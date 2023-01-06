54
Pro Pundits January 6

The best Brighton players for FPL Gameweek 20 and beyond

54 Comments
Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, Az assesses the Brighton and Hove Albion squad ahead of a favourable fixture swing.

The FFS Pro Pundits 40

When Neale asked me to do an article about Brighton assets, I jumped at the chance. No way am I going to miss the opportunity to wax lyrical about Roberto De Zerbi’s army.

What a season it’s been as a Brighton fan. When Graham Potter left just after we took Leicester City to the cleaners 5-2 back in Gameweek 6, I feared for us. It wasn’t just Potter leaving mid-season, it was the complete gutting of our backroom team, with five key personnel leaving with him. While I completely expect backroom staff to join a departing manager, losing club legend Bruno was a knife to the heart. Bruno is one of my all-time favourite Brighton players, he captained us to promotion from the Championship, had a mural in the heart of Brighton (google ‘El Capitano mural‘) and was just the best leader and inspiration to the whole team. Potter did a great job for us but didn’t have the legendary status that Bruno had, and without sounding too dramatic, it really did hurt.

But those days are gone and De Zerbi was hired. I was impressed with the work he’d done at Sassuolo and his appointment seemed an exciting signing, one that could build on the foundations set by Potter. His regime got off to a bit of a rocky start – the 3-3 draw with Liverpool was overseen by interim manager Crofts – and we picked up just one point in four games (a frustrating 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest that I attended with my entire family… fun!). However, we looked decent in games and the signs were that results would start to improve.

And wow, did they improve! Taking on Potter’s Chelsea at the Amex and winning 4-1 has to be one of the best results, due to the context, I have ever witnessed as a fan. Every single player put in an outstanding performance and set down a real marker of where Brighton want to be this season. Since then, a disappointing result to Aston Villa is the only blip, with big wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and Everton showcasing further excellent performances. Even our loss against Arsenal saw some brilliant attacking play against the best defence in the league.

So what does Brighton’s upturn in form mean for us as FPL managers?

THE ATTACK

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

Az Membership Strategy Manager for FFS and one half of the FPL BlackBox YouTube series with Mark Sutherns. Follow them on Twitter

54 Comments
  1. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    There are none

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I'm willing to pay £4.50 p/m for this level of advice. Where do I sign up?

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Ignore him if you like, but this isn't just the hyperbolic praise of a fan. Mitoma is awesome

      Open Controls
  2. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Dalot Shaw and Malacia all start. Licha on the bench.

    Open Controls
  3. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    New thinking: besides Haaland, avoid any Man City player

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'm willing to pay, but not for at least 26 more thinkings.

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I will give KDB a chance in the double

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        £4.65 final offer

        Open Controls
    3. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Absolute rubbish. With their attackers for example all you've got to do is pinpoint who starts and then guess who hauls from this extremely short list... KDB, Alvarez, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Gundogan, Bernardo.

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        47 mins ago

        You've got potential. Start at £3.25 and review after, say, 3 months?

        Open Controls
  4. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Is Son still wearing the mask or not? Transfer depends on it.

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Just get Sir Harold

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        That would involve a hit unfortunately, plus he is unmasked. The other option I guess is Martial to Gnonto.

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          51 mins ago

          The mask hath been a pox on House Son.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Greyscale, huh?

            Open Controls
    2. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Yes Son still wearing the mask. He did score wearing it the other night albeit with a lucky deflection, and it does still seem to be bugging him and affecting his game. Kane is clearly the better option right now so I think a hit is justified to get the superior asset personally.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      I think wearing, initially. To be taken off in frustration or celebration at some point

      Open Controls
  5. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Kept Dalot for so long. Finding him in XI vs Everton is a signature he can take his place back?

    Open Controls
    1. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yep we will need him v City & Ars

      Open Controls
    2. Batmans brother
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      Yea I have kept it also. He was brilliant before his injury. Best football of his time at OT. I also have DeGea. Utd are much better defensively of late

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Hang in there, your time is near. Dalot is going to eat all of Shaw's BPS

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think it's a good sign, 8/9 days until ManUtd's next game, hoping he gets 60 mins or so and gets taken off. Was in fine form before the break, hoping he can reward us for the patience soon

      Open Controls
  6. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    So what are the potential game weeks for GW20? I hear a new team every day

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      44 mins ago

      Wait until tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. POGBAZOOKA06
        • 6 Years
        just now

        WAIT?

        Open Controls
        1. POGBAZOOKA06
          • 6 Years
          just now

          PAH

          Open Controls
  7. Charlie Price
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    The Half Season Sprint (starts Week 20)
    Code sn2f8h

    Repeat post. Apologies to anyone who has seen this already in previous articles.
    Thanks to those (about 50 of us) who are already in.

    Open Controls
  8. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Leeds players going under the radar...

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Can't detect players under 5ft10?

      Open Controls
    2. Charlie Price
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Definitely. Rodrigo & Summerville both good options. But don’t tell everyone or their ownership will increase.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        What about the one you should've Gnonto a few weeks back?

        Open Controls
    3. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Rodrigo seems to be one of those players who we will continue sleeping on for the rest of the season yet will end up on 20 odd goals and we'll regret not getting him in.

      Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    So is this full strength United squad?

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Close. Lissandro in for Malacia.

      Open Controls
  10. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    I want a ManU draw today to make my day

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just scored lol

      Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Anthony G
    Rash A

    Open Controls
  12. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    G Antony
    A Rashford (lovely pass)

    Open Controls
  13. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    So if United win tonight, does that guarantee the DGW for them or does it need another result from another team?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Even if they win & the other result is favourable for DGW purposes, it doesn't guarantee it

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Which is the other game? I won’t have internet access for a week as of tomorrow

        Open Controls
  14. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Everton are absolutely tragic. Nearly 2-0 within 6 mins.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      They need Ralph Hazelnuttl to come and sort them out.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Would be at least 4-0 by now with him in charge.

        Open Controls
  15. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Cash G

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      F@@king autocorrect Coady

      Open Controls
  16. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    WTF DDG

    Open Controls
  17. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    De Gea just did what I would do if I was in goal 😀

    Open Controls
  18. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    De Gea celebrating his paycut early

    Open Controls
  19. Drumandbaines123
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    As long as you save your mistakes for the

    Open Controls
    1. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      FA cup DDG I'm fine with that.

      Open Controls
  20. CrouchDown
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would anyone get a third UTD player for DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. Onz
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Waiting on fixtures to be confirmed and then potentially a WC, but probably just Shaw and Rashford.

      Open Controls
  21. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    I got a Man Utd fan pile on here last week when I said De Gea has been a flop.

    Calamity after calamity. Couldn’t even get in the Spain squad.

    He’s rubbish.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Howler in an FA Cup 3rd round match = flop, despite the decade long stint where he won everything but the CL whilst being arguably the best keeper in the world at one point.

      Open Controls

