FPL new transfers: The latest arrivals assessed

The Premier League transfer window has reopened for a month and players are already on the move up and down the country.

While our sister site, Fantasy Football Community, will cover all things speculative in the Rumour Mill, we will report only on the confirmed deals that go through.

More specifically, we’ll be asking what each transfer means from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

The most significant players on the move will be the subject of their own dedicated Scout Report but all the other transfers will be covered in summaries throughout January.

You’ll also find all the major deals in list form on our dedicated Transfers page.

LATEST FPL SCOUT REPORTS

Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal to Tottenham Hotspur , loan)

(Villarreal to , loan) Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven to Chelsea , £30.7m)

(PSV Eindhoven to , £30.7m) Anthony Gordon (Everton to Newcastle United, £45m)

FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City to Bournemouth, undisclosed)

Following the big-money capture of Dango Ouattara (£5.0m), relegation battlers Bournemouth have splashed out again to sign forward Antoine Semenyo (£5.0m) from Bristol City.

The 23-year-old came through the Robins’ academy and, after a few loan spells, has been a regular for the last two-and-a-half seasons. However, only 16 league goals have arrived in that time. His performances were still impressive enough to get into Ghana’s World Cup squad, making two cameo appearances.

Bournemouth have been in dire form and are about to face four of the top six in their next five outings so, while Semenyo may be taking the place of injured Dominic Solanke (£5.5m), it’s unlikely he’ll appear on the radar of FPL managers.

Jhon Duran (Chicago Fire to Aston Villa, £18m)

Letting established Premier League forward Danny Ings (£6.4m) join West Ham United shows the belief that Unai Emery has in 19-year-old forward Jhon Duran (£5.5m).

An impressive debut campaign in Major League Soccer brought eight goals from 27 matches and led to links with many major clubs, yet Villa grabbed the Colombian’s signature.

Duran is hungry like a wolf, helping his side defend from the front (the above image from WhoScored).

In FPL, his arrival could eventually dent Leon Bailey‘s (£4.5m) appeal, just as the community was starting to notice his regular starts and out-of-position potential.

Tete (Shakhtar Donetsk to Leicester City, loan)

Leicester City are about to field their first-ever Brazilian player, now that winger Tete (£5.5m) has arrived on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Almost a year has been spent on loan at Lyon after FIFA ruled that foreign players in Ukraine could temporarily suspend their contracts until summer 2023. He has been dazzling for the French side, notching six goals and three assists in this season’s 17 Ligue 1 appearances.

Tete brings flair to the Foxes’ attacking set-up and – perhaps more importantly for FPL – his presence will finally allow James Maddison (£8.0m) to play from a central position.

Maximo Perrone (Velez Sarsfield to Manchester City, £8m)

The release clause of 20-year-old Maximo Perrone (£4.5m) has been triggered by Man City, with a plan to keep him training with the first team rather than sending him out on loan to gain experience.

A very good passer from defensive midfield, Perrone helped guide Velez Sarsfield to the Copa Libertadores semi-finals but was unable to play either leg of the subsequent elimination.

Perrone isn’t an FPL option for now but, if he can eventually have the same impact as fellow Primera División signing Julian Alvarez (£6.0m), he will go down as a bargain.

James Bree (Luton Town to Southampton, undisclosed)

Predominantly a right-back, Luton Town’s James Bree (£4.5m) has joined former boss Nathan Jones at Southampton and the manager speaks very highly of the former Aston Villa and Barnsley defender.

“He’s really athletic, he’s quick, he’s technically wonderful. And he’ll give us an addition because he can play as an attacking full-back, as a wing-back or as a right-sided centre-half. “Plus, he knows exactly how I like to play out, front-footed. He’s implemented that really well so it’s a really logical signing. “Last year he was the best right-back in the division for me in terms of productivity. He’s a good player, a very, very good player and a fantastic athlete which is something we really want here.” – Nathan Jones

The Saints are rooted to the bottom of the league and have kept just one clean sheet so far this season. That will rightly keep FPL managers away from Bree and his team-mates for the time being, until a noticeable improvement is made.

Malo Gusto (Lyon to Chelsea, £31m)

The relentless spending spree of Chelsea has seen them secure a second transfer with next season in mind. Whilst Christopher Nkunku is officially theirs from 2023/24, right-back Malo Gusto has signed and been sent back to Lyon to complete 2022/23.

He’ll report for pre-season aged 20 and posing a serious threat to Reece James‘ (£5.7m) FPL prospects. Managers may already have decided they’ve been burnt once too often by his injuries but the addition of Gusto could be the final straw.