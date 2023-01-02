156
FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With another Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on the Double Gameweek, what to do with Manchester City assets or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Bad Lieutenant
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Chelsea double's not much of a double, is it?

    1. Ninja Škrtel
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      yeah not making much of it...only got Kepa.

    2. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not really. Can't see them getting any clean sheets and any attacking return against City going to be tough

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have Kepa and I'm expecting nothing more than 1-2pts per game and maybe a save point or two in there

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Think they lose both. If they had a consistent, nailed attacker in good form I'd consider it but I'm going in with no Chelsea

    5. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Someone might pull a haul out of it, but it'll be a jammy one.

      They're not passing the eye test or putting up the numbers to make them worth investing in.

    6. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mitro, Andreas, Kepa. That's all I've ever prioritised for this DGW. There are many better doubles to come

  2. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    A. Foden -> Pereira (captain YOLO)
    or
    B. Foden, Greenwood -> Pereira, Mitro (-4)

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Who goes to bench in B?

      1. aapoman
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        That would be Trossard or Martinelli

        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          That's really tough to call with these two, would be really tempted to take a hit but as you have to bench one of Tross/Martinelli I wouldn't say it looks that obvious to pay off

          1. aapoman
            • 9 Years
            just now

            thanks mate

        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          A.

  3. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Your help is needed please

    Are there any changes that you make to this team

    Kepa

    Trippier White Shaw

    Sterling Saka Rashford Mount Peirera

    Haaland Darwin

    Ward Wilson Botman Patterson

    4.3 ITB 1FT

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good!

  4. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Captain Mitro or Haaland and why?

    Open Controls
    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Haaland - Mitrovic might be a trap

  5. DropkickMurphys
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    White to Shaw (or another def) or save FT ?

  6. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    I want to bring in Odegaard, but having missed the price rise last night.. I am now 0.1 short off doing Almiron > Ode.

    What else could I do here to make that move? If I was to move Darwin out I would have 8.9m to spend on a replacement.

    Kepa
    White - Trippier - Cucurella
    KDB - Rash - Martinelli - Almiron
    Kane - Haaland - Darwin

    Ward - Andreas - Botman - Bueno

  7. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Just spotted this from Pep (likely regarding Foden and Cancelo):

    https://mobile.twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1609680337604382722

    “We have to play with 11 [players]. We can’t play with 13. Every time it is difficult to choose. Always top players are not playing. Lately, as I get older, I mainly look at body language... You can’t play good when body language is not correct…”

    “Sometimes you choose players for how happy they are, if they’re there. That’s one of the main decisions with choosing the line-up, because with skills, I know how good they are. Body language depends on them and sometimes they are not good..."

    1. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why couldn't Foden just smile a bit more in the practice...

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thing is I can get his point but I don't see why players are going to get happier by sitting on the bench over and over again. Both players got knocked out early enough in the WC, Cancelo lost his place for Portugal and Foden only really played for England because Sterling was absent. They come back and Cancelo has a young pretender to his throne while Foden continues to be benched like he was regularly before the break. Why will they be happy with things like this? All players want to play

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks Nate

  8. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Done Martial to Mitro with FT.
    Anything for a hit?
    Darwin to Kane next week?

    Kepa
    Cancelo/Trippier/Cucu
    KDB/Rash/Martineli/Andreas
    Haaland/Darwin/Mitro

    Ward/Almiron/White/Bueno

    1. Kloppto
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      No hits required

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  9. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any news about Pep and Cancelo situation? Is he dropped for some time or just holding him for better games?

    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Recon he should start now these tough games, especially after overall team's poor performance last game

    2. Kloppto
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He will only start if he smiled at training. I think Pep’s gone mad. For what it’s worth I am starting Cancelo

  10. seanpauldcu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kepa | (Ward)
    Trippier | Cucurella | White | (Bueno) | (Doherty)
    Salah | Martinelli | Rashford | Andreas | (Foden)
    Martial | Haaland | Darwin

    x1 FT & £2.6m ITB

    A. Darwin > Mitro
    B. Martial > Mitro
    C. Foden > Mount
    D. Darwin > Mitro + Foden > KDB
    E. Hold and do nothing to see how FA Cup goes

    Concerned about the Mitro bookings and the fixtures that follow, Martial and Darwin could haul while Mitro gets booked and blanks

    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Done B myself, probably wouldn't go C or D, between B/E

  11. Lennox142320
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    My team:
    Kepa
    Shaw, Trippier, Castagne
    KDB, Rash, Martinelli, Saka
    Haaland, Darwin, Mitro
    Bench: Ward, Almiron, White, James
    Thoughts on Saka to Andreas for -4? Longer term thinking was maybe Foden in for Andreas if city double then route to Odegaard.

  12. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    After this ge what’s better

    Akanji and Odegaard bench Almiron
    Or
    Cancelo and Perrera bench perrera

  13. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    So after the Cancelo red card, his ban went to the carabao cup and was ready for the next premier league fixture. If it happens to Mitro with a yellow against Leicester, the ban will skip the FA cup and straight to the league match. Is this right?! Why the difference ?!

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/01/which-fpl-players-are-suspended-or-nearing-a-ban-6/#:~:text=A%20reminder%3A%20punishments%20for%20yellow%20card%20accumulation%20are%20competition%2Dspecific%2C%20whereas%20suspensions%20for%20dismissals%20cover%20all%20competitive%20matches.

  14. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Mount fit as far as we know?

  15. Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Whom to captain, haaland or mitro or mount?

  16. Jeko
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Please help. Which 3 should I put on the pitch?
    1. Trippier
    2. Saliba
    3. Almiron
    4. Martinelli
    5. Oodergard
    Cheers and happy new year!

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      4 5 .....3

    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Would go with 1 and 5 for sure

  17. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you make any changes?

    Iversen
    Cancelo Trippier Perraud
    KDB Rashford(c) Trossard ANDREAS(v)
    Haaland Darwin Nketiah

    Ward | Kulusevski*, Patterson, Botman

    1FT. 1.6 ITB

  18. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Shaw
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Darwin Mitrovic
    Ward // Almiron White Bueno

    A) Captain Haaland or Mitrovic?
    B) Play Trippier or White?
    C) Play Almiron or Martinelli?

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mitro
      Trip
      Mart

  19. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Which option do you prefer?

    A) Darwin to Mitro and C
    B) Save

    Have KDB, no Liverpool

  20. barton fc
    • 4 Years
    just now

    is it worth selling james for cucu? (bench trip/cancelo)

    shouldn't effect my long term transfer plan

  21. vova
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Hey guys, a bit stuck on what to do with my team… got 2 free transfers so have at least one transfer to burn

    Kepa Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Dalot White Bueno
    Salah Saka Martinelli Rashford Andreas
    Haaland Darwin Martial

    0.7 ITD

    Any advice?

    Thanks you!

