Transfers January 17

FPL transfers: Alex Moreno, Danilo, Lemina and Alcaraz assessed

The Premier League transfer window has reopened for a month and players are already on the move up and down the country.

While our sister site, Fantasy Football Community, will cover all things speculative in the Rumour Mill, we will report only on the confirmed deals that go through.

More specifically, we’ll be asking what each transfer means from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

The most significant players on the move will be the subject of their own dedicated Scout Report but all the other transfers will be covered in summaries throughout January, starting with this one.

You’ll also find all the major deals in list form on our dedicated Transfers page.

FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

Alex Moreno (Real Betis to Aston Villa, £13m)

Aston Villa’s first signing under Unai Emery is attacking left-back Alex Moreno (£4.5m). The 29-year-old bagged five goals and four assists for Real Betis last season and has already registered 80 Premier League minutes after replacing Lucas Digne (£4.6m) in Gameweek 20.

Moreno’s passes (successful in green) during his debut, using Members Area data

Should the shoulder pain linger for Digne, Moreno is immediately thrust onto the FPL radar at a decent price. However, after first facing Southampton (a) and Leicester City (h), he will have to face the league’s top two on consecutive weekends.

Mario Lemina (Nice to Wolverhampton Wanderers, £9m)

Gabonese international midfielder Mario Lemina (£4.5m) makes a quick return to English shores after agreeing to leave Nice for Wolves. He played 17 minutes versus West Ham United on Saturday.

In 2017, Lemina arrived at Southampton for a club record £15.4m fee from Juventus but, after two seasons, was sent out on loan spells to Galatasaray and Fulham.

As a defensive midfielder, his FPL impact has been understandably low. Three goals and four assists have arrived during a trio of Premier League campaigns, none of which exceeded a total of 58 points.

Danilo (Palmeiras to Nottingham Forest, £18m)

Maintaining the momentum of two successive league wins, Nottingham Forest have decided to fend off competition from Chelsea in the arms race by securing their 24th post-promotion signing.

21-year-old Danilo (£4.5m) has recently been linked with a series of high-profile clubs but opted to join fellow January acquisition Gustavo Scarpa (£5.0m) in swapping Palmeiras for Forest.

A central midfielder, Danilo is low on goal involvement but was part of the Brazilian side’s recent successes in winning two Copa Libertadores trophies and the 2022 Serie A title.

Carlos Alcaraz (Racing Club to Southampton, £12m)

Finally, Southampton have followed up the signing of experienced Croatian attacker Mislav Orsic (£5.5m) by purchasing 20-year-old Argentina Carlos ‘Charly’ Alcaraz (£5.0m) from Racing Club.

Nathan Jones hadn’t planned on thrusting him into action so soon but he was handed half an hour during Saturday’s comeback win at Everton, suggesting he won’t be loaned out and is a player for now.

The Saints remain bottom of the league but avoid facing any of the top six between Gameweeks 21 and 26. If Alcaraz can repeat his rate of 13 goals from 83 matches, he will play a big part in their survival bid.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Elliott beats Sar from distance
    Keita was offsides might have unsighted Sar
    No VAR at Wolves today

    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Even when there is VAR it would be allowed like the OT farce

  2. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Best keeper for foreseeable? Any price

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Pope

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Agreed

        But if you prefer a different Newcastle triple-up, then Raya for me

    2. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Sa at any price
      Wolves are on the up in the league

  3. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Alcaraz is a trap that you won't be able to escape from

  4. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Gakpo is not passing the eye test!

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      got a bit of Nunez in him

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      playing like a Dutch Harvey Barnes

  5. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Any tips here? Time to sell Salah? 2FT's/1.4 ITB

    Ward, Kepa
    Gabriel, Trippier, Bueno, Shaw, Schar
    Martinelli, Salah, KdB, Almiron, Rashford
    Mitro, Haaland, Greenwood

    Almiron to Odegaard is possible that might be the best move?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'd go combine Salah/KDB and Greenwood into Kane and a Brighton mid

      Feels like the obvious move here

      Wouldn't touch your other attackers this GW

      1. Tshelby
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Feels wrong to now get Kane and not last gw

        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          I think Fulham is a much better fixture than either fixture in his double

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I would sell Salah and KDB there; buy Odegaard and Mitoma.

    3. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Salah to March
      Greenwood to Kane

  6. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Maybe our B team should be promoted...

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      its like night and day atm

      Bajcetic is a real gem, I think him and Elliott have to start on Saturday.

      Keita looking great as well

  7. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Still got James on the bench - worth replacing with Newcastle or Brighton defender given the potential blank in 25 or look elsewhere? Already have 5 players who might blank that week too.

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Why lose on 4 weeks worth of points for a blank in 25?

      If you have someone else to score points, then its a different story.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Big picture: the points you'll get before and after a BGW or DGW are as important - if not more important - than the points you'd get in a particular GW. Avoid tunnel vision

      At the end of the season, what's counted is your points total

      Take it as a block of 4 or 6 GWs, then choose who'll score the most in that run, counting the fact that you'll have 1 FT per week... Or make it 1 FT fortnightly in your plans, to allow for injuries and other surprises

    3. So what
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Rationally you just need to match bulk of this template

      3 Arsenal
      3 City
      Mitro
      Kane
      Plus a couple of odd ones such as Bueno and Kepa

      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        United???

        1. ZimZalabim
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          they also likely blank

      2. RICICLE
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        The key is to get away from template now and take advantage of the players hardly anyone has, Mitro is not a must by any means for example.

    4. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Would just get whoever you think will do well in the next 4 gameweeks and not worry about GW25

      1. Charlie Price
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Precisely. You can drive yourself crazy trying to figure out who might have a BGW or get a DGW on any given week between now and say the end of February.

    5. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Thanks all, was thinking similar but good to have it confirmed.

  8. Vlad Tepes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Best replacement for Martial? Is it to early to go Isak?

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Take your pick from Haaland, Kane, Toney -- in that order.

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      What about Johnson at Forest as a short term punt? Next 3 fixture look good anyways.

  9. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Just noticed that Fulham are 6th in the league. How did that happen!?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Marco Silva (somehow doesn't get enough praise) and some recent Leno heroics

    2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Good management, screwed signings. Even the old cart horse Ream is looking good.

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      They also played 20 games, one/two more than other teams

  10. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Wolves look gash.

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Pool don’t look any better

  11. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    MOD ‘d Lineka ‘Harvey Elliott goal was a screamer but not the first one we’ve had tonight’ 🙂

  12. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/17/fpl-new-signings-who-is-mykhailo-mudryk/

