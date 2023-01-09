438
Transfers January 9

FPL transfers: New Chelsea, Leeds + Soton players assessed

438 Comments
The Premier League transfer window has reopened for a month and players are already on the move up and down the country.

While our sister site, Fantasy Football Community, will cover all things speculative in the Rumour Mill, we will report only on the confirmed deals that go through.

More specifically, we’ll be asking what each transfer means from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

The most significant players on the move will be the subject of their own dedicated Scout Report but all the other transfers will be covered in summaries throughout January, starting with this one.

You’ll also find all the major deals in list form on our dedicated Transfers page.



FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

Benoit Badiashile (Monaco to Chelsea, £35m)

Having spent big money on defenders Wesley Fofana (£4.3m), Marc Cucurella (£5.2m) and Kalidou Koulibaly (£5.5m) during the summer, Chelsea’s first signing of this winter window is another stopper: 21-year-old Benoit Badiashile.

The impressive 6’4″ left-footer has already played 135 times for Monaco and twice for France’s senior side, although he didn’t take part in the World Cup.

He is fast and comfortable with the ball, specialising in sweeping diagonal balls from left centre-back out to the right wing.

“Well he’s a young centre back that’s played a few games all ready. Physically really good, left-footed which is a profile we haven’t got so much, so he comes into the squad and we’re excited to work with him”. – Graham Potter

An unused substitute during Sunday’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester City, Badiashile will only lessen the FPL appeal of buying a Chelsea centre-back knowing there’s another name in the mix. It perhaps also means that Cucurella is less likely to be used there, denting his prospects once Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) returns from injury.

David Datro Fofana (Molde to Chelsea, £8-10m)

Chelsea signing number two is 20-year-old forward David Datro Fofana (£5.0m) – not related to Wesley – who was given a cameo on Sunday.

Norwegian side Molde have produced the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erling Haaland (£12.2m) over the years, with Fofana living in Haaland’s old apartment upon signing for them two years ago.

He went on to score 15 times during the 2022 Eliteserien season and, if Fofana can get anywhere near the Manchester City man’s goal record, perhaps that building will see a rise in property prices.

He’d certainly be an FPL bargain, although the Ivorian international is likely to either play a bit-part role or be loaned elsewhere.

Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama to Chelsea, £18m)

It’s even more likely that Brazilian box-to-box midfielder Andrey Santos will be sent somewhere for first-team football, although there is a chance that he just spends the second half of the season with the developmental squad.

Aged 18, he has just helped Vasco da Gama to promotion thanks to eight goals in 33 appearances.

Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb to Southampton, £8m)

At Southampton, there’s no time to bed in young prospects during such a battle for Premier League survival: they’re at the very bottom of the division after six losses on the spin.

Nathan Jones at least now has money to spend in the transfer window after an unconvincing start to his reign, with 30-year-old international winger Mislav Orsic the first new recruit through the doors.

He arrives with plenty of pedigree. Not only did Orsic assist Croatia’s dramatic World Cup quarter-final equaliser against Brazil, but he also scored the winner in the third-place play-off.

Fifteen Champions League and 13 Europa League goals have contributed to his total of 91 strikes throughout 216 Dinamo Zagreb matches.

SeasonCompetitionAppearancesGoals
2022/23Champions League125
2021/22Europa League84
2021/22Champions League71
2020/21Europa League126
2020/21Champions League20
2019/20Champions League127
2018/19Europa League103
2018/19Champions League62

Haunting English sides is already a hobby of his, having scored a hat-trick past Spurs in March 2021 before netting versus West Ham United and then a winner against Chelsea four months ago.

Orsic’s quality isn’t in doubt but the appeal of Southampton assets is understandably low right now, even if they are near the top of the Season Ticker over the next seven Gameweeks.

Max Wober (RB Salzburg to Leeds United, undisclosed)

Continuing his pursuit of RB Salzburg players, Jesse Marsch has added versatile defender Max Wober to the summer arrivals of Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m) and Rasmus Kristensen (£4.8m).

It allows Marsch to reunite with a player he once made the Austrian Bundesliga’s most expensive signing in August 2019.

Leeds United’s surprise Gameweek 18 clean sheet at Newcastle United was only their third of this season, having conceded ten times in their previous three matches.

What Wober offers is aerial strength and an ability to play either at centre-back or left-back, although his 30 cup minutes at Cardiff City actually came in midfield.

