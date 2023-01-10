181
Pro Pundits January 10

What FPL managers can learn from the sport of rowing

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, former FPL champion Simon March explains what FPL managers can learn from the sport of rowing.

I once worked for somebody who rowed for Great Britain at the Olympics and he became well-known within the company for being able to find a rowing metaphor to fit almost every occasion. Much as we used to make fun of him for it, I then, in later life, took up rowing myself and realised that, actually he was right; rowing is an excellent metaphor for just about everything, and that includes FPL. So this article will focus on what we, as FPL managers, can learn from the sport of rowing.

Momentum Makes Everything Else Easier

The heaviest strokes in rowing are the first few when you’re moving off from a stationary position but, as you get going, the boat moves faster and everything feels lighter. Similarly, in FPL, the first few Gameweeks are usually the hardest to predict but, if you get things right early on, the rest of your season has the potential to become a lot easier. 

The benefits of a good start are varied; you’re ahead of the game in terms of player selection, you can use your transfers to more aggressively take advantage of the next opportunity (rather than just reacting to opportunities missed) and there’s a good chance your team value will also benefit, something which can pay off later in the season when it comes to Wildcarding and Free Hitting.

Is this useful to think about where we are currently mid-way through the season? I think so, because, however dire your current FPL situation might be, it’s worth remembering that you’re always starting the rest of your season and, in two or three good decisions’ time, things may well seem a lot easier. Just as, in rowing, you can get a boat moving in just a few strokes, sometimes all it takes to turn your season around in FPL is just a few good moves in a row.

Keep Steady no Matter What

Rowing can be quite a meditative sport and, unlike FPL, it may actually lower your stress levels. This does not mean, however, that you can just switch off. Maintaining a consistent stroke requires focus and discipline and ‘consistent’ is far more important than ‘fast’. In fact, there’s a saying among rowers that ‘slow is smooth, smooth is fast’; you don’t need to force the pace, as long as you remain consistent, the pace will take care of itself.

In FPL, especially when we find ourselves with a poor rank or stuck in a rut, it’s tempting to force the situation and take bigger and bigger risks in the hope that one big ostentatious move can turn our season around or, at least, accelerate our ascent. While these moves can pay off, they often do more damage than good because they tend to sacrifice long-term plans in favour of short-term gains. Consistency, on the other hand, is much slower to pay off but far more likely to pay off in the long run.

Small Things Add Up

In The Boat Race, the crews from Oxford and Cambridge will row at a rate of around 35 strokes per minute on average. As a result, while no individual stroke will make or break a race, they add up over the course of it, so optimising each one becomes vital to winning.

We talk a lot about differentials in FPL and there is a pervasive belief that picking the correct differentials are what makes the difference between a high and low rank. However, this is not usually the case when you dig into it. What really makes the difference between a high and low rank tends to be the 4-6 points gained or dropped here and there. These could result from something as banal as nailing your goalkeeper rotation or being on the right side of a seemingly 50:50 decision between two players or two captaincy options but, over the course of a season, those 4-6 points add up.

Thus, just as there are no unimportant strokes in a boat race, there are no unimportant decisions in FPL. Mistakes occur and luck is always a factor but sweating the ‘small stuff’ and making every decision count is likely to be far more significant to where we find ourselves come May than picking that one big differential.

Focus on What is Inside the Boat

If ‘sweating the small stuff’ sounds overly stressful, rowing may also have a solution for that; ‘focus on what is inside the boat’.

There’s a lot that can happen when you’re rowing; a wake from another boat can put you off, you can hit something with your oar, you can find yourself rowing through a thunderstorm, a cat can fall off a low-hanging branch and land on your head, all sorts of things. But there’s not a lot you can do about any of these so, the trick is, to try and ignore them and simply focus on what you can influence; your own technique and your own performance.

In FPL, you can’t predict whether a player will get injured, you can’t control Pep or his team selections, you can’t prevent random postponements and you can’t stop a player from missing a seemingly open goal from four yards out. All you can do is make your transfers, pick your players and choose your captain. Time spent thinking about the things you can’t control is literally time wasted and, worse, it will make the game far more stressful than it needs to be. Focus on what you can control, and you’ll likely find that your FPL game improves, as will your enjoyment of it too.

  1. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 41 mins ago

    Rashford underrated captain option. He’s going up against Haaland but think it’s a good punt from a risk point of view. Rashford has the better set of fixtures, midfielder, and tends to go on hot streaks like he is now.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 26 mins ago

      I'm going for it, he's in great form and Full of confidence, ManUtd in general look to be in a good spot and he can definitely cause City problems, while Palace are in dreadful form

      Open Controls
  2. Harvey Specter
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 40 mins ago

    Bottom last page;
    Darwin and Cancelo -> Kane and Stones for free?
    Downside would be missing out on Darwin upcoming potential dgw. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 34 mins ago

      I’m doing the same moves for a hit I think

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 28 mins ago

      For me, yes. I can do Kane > Darwin for free. Teetering on Cancelo > Stones for a hit, so for free is nice.

