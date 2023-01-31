79
Transfers January 31

FPL new transfers: The latest arrivals assessed

79 Comments
Share

The Premier League transfer window has reopened for a month and players are already on the move up and down the country.

While our sister site, Fantasy Football Community, will cover all things speculative in the Rumour Mill, we will report only on the confirmed deals that go through.

More specifically, we’ll be asking what each transfer means from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

The most significant players on the move will be the subject of their own dedicated Scout Report but all the other transfers will be covered in summaries throughout January.

You’ll also find all the major deals in list form on our dedicated Transfers page.

LATEST FPL SCOUT REPORTS

FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City to Bournemouth, undisclosed)

Following the big-money capture of Dango Ouattara (£5.0m), relegation battlers Bournemouth have splashed out again to sign forward Antoine Semenyo (£5.0m) from Bristol City.

The 23-year-old came through the Robins’ academy and, after a few loan spells, has been a regular for the last two-and-a-half seasons. However, only 16 league goals have arrived in that time. His performances were still impressive enough to get into Ghana’s World Cup squad, making two cameo appearances.

Bournemouth have been in dire form and are about to face four of the top six in their next five outings so, while Semenyo may be taking the place of injured Dominic Solanke (£5.5m), it’s unlikely he’ll appear on the radar of FPL managers.

Jhon Duran (Chicago Fire to Aston Villa, £18m)

Letting established Premier League forward Danny Ings (£6.4m) join West Ham United shows the belief that Unai Emery has in 19-year-old forward Jhon Duran (£5.5m).

An impressive debut campaign in Major League Soccer brought eight goals from 27 matches and led to links with many major clubs, yet Villa grabbed the Colombian’s signature.

Duran is hungry like a wolf, helping his side defend from the front (the above image from WhoScored).

In FPL, his arrival could eventually dent Leon Bailey‘s (£4.5m) appeal, just as the community was starting to notice his regular starts and out-of-position potential.

Tete (Shakhtar Donetsk to Leicester City, loan)

Leicester City are about to field their first-ever Brazilian player, now that winger Tete (£5.5m) has arrived on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Almost a year has been spent on loan at Lyon after FIFA ruled that foreign players in Ukraine could temporarily suspend their contracts until summer 2023. He has been dazzling for the French side, notching six goals and three assists in this season’s 17 Ligue 1 appearances.

Tete brings flair to the Foxes’ attacking set-up and – perhaps more importantly for FPL – his presence will finally allow James Maddison (£8.0m) to play from a central position.

Maximo Perrone (Velez Sarsfield to Manchester City, £8m)

The release clause of 20-year-old Maximo Perrone (£4.5m) has been triggered by Man City, with a plan to keep him training with the first team rather than sending him out on loan to gain experience.

A very good passer from defensive midfield, Perrone helped guide Velez Sarsfield to the Copa Libertadores semi-finals but was unable to play either leg of the subsequent elimination.

Perrone isn’t an FPL option for now but, if he can eventually have the same impact as fellow Primera División signing Julian Alvarez (£6.0m), he will go down as a bargain.

James Bree (Luton Town to Southampton, undisclosed)

Predominantly a right-back, Luton Town’s James Bree (£4.5m) has joined former boss Nathan Jones at Southampton and the manager speaks very highly of the former Aston Villa and Barnsley defender.

“He’s really athletic, he’s quick, he’s technically wonderful. And he’ll give us an addition because he can play as an attacking full-back, as a wing-back or as a right-sided centre-half.

“Plus, he knows exactly how I like to play out, front-footed. He’s implemented that really well so it’s a really logical signing.

“Last year he was the best right-back in the division for me in terms of productivity. He’s a good player, a very, very good player and a fantastic athlete which is something we really want here.” – Nathan Jones

The Saints are rooted to the bottom of the league and have kept just one clean sheet so far this season. That will rightly keep FPL managers away from Bree and his team-mates for the time being, until a noticeable improvement is made.

Malo Gusto (Lyon to Chelsea, £31m)

The relentless spending spree of Chelsea has seen them secure a second transfer with next season in mind. Whilst Christopher Nkunku is officially theirs from 2023/24, right-back Malo Gusto has signed and been sent back to Lyon to complete 2022/23.

He’ll report for pre-season aged 20 and posing a serious threat to Reece James‘ (£5.7m) FPL prospects. Managers may already have decided they’ve been burnt once too often by his injuries but the addition of Gusto could be the final straw.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

79 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 32 mins ago

    Whatcha reckon? Bruno -> KDB or a MID -> Mahrez in 23 likely if C/D:

    A) Kepa -> DDG
    B) Kepa & Andreas -> DDG & Mitoma (bench Mitro (che))
    C) Kdb -> BRUNO
    D) Kdb & Andreas -> BRUNO & Mitoma (bench Mitro (che))

    Kepa
    SHAW, Trippier, Gabriel
    RASHFORD, Kdb, Odegaard, Martinelli
    Haaland, Kane, Mitrovic

    Ederson, Andreas, Bueno, Patterson
    Bank 1.1m, 2FTs, all chips

    Open Controls
    1. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      or C

      Open Controls
    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    4. Funkyav
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      How about Kepa to DDG and Mitro to Nketiah?

