salah - Martial

    B - Walker - James - KDB - Nunez

    Open Controls
    1. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      B. But anyway to get cancelo in there?

      Open Controls
      1. Wigflex
        • 8 Years
        just now

        To get nunez I have to downgrade Cancelo - I'm not too keen on losing him

        Open Controls
  11. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    It’s hard to sell kane. He served me well, give consistent points every week

    Open Controls
    1. Wigflex
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Why sell?

      Open Controls
      1. Taegugk Warrior
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Haven’t see him at many draft lmao. As a pool fan i don’t trut darwin, but happy seeing everyone bring in him, that triggering me to bring him in too

        Open Controls
    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      He’s being overlooked… Darwin might be ok short term, but later not?

      Open Controls
  12. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Fofana worth a gamble for Chelsea’s double?

    Open Controls
    1. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  13. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Do you think James is essential?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Was thinking of bringing in Shaw.

      Open Controls
    4. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Far from it. Chelsea only have 4 clean sheets so far. James has been underperforming.

      Open Controls
  14. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    A or B? Your opinion?

    Kepa Ward
    Cancelo Trippier James White xxxx
    Almiron Martinelli xxxx xxxx xxxx
    Haaland Darwin Mitrovic

    A. Patterson, KDB, Rashford, Andreas
    B. Shaw, Foden, Saka, Kulusevski

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Taegugk Warrior
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
    3. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      ..or
      C. Patterson, Foden, Salah, Andreas

      Open Controls
  15. RedJive79
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Final spots to fill…

    A) Walker + Darwin

    B) Cancelo + Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  16. amonito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    A. Saka, White
    B. Rashford, RJames

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  17. The 12th Man
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Fourmium 4-4-2.

    Ward
    James,Trippier,Walker,White
    Salah,KDB,Martinelli,Almiron
    Haaland,Kane

    Iverson,Summerville,Bueno,Greenwood.

    Best of downgrading one out and getting a little more balance plus bench cover?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's nice, I've gone for Darwin over Salah though.

      Ederson
      James Trippier White
      KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron
      Haaland Kane Darwin
      Ward Andreas Patterson Bueno

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeh that change does give more balance and better bench cover.

        Open Controls
  18. BusbySwede
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Thoughts on this squad?
    0.9 itb
    No Salah/kdb and have spread the funds instead.

    Ward, Kepa
    Cancelo, Trippier, James, Gabriel, Castagne
    Rashford, Zaha, Kulu, Martinelli, Trossard
    Haaland, Wilson, Darwin

    I think I'll give Zaha a last chance before I get rid of him..
    Benching headache the obvious downside so do you think one should make way for one of Salah/kdb/Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'd get KDB in there and make it simpler for you picking a team

      Open Controls
  19. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Happy Christmas everyone.

    Here's where I've got up to.

    Ramsdale Ward
    Cancelo Trippier James Patterson Bueno
    KDB Kulu Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Darwin Martial

    Not sure on James but seems worth a punt.

    Open Controls
  20. KanyeWest
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    (A) Kane & Almiron
    (B) C.Wilson & Bruno Fernandes

    Open Controls
  21. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    GTG?

    Ramsdale/Ward
    Cancelo/James/Trippier/Doherty/Bueno
    KDB/Rash/Odegaard/Almiron/Andreas
    Haaland/Darwin/Mitro

    0.4itb

    Open Controls
  22. niloh1
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) foden & Kane

    Or

    B) kdb & 8.5m striker (not sure who is the best option for this price) maybe mitro?

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  23. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    What do you think on the below?

    Kepa / Ward

    Akanji / Trippier / Shaw / Gabriel / Bueno

    KDB / Kulu / Trossard / Martinelli / Almiron

    Darwin / Wilson / Haaland

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.