      Open Controls
    3. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 1 min ago

      Big no from me

      Open Controls
    4. mdm
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      Cancelo out with DGW seems wrong

      Open Controls
  3. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 37 mins ago

    Redundant article

    Open Controls
  4. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 37 mins ago

    Weghorst to United, loan deal agreed, contingent on finding replacement

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      Martial dead

      Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 24 mins ago

      Crazy. He is just not up to par.

      Open Controls
      1. Scratch
        • 13 Years
        7 hours, 1 min ago

        He'll be a 10 minute sub when United are chasing a goal.

        Open Controls
  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 33 mins ago

    Anyone considering triple captaining Weghorst for potential MUN DGW22? He loves a double GW I hear 😉

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      He need at least 5 dgws to score a goal

      Open Controls
  6. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 33 mins ago

    Botman or Lewis?

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 23 mins ago

      I got Botman. Live steady NEW defense. And then there’s Pep.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      Botman. Can’t see Lewis playing v Rashford or Son which are Walker games

      Open Controls
  7. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 32 mins ago

    Anyone think weghorst could play over martial (if he signs) this DGW or too soon?

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      Ofc

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 30 mins ago

      Definitely expect him to get decent minutes against Palace if he signs in time for Sunday, possibly even starting

      Open Controls
    3. AandyzZ
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 28 mins ago

      Highly doubt he’s coming to replace Martial - he’ll come off the bench for him sure but martial starts for me

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 23 mins ago

        ETH made a big point that Martial isn't able to manage playing every few days

        "There is a reason [Anthony Martial has been substituted in his last seven games]. It is because he cannot manage the load. This is why we are looking for another striker."

        Open Controls
        1. AandyzZ
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 19 mins ago

          Yeah that’s fair, Martial has to be managed - but that doesn’t mean being benched for Weghorst in the premier league if he’s not injured - he’ll come off for him as they had no one to do that with before

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 7 mins ago

            I'm not sure that's the case, to me it sounds like he physically isn't able to play every few days and that he's been forced to play him for around 60 minutes every few days because he has no other option, but that if he had another option he'd rotate with him. It's not even as if he's playing 80-90 followed by 50-60, he's only making 50-60 in the first instance. Do you think he's going to start against City, Palace and Arsenal all in the space of 8 days if there's another option?

            "It is not about us not relying on him. His physical load is not, at this moment, so high that he can play every third day a game of 90 minutes. So I have to manage that together with him."

            Open Controls
            1. AandyzZ
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 59 mins ago

              Time will tell, I’m sure Weghorst will start some games (cup and select league games potentially) - I’m just not sure I see him starting v palace a few days after signing, 3 60-70 mins in 8 days Martial is capable of I think

              Open Controls
              1. NateDog
                • 2 Years
                6 hours, 56 mins ago

                Fair points. I just noticed Sky did an article on him that said he had the highest presses per 90 in the whole division when he was with Burnley, impressive. Will be very curious to see how this works out

                Open Controls
    4. AandyzZ
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 27 mins ago

      They literally don’t have another striker - they had to sign one, doesn’t mean he’ll be starting many games

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 25 mins ago

      No chance he'll start for us, not in DGW19 anyway. Shouldn't expect more than 60 mins per game from Martial anyway, but most owners will know that already.

      Open Controls
    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 23 mins ago

      No he will play cup games and will be coming off bench later in game for Martial

      Open Controls
  8. FCHaalandaise
    7 hours, 26 mins ago

    Weghorst TC?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 24 mins ago

      Prefer Emmanuel Dennis

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      Go for it !

      Open Controls
  9. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 24 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?

    A) Cancelo > Stones

    B) Mitro > Martial

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      Not sold on any of those.
      I think Cancelo will come around soon.
      Martial is a no go for me.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      Prefer B particularly if United double v Leeds confirmed in 22 and can then move to Nketiah

      Open Controls
    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 16 mins ago

      I would rather go with Rico Lewis then Stones, the money saved justifies the risk of a cameo.
      Plus I think he has just as much chance as any of the other defenders to start at least one game of the two games

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 13 mins ago

      I'd say B, the ideal three United players are Dalot, Shaw, Rashford however doubling on the defence is a risk, especially whilst there are so many other good options.

      The next player would still be Martial, hence B.

      Open Controls
    5. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      Neither. Feel like you could improve somewhere else that doesn't mean an assumption that Cancelo is permanently cancelled or the 4th best scoring striker is suddenly a worse option than 60 mins, no goals Martial.

