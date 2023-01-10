601
Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?

Our latest Members article series, reviving an old Scout strand called Tales of the Expected, explores the expected goals (xG) data from the last six matches, assessing each side from an attacking and defensive perspective.

In addition, we’ll also check out the form players on show, asking if their recent output is sustainable.

Having last looked at these tables ahead of Gameweek 16, it’s time to revisit them again, armed with the latest stats from the restart.

TEAMS

First up, let’s take a look at the recent xG data over the last six matches, taking into account that Wolves, Southampton and Aston Villa have all changed managers in this period.

XG: LAST SIX MATCHES

No top-flight side has scored more goals than Brighton in their last six matches, with 17 from 8.65 xG. Everton and Chelsea have been on the receiving end of heavy 4-1 defeats in that time, with xG figures higher than 2.0 racked up by Albion on both occasions.

BRIGHTON XG BREAKDOWN: LAST SIX MATCHES
GW14 (CHE)GW15 (wol)GW16 (AVL)GW17 (sou)GW18 (ARS)GW19 (eve)
Brighton2.441.570.660.641.172.17

In recent seasons, Brighton have heavily underperformed their xG, so it’s notable that they are finally converting their chances and overachieving (+8.35) by such a margin. With De Zerbi settling in nicely, budget options like Kaoru Mitoma (£4.9m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) carry potential.

Man City and Arsenal switch places at the top, although no side has underperformed their xG more than Pep Guardiola’s side in their last six matches (-3.97).

As for Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah (£6.5m) is deputising admirably in the absence of Gabriel Jesus (£7.9m), with only Newcastle keeping the Gunners’ attack below 2.0 xG since the restart.

ARSENAL XG BREAKDOWN: LAST SIX MATCHES
GW14 (NFO w/ Jesus)GW15 (che w/ Jesus)GW16 (wol w/ Jesus)GW17 (WHU w/ Nketiah)GW18 (bha w/ Nketiah)GW19 (NEW w/ Nketiah)
Arsenal2.302.251.812.202.931.12

Elsewhere, Darwin Nunez (£8.9m) has accounted for 4.13 of Liverpool’s xG tally but only scored twice, while Man Utd’s attack ahead of Double Gameweek 20 is clearly on the up. Yes, they have benefitted from a kind post-World Cup schedule (NFO/wol/BOU), but they last failed to score in Gameweek 11, so there is real progress under Erik ten Hag.

And what about Spurs? They were extremely clinical at Crystal Palace last time out – scoring four times from chances equating to just 1.39 xG – but their xG rank is 16th from Gameweek 17 onwards. That’s coincided with Dejan Kulusevski (£7.9m), their biggest creator behind Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) across the season, missing games.

West Ham, meanwhile, have dropped from third to 15th on the above table, while Chelsea are still struggling to create clear-cut opportunities under Graham Potter. And for all of Wolves’ improvements under Julen Lopetegui, they have managed an xG tally of just 2.46 in his three league games in charge, although it is still early days for the Spaniard.

XGC: LAST SIX MATCHES

  1. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Ederson & Bruno
    B) De Gea & Zaha

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Why is Cancelo not starting the last few games?

    Will he play both DGW games or start on the bench again?

    Cancelo > Stones for free or too sideways?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Kane Train
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Too sideways

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      yes to the move,

      regarding Canceloi think Lewis is playing the Cancelo role better than Cancelo atm, Cancelo has been a bit reckless on and off the ball where Lewis has been keeping it simple by always playing the correct pass and thus giving city better control in games, also Pep has been talking about needing youngsters like Lewis in the squad that are hungry to succeed as their enthusiasm is infectious as it keeps the older players who have won many titles from getting lazy, compared to lewis who has none

      Open Controls
      1. Ruinenlust
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Lewis plays RB

        Cancelo has been playing LB all season

        Hope that helps

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          it doesn't, as he's played left and right and been mostly poor in both

          Open Controls
          1. Ruinenlust
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Cancelo has started at LB every league game this season. Don’t bother responding unless you know what you’re talking about LOL

            Open Controls
  3. Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Risers: None

    Fallers: Cancelo (7.2)

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Man City defenders keep dropping in price before the dgw. Pep being Pep.

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thanka Raga!!

      Open Controls
  4. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Fallers Cancelo (7.2)

    Open Controls
  5. No Salah
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Play Walker or Digne?

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Walker surely

      Open Controls
  6. Norco
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Quick fire:

    1. Botman
    2. Doherty
    3. Wan-Bissaka

    A. Mitoma
    B. S.March

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      2, A, for this week
      1, A, long term

      Open Controls
    2. No Salah
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      1 A all the way

      Open Controls
  7. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is it worth doing Kepa > Ederson for -4

    Open Controls
    1. No Salah
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m skipping even for Free. Would rather play ward if needed to bench Kepa instead of a GK transfer

      Open Controls
      1. Kane Train
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ederson does have double gameweek and then another one coming up in 2 weeks and 100% nailed

        Open Controls