“Max, you can see, is a man on the pitch. Not normally a six, but I know I can use him there. Calmed things down and made the right decisions” – Jesse Marsch

However, in terms of FPL, Leeds’ good fixture run should only be offering appeal to attacking assets like Rodrigo (£6.3m) and Crysencio Summerville (£4.3m).



FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. MrJobby
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    2 Ft
    0 itb

    This is the team I picked at restart
    Except I’ve subbed in Martinez for Ben white due to possible dgw but him and cancelo aren’t really nailed . Thinking keep it ? Or maybe cancelo > stones
    Martinez > dalot or varane

    Ramsdale
    Trip/cancelo/shaw/Martinez
    Almiron/odegaard/rashford/Salah
    Kane/ Haaland

    Ward/ben white / Andreas/ solanke

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I'd go Cancelo to Schar and roll

      Open Controls
  2. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    On WC (already have Martinelli)

    a) Nketiah + Wissa
    b) Odegaard + Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Mitrovic + Mitoma + Odegaard with Martinelli out

      I know this isn't what you want to hear, but it's my preference as I think this combo gets you more points for a long, long time

      Open Controls
      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Hi Ze Austin. Seen you talking lots of sense over the last few days. Loads of constructive comments, backed up by stats and rationale.

        Is your linked team correct? I can’t believe somebody with your understanding of the game has never broke the 200k OR in 6 seasons.

        Genuine question. Keep up the good work

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          56 mins ago

          I don't play the way I talk. I'm transfer-heavy (ADHD; long story) and I take risks on players which somehow regularly come with bad luck

          I had Trossard at the start of this season and sold him in GW3, for instance. Didn't cap Haaland for hat tricks when Pep kept saying he wouldn't start Haaland thrice a week. I took a hit right before the news of the Queen's death got to me, and my rank didn't recover from that until GW19

          That's just this season 😀

          I do enjoy the conversations though, so I keep doing that

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            55 mins ago

            Also, thanks a lot 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            54 mins ago

            Fair play mate. As I said, you talk a lot of sense. Keep up the good work.

            Open Controls
      2. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        40 mins ago

        You do talk a lot of sense mate

        Open Controls
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B for me.

      Open Controls
  3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Surely nobody has been dumb enough to sign up for this? 😆

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-review/

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      LOL £25 for advice as if that’s helping.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      It feels more and more like FFScout is now under a ghostly "management network" which makes money-chasing decisions to maximise profit while draining the soul of the brand, and the team members we know somehow contractually don't have a say any more on such issues

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      They must be desperate...

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Is there a link for a refund when you get a red arrow?

      Open Controls
    5. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      I've been here since this site started.

      Genuinely can't believe they've made this a thing.

      Disgusting move. Shameful.

      Open Controls
      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        And you miss RonH

        Open Controls
    6. Mirror Man
      19 mins ago

      Membership Strategy Managers don't come cheap

      Open Controls
  4. Bezz82
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Salah and Mitro —> Gakpo and Kane -4

    Or just keep the transfer and have 2FT for gk21?

    I’ve got KDB, Rashford, Haaland and Shaw.

    Also to the Liverpool fans… is Gakpo going to be starting as they need him? Seems worth the near 5 million saving from Salah

    Open Controls
  5. acidicleo
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Guys I want to raise fund to do Mitro to Kane..

    Best option?

    A) Darwin to Martial
    B) Cancelo to 5m defender


    Thanks Dunas and Tchecho for reply on previous page.

    Current defenders: Shaw Trippier White Neco Cancelo
    Not maxed up on any teams and hence can pick from any..

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      I’d sell Cancelo. Too expensive to be benched this often. Ake/Akanji is you feel you need City coverage. Personally, I’d drop to Botman to double up on the Toon defence.

      Open Controls
    2. Pomodoro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      B.

      Ditch the idea of Premium defenders

      Open Controls
  6. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Can't afford Kane.

    Would you upgrade mitro to Darwin? I know he's been rubbish but his confidence might be back and with maybe a double

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Take any range of matches beyond just GW20 and tell me why you feel an urgent need to sell Mitro

      Yes, Newcastle next. Which fixture after that scares you off him?

      Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      I would if you had 2 FT. If only 1 just roll as Mitro is always a good option

      Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      If pool get a double announced, I like the move (especially if you don’t have Salah). If not, I’d stick with Mitro. He’s got a good record against top 6 teams .