      Open Controls
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        I already have 3 ARS

        Open Controls
        1. Funkyav
          • 13 Years
          6 hours, 7 mins ago

          ah ok my bad, then i think i prefer B or D depending on whether you want to keep KDB or switch to Mahrez for the double next week

          Open Controls
    5. FPLrookie2009
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  2. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 29 mins ago

    What to do with this lot? 2 FT but only 0.1itb.

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Shaw White Bueno Cancelo
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Cancelo to Botman seems to make sense, but then what?

    A) Almiron to Odegaard
    B) Almiron to Saka
    C) Almiron to Mitoma (with Mitrovic to Nketiah planned next GW)
    D) KDB to Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 13 mins ago

      That's tough. If you do B, do you have a plan to get a 3rd Arsenal in?

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 11 mins ago

        Saka (or Odegaard) would be my 3rd Arsenal... Already have White and Martinelli.

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 12 Years
          7 hours, 8 mins ago

          I like that one then

          Open Controls
  3. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    2FT
    A. Salah to Bruno (Save 1FT)
    B. Mahrez+Almiron to Bruno+mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. robdag
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 30 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    Which do you prefer guys?
    A) Eriksen and Mitro to Rodrigo and Nketiah
    B) Andreas, Eriksen, Kane to Mitoma, Bruno, Nketiah (-4)
    B) Andreas, Eriksen, KDB to Mitoma, Saka, Bruno (-4)

    Ederson Ward
    Shaw Tripper Botman White Bueno
    KDB Rashford Eriksen Martinelli Andreas
    Kane Haaland Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      Eriksen and Mitro to Nketiah and Mitoma

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 6 mins ago

        Hmm, that's a good idea. No 3rd utd but may triple captain Rashford.
        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Funkyav
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      is eriksen out?

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 3 mins ago

        I'm presuming he is.... Great news if not!

        Open Controls
      2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 1 min ago

        Was seen dancing in a pub to a Liza Minnelli tribute act last week but nothing's confirmed.

        Open Controls
  5. FCHaalandaise
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    1. One Arsenal Def two attackers

    Or

    2. 3 Arsenal attackers

    I'm thinking 1. They aren't great at the back though.

    Tough

    Which fits your team better?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      1, just because I already have White and have way better things to use a FT on.

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        6 hours, 46 mins ago

        I have no Arsenal def at this point

        If I was in your position I'd agree entirely. May go that route.

        Open Controls
    2. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      How aren’t they great at the back? They have one of the best clean sheet records this season

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        6 hours, 33 mins ago

        Just a bit shaky recently. Looked a bit off.
        Conceded a few against United West ham and Brighton

        Open Controls
  6. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 54 mins ago

    I was considering getting an Everton player to take advantage of the Dyche "bounce".
    I mean I'm getting quite excited about it!

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Bouncing on Dyches got it

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 45 mins ago

        Ban

        Open Controls
        1. FCHaalandaise
          6 hours, 44 mins ago

          No thanks

          Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      I thought you said you took advantage of the Dyche ‘bonce’!

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 20 mins ago

        I'll take advantage of your bonce with a lump hammer if you would just remove that baked bean can for a moment sir.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 11 mins ago

          What bonce product are you using?

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 58 mins ago

            I bought electric clippers when them in power, who shouldn't be in power, brought lockdown on their citizens and have not paid for a haircut since.
            But what's that got to do with it?

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              I’d like to imagine it’s a sheep shearing you!

              Open Controls
  7. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    What have West Ham looked like in attack recently? I am trying to decide who to bench and it may be well be Botman

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      They looked good against Everton and Derby, which is probably like saying the BBC gave Jimmy a a job to fix it for kids.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 30 mins ago

        It’s either Mitro or Botman on the bench this week for me

        Open Controls
        1. FCHaalandaise
          6 hours, 29 mins ago

          Mitro

          Open Controls
        2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 29 mins ago

          Mitro.

          Open Controls
  8. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 29 mins ago

    Price changes 31 January 2023

    Risers: Shaw 5.3, Mee 4.8

    Fallers: Zaha 7.2, Billing 5.1, Fornals 4.9, Willock 4.7, Ward 4.4, Kilman 4.3, Milivojevic 4.2, Dubravka 4.1

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy Days! 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Cheers, there’s a nickname of yore 😉

        Open Controls
    2. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

      What happened to Ragabolly I wonder.

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Someone discovered he is not a human, he was just a machine among us...just like Ex Machina but he is Ex Ragabolla.

        Open Controls
  9. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Can't remember a time in FPL where so many DGW and BGW were this close to each other. Causing a headache to say the least!

