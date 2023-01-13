22
FPL January 13

The latest new FPL prices revealed

With the January transfer window open, a number of exciting new names are already arriving into the Premier League.

Now, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have priced up the most recent arrivals, which we’ve rounded up below.

You can read about all the other key January moves, such as Cody Gakpo (£8.0m) and Matheus Cunha (£5.5m), in our dedicated page here.

JOAO FELIX

Our Scout Report delves deeper into the FPL prospects of Chelsea loanee Joao Felix (£7.5m). The 2019 Golden Boy has had a tough time at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone and this temporary move provides the change of scenery that is perhaps needed – although he’ll be watching the next three league matches from the stands after his red card at Fulham.

Listed as a forward, the 23-year-old can play anywhere across the forward line and arrives at a time when Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling are injured.

Prices have also been given to Chelsea’s other new names Benoit Badiashile (£5.0m), Andrey Santos (£4.5m) and David Datro Fofana (£5.0m).

MISLAV ORSIC

With Southampton bottom of the league and needing immediate help, the quality of 30-year-old Croatian Mislav Orsic (£5.5m) has arrived as head coach Nathan Jones’ first signing.

It’s a decent price for someone about to face Everton (a), Aston Villa (H), Brentford (a) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), having made a cameo appearance during Wednesday’s cup win over Manchester City.

Not only did Orsic assist Croatia’s dramatic World Cup quarter-final equaliser against Brazil, but he also scored the winner in the third-place play-off.

Furthermore, his 15 Champions League and 13 Europa League goals include goals against Chelsea, West Ham United and a Tottenham Hotspur hat-trick.

ALEX MORENO

Unai Emery has addressed the competition Alex Moreno (£4.5m) brings at left-back, with Lucas Digne (£4.6m) and Ludwig Augustinsson (£4.3m) already in place.

“We have two left-backs but the profile is similar with them. I spoke with Augustinsson about the possibility to leave – he is on loan here from Sevilla – because I wanted to sign a different profile, trying to be more offensive.

“I spoke with him [Augustinsson], the idea is to try to leave and get another option to play.”

It’s too early to determine if the Spaniard will be first-choice and therefore a viable FPL asset.

KEVIN SCHADE

Seemingly a forward at Freiburg, loanee Kevin Schade (£5.0m) has been listed as a midfielder in FPL. Should he be required to fill in for Ivan Toney (£7.4m) up front, there may be some out-of-position potential for the 21-year-old German.

Then again, big summer money was spent on Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.1m) and Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.2m) and their impact has been minimal.

PLAYERS ADDED TO FPL DURING JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW
PLAYERCLUBPOSITIONPRICE
Joao FelixChelseaForward£7.5m
Alex MorenoAston VillaDefender£4.5m
Mislav OrsicSouthamptonMidfielder£5.5m
Kevin SchadeBrentfordMidfielder£5.0m
Benoit BadiashileChelseaDefender£5.0m
Andrey SantosChelseaMidfielder£4.5m
David Datro FofanaChelseaForward£5.0m
Matheus CunhaWolverhampton WanderersForward£5.5m
Gustavo ScarpaNott’m ForestMidfielder£5.0m
Max WoberLeeds UnitedDefender£4.5m
Cody GakpoLiverpoolMidfielder£8.0m
Facundo BuonanotteBrighton and Hove AlbionMidfielder£4.5m
Ellis SimmsEvertonForward£4.5m
Garang KuolNewcastle UnitedMidfielder£4.5m

  1. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Sold Cancelo for a hit. This is going to back fire, isn't it?

    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Depends who you sold him for and what you did with the price differential

      1. kanat_karktl
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I sold him too.

        Cancelo+Darwin to Shaw +Kane for -4
        I hope I won't regret

  2. MOZIL
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    I think Foden will start both games base on past record

    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      just now

      you could be right, Pep is kinda predictable in prefering certain players against certain teams, he also scored a hatty the last time they met, though this Utd team now is a different beast compared to then when they were a bit of a shambles

  3. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    im lost guys, 100pts behind in my ML now.. 0FT 1.2 ITB... with Darwin not sure to play, Kulu either and chelsea crap, dont know if I leave it or take a hit or two?

    Kepa
    Cucu Trippier White
    Rash(c) Almiron KDB Martinelli Kulu
    Haaland Dawrin

    Ward Mitro R.Lewis Bueno

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Play Lewis and move Kulu on

      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        thanks mate, who to move him on for a hit? a Brighton mid perhaps?

        1. JT11fc
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Mcallister or Rodrigo

          1. RashFraud
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Or mitomo

        2. RashFraud
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably Odegaard long term. Darwin’s flagged too so maybe worth a hit to bring Kane in but not sure if you could afford it without dumping cucurella

  4. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Repost, lost on previous article...

    1FT, 2.5itb

    DDG
    Trip TAA Cancelo
    KdB Marti Almiron Rash
    Haaland Mitro Martial
    Ward Patterson* White Andreas

    Thinking of saving ft, OR
    A) Cancelo to Botman
    B) A + Mtro to Kane -4
    C) DDG, Cancelo to Ederson, Shaw -4
    D) any suggestions?

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      It looks kinda sideways but I like C.
      I dont like Kane tho so majority will likely say B id say

    2. RashFraud
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B easy

  5. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Kepa -> DDG

    Or

    Andreas -> Casemiro?

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

  6. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    So many moves I could make....
    Im pretty set on James to Schar.
    2.8m itb 1FT left
    Save FT?

    Ederson
    Trippier Shaw James
    Rash BrunoF Almiron Odegaard Rodrigo
    Darwin Haaland

    Kepa Havertz White Castagne

  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Play Cucurella (CRY) or White (TOT)?

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      White, Cucu not up to standard

    2. The Movement
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Go with your gut. Any other season has to be Cucumber, but Chelsea have been so poor this season. If I had to choose. I would go Cucu.

  8. The Movement
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Conundrum time guys

    Kepa
    Trippier - Cancelo - Shaw
    Martinelli - Almirante - KDB - Rashford
    Kane - Haaland - Martial

    Ward - White - Bueno - Andrea’s

    I have 0FT which of the following do I do?

    A) Play Cancelo
    B) Play Bueno or White
    C) -4 Transfer to Rico Lewis

    Cheers

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B White