      Open Controls
    4. Pomodoro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Keep Mitro. Find a way to get Kane; drop a premium defender or the £8M mid slot to fund. If you have either currently

      Open Controls
  7. dshv
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Cucurella and Kepa -> Stones and DDG (2FT) ?

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      Just Cucu to Stones.

      Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I like those moves. Would perhaps favour Akanji over Stones, though.

      Open Controls
  8. JAYPEE
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Who to keep? Mitrovic or Martial?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Both for now. Martial probably goes in GW21 because I expect him to get 60 mins in both DGW fixtures so I'd take the 4 appearance points and hope for something more, then ship for someone like Kane. See my reply above about Mitrovic

      Open Controls
    2. Pomodoro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Personally, I don't get the Martial hype. Injury prone and doesn't score enough

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Martial as doubles and possibly doubles in 22 also

      Open Controls
      1. Wobbles
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Oh wow, didn't know that!

        Open Controls
    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Rumours the United v Leeds match could slot into GW22. Not confirmed but might swing it towards Tony

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        ffs its dgw madness!!!

        Open Controls
  9. Norco
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Worth taking a -4 for the following:

    James + Mount + Mitrovic OUT
    Botman + Mitoma + Kane (+0.4) IN

    To give:
    Edersen
    Trippier Botman Shaw
    KDB Martinelli Rashford Mitoma
    Kane Haaland Darwin

    Kepa | Gabriel Andreas Patterson

    Open Controls
  10. Wobbles
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Kepa
    Shaw-Walker-Trippier
    Rashford-KDB-Martinelli-Almiron
    Kane-Haaland-Mitro
    (Ward White Andreas Patterson)

    1ft 2itb

    Is Mitro to Darwin madness this week? Lots of Darwin sales to accommodate Kane and a possible DG21. Then KDB+Almiron > Salah+Macallister for a hit in gw21?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  11. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Would you keep Mount for the Palace game or ship out now? They look very very poor!

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      As do Chelsea. I’m moving him

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Palace somehow look worse. Note that the recent poor performance from Chelsea was closer to second string than first. They looked much better when up for it in the EPL match instead

      But if you're sure of the replacement being someone you want long term, I wouldn't hesitate

      Note that it's a long-term replacement, not a DGW

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        ...not a DGW replacement, as this is how you ended up with Mount in the first place

        Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      keep mount for now, he might have a dgw21 as well

      Open Controls
  12. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Anyone taking the chance with 3.9 Lewis?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      tempting but will give a miss. potential waste of a city spot and also surely will be rotated sooner rather than later. imo 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Not me. Easy "wait and see" because I've got Akanji already and the rest of my backline is way more nailed than a second City def

      I see the appeal. I'm just wary of Pep's praise because it doesn't stop him from benching Lewis for the Walker who Pep has also praised and given fitness and return from injury as the issues, unlike the harsh "mental fitness" quotes on Cancelo

      Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Transfer waiting to happen IMO. Wait and see

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      No as taking up City spot and if falls out of favour with Pep nowhere to run to at that price

      Open Controls
  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Any ideas here, have 1.6m ITB but no obvious routes to Kane and only 1 FT with a few flags…

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Shaw
    Salah Bruno Rashford Martinelli Trossard*
    Haaland Mitrovic
    Ward Bueno Greenwood Patternson*

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      forget about kane this gw. then sell bruno as part of 2 fts

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Trossard has to go. Already confirmed out of the team for psychological reasons (read De Zerbi's quotes), and then worsened by a calf injury

      Priority move for me would be Trossard to Mitoma

      But I'd genuinely consider a wildcard here

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        I'm glad someone mentioned this earlier in the thread, I was supposed to message this to you the other day.

        Really appreciate your valuable comments backed with data when possible, extremely constructive. Seen you post a heck of a lot recently and it's nice to see.

        So a thank you from me.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Oh wow. Thanks a lot 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Hear hear. Some good people on here - you two very much included. Keep up the fine work. I’m here for the interesting FPL chat, thoughtful analysis and general good vibes!

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Same goes to you buddy. Very much enjoy your great feedback.

            Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Thanks, yeah Trossard is the obvious one, what a terrible pick in hindsight! Team structure is poor so am also considering WC yep

        Open Controls
      3. Not again Shirley
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Massive waste of wildcard if you ask me. Your team is set up ok. Just lose Trossard.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Here's why:

          Cancelo, Trossard, Bruno (for a restructure), Kane, Kepa, Ward, Greenwood, Bueno and Patterson

          We're in DGW season now, with a clear strong template of good players with good fixtures at good prices, suggesting the possibility of an overhaul for a rotating 15-man squad which can target DGWs and avoid their nastiest fixtures, while also having good backup in case of absences or some info from leaked lineups

          Open Controls
    3. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Trossard out is a good shout.
      Almiron. Rodrigo and Odegaard are also options you might consider with Mitoma
      Next week I'd aim for a 2nd Toon defender or an Arsenal defender (although fixtures not great) next for Patterson. I like Gabriel as his xG per 90 is even more than Schar (who Ze_Austin has suggested to a few here) so he might still pop up with a goal
      Keep an eye on the Brighton 4.5 mil starting striker who suits your 352 structure too.

      Open Controls
  14. KeanosMagic
    38 mins ago

    Which moves do you prefer?

    Mitro Cucu to Darwin Dalot
    Or Mitro Salah to Kane Bruno

    I think the first set are more future proof as I can't see me wanting Bruno after this double, but I do like Kane

    Open Controls
  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    what is this about a potential dgw22 for utd? when will we know?? if that it is the case think i ll double rashford and bruno from this gw. leeds leicester and brendford to follow after gw22. mouth watering stuff...

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Wouldn't go to Bruno now because of City and Arsenal in their next 3. Maybe in GW22, but it's almost impossible for me to consider him at that time because of the fixtures for Arsenal mids, Brighton mids, Salah and Almiron

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        cheers. i think i ll take the gamble if he has a dgw22. cant have them all 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          issue is we might not know before deadline so will probably just do cancelo to martinez (who should return to starting line up right?)

          Open Controls
          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            22 mins ago

            Why Martinez out of interest? I’m a United fan and love the guy, but as an FPL option, surely stretching to Dalot (if you can) is the way to go?

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              cheap.

              Open Controls
          2. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            19 mins ago

            I don't see many points in their next 3 fixtures, so I'd prioritize getting those with good matches first. Especially since you already have Shaw

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 8 Years
              17 mins ago

              i dont have shaw unfortunately 🙁 ( still kicking myself for not selling cancelo for him last gw!!)

              Open Controls
              1. Ze_Austin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                15 mins ago

                Then it's definitely Shaw or Dalot over Martinez, or I'd just skip their defence altogether and, again, focus on fixture quality over quantity

                Open Controls
  16. Sausage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any reason to not TC Haaland this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      fixtures not worth it imo

      Open Controls
      1. Sausage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Its Haaland though?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          1. He'll have better DGWs later, and should start if the title race is still alive

          2. Pep has switched to having more control of EPL games over trying to score 6 per match, which has led to reduced goal output in tight games and dropping Foden's thrust for Grealish's ball retention. Could change on a dime because it's Pep, but that's been the case since the Liverpool loss

          3. Haaland isn't the only logical TC candidate this season, imo. Yes, he's breaking many records and he's explosive in any game, but a midfielder needs two braces... Or Trippier needs one assist and two clean sheets + his usual bonus. There are players capable of this in easy fixtures this season, and there'll be some kind double-ups of defences bad enough to promise such hauls soon. Probably starting with DGW21. Haaland is the preference, but I prefer "I think a TC on this player is likely to get me many points" to "I must use it on Haaland in a DGW". Remember that you still get points for capping him, and the rest of your squad carries a lot of weight

          Open Controls
          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            Trippier triple captain!! Now that would take some minerals!!

            Fair point though. Other players are available for TC. Rashford could have two home games to Palace and Leeds if United get DG22 as Crellin is speculating on.

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              12 mins ago

              Palace and Leeds, with the way they're defending atm and the high Rashford/Man U are on, with almost no chance of rotation

              Now I'm tempted. *Very* tempted

              I'll still wait to see the makeup of City's future doubles before attempting that, but damn

              Open Controls
    2. user.n
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Thinking the same

      Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Fixtures aren’t great but he could be rotated for the Villa fixture in DGW23 (before CL match).

      City will have other doubles (maybe better fixtures) but you never know with Pep roulette and injuries later in the season.

      On balance, I’d go for it.

      Open Controls
  17. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Preferred budget defender for short/medium term (Besides Shaw + Arsenal)

    A) Schar
    B) Mee (fixtures!)
    C) Doherty (ship sailed?)
    D) Dalot (return from injury

    Open Controls
    1. user.n
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      i actually like ben mee as an option. a otherwise.

      Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Think I'm going A, I don't see Dalot starting both and certainly don't see 2 cleanies. Other 2 don't interest me

      Open Controls
  18. user.n
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    What do you think?

    1) Haland, Darwin & Nketiah
    2) Haland, Wilson & Nktieah
    3) Haland, Kane & Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      So Darwin, Wilson or Kane?

      Kane

      Open Controls
      1. user.n
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think all 3

        Open Controls
    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      3 but obviously depends on sacrifices elsewhere

      Open Controls
      1. user.n
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes, i'm on WC probably thats why i'm asking.

        Open Controls
  19. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    my fpl brain cant take no more good night all 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Take it easy !

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sleep well in the hamsters' comfy dam

      Open Controls
    3. user.n
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hahahaha

      Open Controls
  20. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    when are you going to WC guys?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not a clue. Considered it briefly for this week but decided against it, too early. Before the first big DGW is probably likely if I haven't decided my team needs it before that

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      GW18 for me. Rescued my season (3.7m to 2.5m so far)

      I'd say use it when your team needs it. If you have the luxury of *not* needing it, then it becomes a vital DGW tool when the landscape is clearer much later this season

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sometime after BGW28

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Similar to Tony, not on my radar atm.

        Open Controls
  21. Eightball
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Regret not getting on the Shaw train during the world cup when he was 4.8m. Shaw is now 5.1m so what are peoples
    thoughts on Dalot? I could afford Shaw but the 0.4m saved getting Dalot could be useful. I'm not convinced Dalot gets 2x90m this double but he is easily first choice right back until we sign someone else (unlikely in January)

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Just get Shaw mate. He’s a season keeper

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      If you can afford Shaw, please stop overthinking it at that point. Let Dalot prove himself to be better first. I'd ride the Shaw wave for now

      Unless you're very shaw of where you'd spend that 0.4, as this season is very, very budget friendly: Ward (4.1), Lewis (3.8), Mitoma (4.9), Summerville (4.3) and Ferguson (4.5) are all starters

      Open Controls
    3. user.n
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wan Bisaka?

      Open Controls
      1. Eightball
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Whilst he has been ok in Dalot's absence; before the injury Dalot was firmly first choice. I see no reason why this would have changed. Dalot offers a lot more going forward whilst still not being perfect is much more like the type of player ETH wants from a full back. I think united might be in for a different right back in the summer.

        Open Controls
    4. Eightball
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      You are probably right but AWB is god awful. Dalot is firmly first choice but could take a few games to get fitness back up to 100% I think

      Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Look long term for the defender spots

      Open Controls
  22. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    James to

    A) Mee / Pinnock
    B) Schar / Botman

    Have Tripper and Almiron, no Brentford

    Open Controls
  23. Eightball
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    You are probably right but AWB is god awful. Dalot is firmly first choice but could take a few games to get fitness back up to 100% I think.

    Open Controls
  24. Tartan Brazilians
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Would you BB this week?

    DDG (Ward)
    Doherty Trippier Cancelo Shaw (Cucurella)
    Rashford KDB Martinelli Almiron (Andreas)
    Darwin Haaland (Mitro)

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope: bad fixtures for those on your bench outside Ward, whose defence is back to being bad now anyway. I'd advise BB22/23 instead. Better fixtures and some FTs to prepare it with the info we'll get pre-GW20 deadline. If not then, maybe much later

      Open Controls
  25. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    I'm currently weighing up;

    1) Is Kane essential? It'll cost me Darwin and Salah who I could use for DGW21

    2) Do I even want Liverpool assets anymore?

    Open Controls
  26. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    If you’re wildcarding this week (asking for a friend), would you have Almiron in your squad? Feels like the bubbles burst, but ownership still pretty high.

    Mitoma is the alternative.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah, Rodrigo, Mac Alister a couple decent alternatives.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Based on the info we have now, yes I would. Look at Newcastle next 4GWs

      Open Controls
  27. RICICLE
    2 mins ago

    Hi Gents! What do we reckon of this move then for a -4?

    Ward
    Cucurella - Cancelo - Trippier
    Almiron - Rashford - Salah - Martinelli
    Kane - Haaland - Mitro
    ________________________________
    Iversen: Andreas: Patterson: B. Williams

    1FT, 2.2m ITB

    Cancelo + Patterson > Stones + Shaw/Dalot for a hit?

    Thanks guys!

    Open Controls