    A) Andreas > Rodrigo (-4) and bench Mitro

    B) Play Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. FPLrookie2009
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  10. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    What are Fergusson's chances of starting? Mitro to him 4ph?
    (Set to trsf KDB to Mahrez and Almiron to Bruno this week )
    Gives me Martinelli to Saka next week.
    Ward
    Botman - Trippier - Shaw - White
    KDB - Odegaard - Rashford - Martinelli
    Mitrovic - Kane - Haaland
    Bench: Arrizabalaga - Almiron - Mitrovic - Walker

    Cheers guys!

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Aarg...Ward on Bench lol.

      Open Controls
    2. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Wouldn't risk that tbh. Mitro has forest and Wolves @ home and brighton away in the next 3!

      Open Controls
  11. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Start one:
    A. Mee
    B. Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      What's the rest of your team? They'd be very high on my list of players to field this GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        5 hours ago

        Ward
        Trippier Schar Gabriel
        KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron
        Haaland Mitro Kane

        Iversen Andreas Mee Patterson

        KDB to become Bruno after the Wednesday game.

        Open Controls
        1. POGBAZOOKA06
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          I’d play Mee and Gabriel over mitro this GW

          Open Controls
          1. Saviour22
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            Help

            Suggestion welcome

            Kepa
            Shaw tripper Henry
            Kdb martinelli almiron rashford
            Kane Haaland Toney

            2Ft left

            1.kdb to bruno
            2.Almiron to bruno and Kane to nketiah
            3.Henry to white and kdb to bruno

            Open Controls
          2. Botman and Robben
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Yeah, thinking about that.

            Open Controls
  12. Legohair
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Which one
    A. Kepa&Mitrovic to De gea&Nketiah
    B. Kepa&Mitrovic to De gea&Gnonto(then bring Arsenal defender in next week?)

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Keep mitro. Wolves & forest home in the next 3 after chelsea

      Open Controls
  13. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    KDB or Bruno for the next 5-6 GWs? I don't think I want to take point hits to get Bruno now and then point hit again to get KDB back. Will probably choose 1 and stick with it!

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Kdb or even mahrez

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Thanks P!

        Open Controls
    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      KDB also

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Thanks Steve!

        Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Just do the hokey cokey with your free transfers ? Why the need to take a hit ?

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I am thinking of shifting out Mitro or Almiron for Nketiah or Odegaard. I can ditch this plan and use it to get KDB back though.

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          that would be just one hit over 2 game weeks to sell 3 single game week players to get 3 double game week players ... seems a reasonable strategy to me?

          Do Newcastle & United blank in GW 25 any way, if so you will need to start moving a few of players from those teams out anyway ?

          KDB (1 game) to Bruno (2 games
          Bruno (1) to KDB (2)
          Almiron (1) to Odegaard (2)

          Open Controls
  14. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw White
    Salah Rashford Saka Martinelli Fernandes
    Haaland Toney

    Ward Stones Greenwood Patterson
    1FT and 1.1ITB

    Thinking saving transfer this week, then doing Salah, Greenwood and Patterson to Kane, Mitoma and Newcastle defender(5.1M) for a -4? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Sounds good!

      Open Controls
  15. Saviour22
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Help

    Suggestion welcome

    Kepa
    Shaw tripper Henry
    Kdb martinelli almiron rashford
    Kane Haaland Toney

    2Ft left

    1.kdb to bruno
    2.Almiron to bruno and Kane to nketiah
    3.Henry to white and kdb to bruno

    Open Controls
    1. GE
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Very similar to my team (see below).
      Feels vert wrong to not having KDB next GW so I’m leaning towards 2) here. Not feeling good to lose Kane either but KDB has a DGW.

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      1 + Almiron to ode or Saka

      Open Controls
  16. GE
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    1) Kane and Andreas -> Nketiah and Bruno (play Mitro)
    2) Andreas -> Mitoma (bench Mitro)
    3) Other suggestions?

    (2FT, 2.7 itb)

    Kepa
    Trippier/Shaw/White
    KDB/Rashford/Martinelli/Almiron
    Haaland/Kane/Mitro

    Bench: Ward, Andreas, Mings, Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      KDB to Bruno. Could also bring in Saka/Odegaard/Nketiah for Andreas or Mitro.

      Then do Almiron to Mahrez next week for the double

      Open Controls
  17. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Not sure if I should bring in Bruno, his stats are not the best but the dreaded FOMO is kicking in 🙂

    A. KDB > Bruno
    B. Mitro > Nketiah
    C. Both (-4)

    Current team

    Kepa / Ward

    Trippier / Schar / Shaw / White / Bueno

    KDB / Rashford / Mahrez / Martinelli / Mitoma

    Kane / Haaland / Mitro

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I’m not so sure about him either, but I’m even less sure of Salah!

      Open Controls
    2. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      who would you bench if you got both?

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        I don't mind benching Kane against City. or Martinelli.

        Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  18. New Article
    Fitzy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/31/what-can-fpl-managers-expect-from-sean-dyches-everton/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.