FPL Gameweek 21 live team news: Friday’s injury updates

We’ve got all the big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury news from Friday’s pre-match press conferences in this ‘live’ article – including the latest on Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) and others.

A total of 15 Premier League managers will face the media today, with all the key manager quotes transcribed below.

The managers of Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Aston Villa faced the media yesterday, and the updates from those press conferences are also featured.

Pep Guardiola did his Gameweek 21 presser in the aftermath of the 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur but the embargoed quotes from that won’t be released until after the FPL deadline, on Saturday evening.

KEY UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

*Update: Arteta now due at 4pm

LEICESTER CITY

James Maddison (knee) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (glute) are back in contention for the visit of Brighton, although the former looks likely to be a substitute at first after so long on the sidelines.

“James Maddison is doing very well so we’re hoping he can be involved in the squad at the weekend. He would hopefully be in the squad. “We need to manage that game-time consciously because it’s been a long time since he actually played and he’s not trained so much. He’s worked so hard behind the scenes. Just seeing him on the training pitch, he’s such a gift for us to have as a player. The difference he makes for us, the confidence he gives other players… that’s when you know you have an outstanding player. He makes others better. He’s ticking the boxes on the fitness front. He’s looked so, so good, with quality and determination. “We’re hoping tomorrow he comes through the last session okay and then it’s just picking the right moments to put him in. “Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has also been back training so he should be available for the weekend as well.” – Brendan Rodgers

Dennis Praet (rib and hip) will be pushing for a start but the game might come too soon for Ayoze Pérez (muscle), while Boubakary Soumaré (hamstring), Jonny Evans (calf), James Justin (Achilles), Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain out.

“Dennis has trained this week, so he should hopefully come into the squad. He came on against Nottingham Forest so he should be fine. “Ayo we just have to wait and see. If not this weekend, he’ll be fine for next weekend. He felt an awareness of his muscle. It’s a muscle issue. He’s been out on the training field and we think he could be involved at the weekend, but it might be too much of a risk. He’d been in three games in quick succession. He’s a good healer so he might be ready for the weekend, but if not, he’ll be ready for the cup game.” – Brendan Rodgers

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe said on Friday that a scan on Bruno Guimaraes’ ankle has come back “positive”, with media reports suggesting the midfielder will only be out for weeks rather than months. The Newcastle boss didn’t put a timeframe on his recovery, however, and the Brazilian looks set to miss out this weekend.

“He’s ok. He was devastated to come off the pitch. He felt at the time he had done serious damage to his ankle. The scan did come back with positive news, so hopefully not a long-term injury. “No I don’t [have a timescale] as we speak. We just hope it’s not long-term. He’s made good progress this week, so we’ll see.” – Eddie Howe

Matt Targett (heel), Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Emil Krafth (knee) are the only other players on the Newcastle injury list ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Levi Colwill (muscle) looks set to miss the trip to Leicester City but, other than long-term injury victim Jakub Moder (knee), the Seagulls don’t have any serious concerns for the weekend.

“We have a problem with Levi Colwill, but we are ready to play. If we want to win at Leicester we have to play a perfect game. “Lewis Dunk will play with Adam Webster or Jan Paul van Hecke. JP played very well at Middlesbrough, but I am still to decide.” – Roberto De Zerbi

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Facing the media barely 12 hours after his side had lost at the Etihad, Antonio Conte said he was not aware of any injury concerns from the 4-2 loss to Manchester City. Fatigue, however, is a consideration ahead of Monday’s game.

“It’s difficult to answer because only yesterday night we played. I think no but sometimes after one day something can happen. The medical department needs time to make evaluation but I hope not. We finish with all the players. A bit tired, especially the players who are recovering from injuies like Rodrigo Bentancur, like Kulusevski. But only fatigue.” – Antonio Conte

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Dean Henderson (thigh) will be missing for the next month after picking up an injury in the closing stages of the win over Leicester City last weekend, with £3.9m-rated FPL goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey set to deputise – for now, anyway.

“[Henderson] is injured, so he’s going to be out for four to five weeks, which is obviously a bit of a blow for all of us – him especially. “It is certainly a discussion point [whether to bring in a new goalkeeper]. After the weekend, we have two League Cup games that Dean wouldn’t have played in anyway, because of the loan ruling, so we were always planning without him for those games. We just need to get this weekend out of the way and see where we’re at after that.” – Steve Cooper

Cooper added that Willy Boly (ankle) was “not too far away” but he, Omar Richards (leg), Giulian Biancone (ACL), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring), Cheikhou Kouyate (hamstring), Jesse Lingard (hamstring) and Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) look set to remain out.

The Forest boss is hoping to have Lingard, Niakhate and Richards back in Gameweek 22.

Ryan Yates (face) is fine, meanwhile.

“Ryan Yates will be available, he came off at half-time with a bit of a knock to his face but he’s alright, so he’ll be available. Apart from that, we are as we were.” – Steve Cooper

ASTON VILLA

Lucas Digne (shoulder) has joined Diego Carlos (Achilles) and John McGinn (hamstring) on the sidelines but Ludwig Augustinsson (ankle), Matty Cash (groin) and Ollie Watkins (ankle) should all be available for the trip to Southampton.

“Augustinsson is ready, Digne is out, Cash is OK as well and Ollie Watkins has trained normally yesterday and today, I think he will be ready for Saturday. “Carlos is still working alone but he is on the pitch. I think he’s progressing very well. “John McGinn still has one or two weeks more until he starts training with us. I think he will be with us for the next match against Leicester.” – Unai Emery

LEEDS UNITED

Stuart Dallas (knee), Adam Forshaw (hip) Archie Gray (ankle) and Crysencio Summerville (ankle) are still unavailable for the clash with Brentford but Max Wober (hip) and Robin Koch (knock) have shrugged off minor issues.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank expects Rico Henry to train today after the defender missed the win over Bournemouth with a minor calf issue.

Pontus Jansson (hamstring) and Frank Onyeka (hamstring) remain out, while Shandon Baptiste (muscle) and Aaron Hickey (ankle) may not still be considered despite getting minutes in a midweek friendly after months on the sidelines.

BOURNEMOUTH

Gary O’Neil confirmed on Friday that Dominic Solanke is “still missing” with the knee injury that caused him to miss Gameweek 20, while Lewis Cook (knee) will be out for a “few weeks”.

“He’s not too bad, I don’t expect him to be out for too long.” – Gary O’Neil on Dominic Solanke

David Brooks (hamstring) and Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) remain out but there was no word on Ryan Fredericks or Junior Stanislas after their recent absences with “slight issues”.

Adam Smith returns after suspension.

EVERTON

In a press conference dominated by talk of Everton’s current plight and his own future, boss Frank Lampard did briefly reveal that the Toffees have no fresh injury concerns.

Nathan Patterson (knee) is still on the injury list, while James Garner (back) and Andros Townsend (knee) are only just back in individual training and won’t be considered.

Michael Keane (knee) has been out recently, too, and is thought to remain sidelined.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Joachim Andersen (calf) remains a couple of weeks away from a return, while James McArthur (groin) will step up his rehab after Gameweek 21.

Nathan Ferguson (match fitness) has actually started to train with the team, although hasn’t kicked a ball competitively in a year.