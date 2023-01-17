FPL transfers: Alex Moreno, Danilo, Lemina and Alcaraz assessed

The Premier League transfer window has reopened for a month and players are already on the move up and down the country.

While our sister site, Fantasy Football Community, will cover all things speculative in the Rumour Mill, we will report only on the confirmed deals that go through.

More specifically, we’ll be asking what each transfer means from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

The most significant players on the move will be the subject of their own dedicated Scout Report but all the other transfers will be covered in summaries throughout January, starting with this one.

You’ll also find all the major deals in list form on our dedicated Transfers page.

LATEST FPL SCOUT REPORTS

Georginio Rutter (Hoffenheim to Leeds United , £36m)

(Hoffenheim to , £36m) Wout Weghorst (Burnley to Manchester United , loan)

(Burnley to , loan) Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid to Chelsea , loan)

(Atletico Madrid to , loan) Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid to Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan)

*An in-depth Mykhailo Mudryk Scout Report will follow later tonight

FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

Alex Moreno (Real Betis to Aston Villa, £13m)

Aston Villa’s first signing under Unai Emery is attacking left-back Alex Moreno (£4.5m). The 29-year-old bagged five goals and four assists for Real Betis last season and has already registered 80 Premier League minutes after replacing Lucas Digne (£4.6m) in Gameweek 20.

Moreno’s passes (successful in green) during his debut, using Members Area data

Should the shoulder pain linger for Digne, Moreno is immediately thrust onto the FPL radar at a decent price. However, after first facing Southampton (a) and Leicester City (h), he will have to face the league’s top two on consecutive weekends.

Mario Lemina (Nice to Wolverhampton Wanderers, £9m)

Gabonese international midfielder Mario Lemina (£4.5m) makes a quick return to English shores after agreeing to leave Nice for Wolves. He played 17 minutes versus West Ham United on Saturday.

In 2017, Lemina arrived at Southampton for a club record £15.4m fee from Juventus but, after two seasons, was sent out on loan spells to Galatasaray and Fulham.

As a defensive midfielder, his FPL impact has been understandably low. Three goals and four assists have arrived during a trio of Premier League campaigns, none of which exceeded a total of 58 points.

Danilo (Palmeiras to Nottingham Forest, £18m)

Maintaining the momentum of two successive league wins, Nottingham Forest have decided to fend off competition from Chelsea in the arms race by securing their 24th post-promotion signing.

21-year-old Danilo (£4.5m) has recently been linked with a series of high-profile clubs but opted to join fellow January acquisition Gustavo Scarpa (£5.0m) in swapping Palmeiras for Forest.

A central midfielder, Danilo is low on goal involvement but was part of the Brazilian side’s recent successes in winning two Copa Libertadores trophies and the 2022 Serie A title.

Carlos Alcaraz (Racing Club to Southampton, £12m)

Finally, Southampton have followed up the signing of experienced Croatian attacker Mislav Orsic (£5.5m) by purchasing 20-year-old Argentina Carlos ‘Charly’ Alcaraz (£5.0m) from Racing Club.

Nathan Jones hadn’t planned on thrusting him into action so soon but he was handed half an hour during Saturday’s comeback win at Everton, suggesting he won’t be loaned out and is a player for now.

The Saints remain bottom of the league but avoid facing any of the top six between Gameweeks 21 and 26. If Alcaraz can repeat his rate of 13 goals from 83 matches, he will play a big part in their survival bid.