      Open Controls
  10. nolard
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 21 mins ago

    Will Newcastle have a DGW soonish?

    Open Controls
  11. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 21 mins ago

    Best option here? 1 FT 1.3 ITB
    A. Save FT
    B. Salah, Mitro > Mahrez/Almiron, Kane
    C. Kepa > Ederson
    D. Something else

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Shaw White Bueno Patterson
    Salah KDB Rashford Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Mitro Martial

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 16 mins ago

      Patterson to City defender

      Open Controls
      1. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 hours, 13 mins ago

        Can’t afford Stones, are the others worth it?

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 hours, 11 mins ago

          Stones best but Akanji also decent option

          Open Controls
  12. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    Does 3 City attackers justify triple NEW defence incl. Pope ?

    Eggs and baskets eh?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 56 mins ago

      Not sure about the City attack triple up but don’t mind the Toon defence triple up

      Open Controls
  13. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 13 mins ago

    I remember when Weghorst went to Burnley everyone looked at his record and said it was a terrific signing. Just because he didn't score many there, in a relegation threatened side playing Dyche ball, doesn't mean he won't be a success at Man U.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      100%.

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      People other than Glenn Hoddle and Harry Redknapp use the word terrific?

      He might be a good focal point up front for Man Utd, but doubt I'll consider from a FPL point of view, unless he has a Miggy Almiron turn around in scoring form.

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 4 mins ago

        For the exception of Burnley for half a season, his scoring form is literally one in two since 2016.

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 7 Years
          7 hours, 3 mins ago

          Fair enough, will monitor him.

          Open Controls
      2. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 hours, 1 min ago

        Could just be plan B off the bench anyway.

        Better to be 1 GW late, than getting the wrong train.

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 57 mins ago

          Even Casemiro had to wait 4 games for a start, so he'll likely have to earn his spot too.

          Open Controls
  14. mdm
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 6 mins ago

    Which option (2FTs):

    A. Salah -> KDB
    B. Mitro -> Martial
    C. Both

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      7 hours ago

      A if any

      Open Controls
  15. TanN
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 6 mins ago

    Kepa
    WALKER SHAW Botman Trippier
    KDB Martinelli Almiron
    HAALAND KANE Mitrovic

    Ward Mount White Andreas

    Mount --> Rashford (free) seems the obvious move?

    The only issue is who do you bench to fit in Rashford?
    ... Almiron, Botman, Martinelli or Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      Botman of course

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 1 min ago

      Yes. Botman.

      Open Controls
  16. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 4 mins ago

    Anyone seen Dewald "Baby AB" Brevis' innings just now? Wow!

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      This gives me a great idea for an article about what FPL managers can learn from the sport of cricket

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 56 mins ago

        Please do!

        Open Controls
  17. NZREDS
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 59 mins ago

    Row row row your boat gently down the stream
    Weghorst scores a hatty, that will be the dream

    Open Controls
  18. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 55 mins ago

    How many differentials do you have for this GW in your team?

    If, ownership under 15%.

    Kepa
    Shaw Robertson
    Mahrez Foden
    Darwin

    Feeling punty!

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      Kepa
      Dalot Cash
      Mitoma MacAllister

      Open Controls
  19. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 51 mins ago

    This article reminds me of Swiss Tony.

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
  20. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    Weghorst is the Dutch Niall Quinn.

    Wouldn’t be surprised if he did ok, he’s probably still better than Martial.

    Open Controls
    1. amit1964
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 46 mins ago

      like everyother playr in the world

      Open Controls
  21. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 47 mins ago

    Hi folks, thoughts here? 2ft .3 itb

    Kepa
    Cancelo*, Trippier, Shaw*
    Kdb*, Kulusevski*, Mount, Rashford*
    Haaland*, Mitro, Martial*

    Ward, Bueno, Andreas, James 2ft .3itb

    Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      Cancelo > Stones
      Mitro > Darwin

      Open Controls
  22. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    Any thoughts on Man City midfielders?Trying to understand if it's worth to get a second ManCity midfielder(already have Kdb).With four games(3 PL+1 Fa Cup) in ten days no one can guess who will start in the PL games.The ideal is to get the player who will start against Tottenham and Wolves but not sure i want to take the risk.

    Open Controls
  23. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 40 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/10/which-fpl-players-and-teams-top-the-xg-tables-3/

    Open Controls
  24. Killitzer
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 12 mins ago

    Evening all

    For once I have a decent looking team with Patterson being the only person to deal with-

    Kepa Ward
    SHAW White Trippier Castagne Patterson
    KDB Martinelli Almiron Andreas Rashford
    HAALAND KANE Mitrovic
    2FT £3.2itb

    1. Patterson ➡️ Botman
    2. Patterson ➡️ Man C - Stones?

    Any feedback would be appreciated

    Open Controls

