349
Members February 2

Pras and Andy’s FPL Double Gameweek 22 preview

349 Comments
Share

With Mark Sutherns away on his travels, Burning Questions co-host Pras joins Andy North for another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Double Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Transfer targets and the Triple Captain chip will no doubt be on the agenda, as well as the myriad future Blank and Double Gameweeks littering the Fantasy landscape.

Pras and Andy are live from 20:45 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

349 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    What to do here?

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw White
    Salah Martinelli Rashford Almiron
    Mitrovic Haaland Kane

    Ward Botman Andreas Cancelo

    A) Salah + Almiron to Bruno + Odegaard - Free
    B) Salah to Bruno and save FT for GW23
    C) Open to suggestions

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I like B

      Open Controls
    2. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      A and the next week Andreas to Mahrez.

      Open Controls
    3. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A but can you do Andreas out instead of Almiron?

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah can do this

        Open Controls
  2. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Cancelo KDB > Gabriel Bruno the obvious moves here or am I missing something?

    Kepa Ward
    Shaw Trippier Cancelo Bueno Patterson
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Kulu Andreas
    Haaland Toney Mitro

    2FT 2.7ITB

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    GTG?

    Bench correct?

    TC Rashford?

    Ederson
    Trippier, Shaw, White
    Bruno, Rashford, Ode, Saka
    Hauland, Kane, Toney

    Ward, Botman, Andreas, Bueno

    1.9.

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep
      Yep
      If ya like

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers, do you think better week to play TC?

        Still got all chips available

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Who knows eh?

          There'll be other doubles & opportunities to come.

          But I'm on benchboost this week, so don't listen to me!

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
  4. Patson Dabaka
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Can someone cast an eye over my reasoning here?

    Team as it stands with 2FT and 0.3 itb

    Kepa
    Shaw Trippier Botman
    KDB Salah Rashford Mahrez Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward White Greenwood Bueno

    Plan was to do Salah & Mitro to Bruno & Nketiah but now thinking of Greenwood to Gnonto instead since Mitro has good fixtures in 23 & 25. Also means I can sell Bruno for Saka who I think I prefer to Nketiah.

    Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Sounds like a plan & play White to split risk of NewC conceding

      Open Controls
  5. FC Hakkebøf
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Most nailed city defender? Looking for a Cancelo replacement. Don’t have room for Shaw. Already have Trippier (obviously)

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Aké

      Open Controls
    2. polis
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Judging by mins this season Akanji, judging by form Ake, judging by Pep no one.

      Open Controls
    3. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I take it you've an Arsenal defender, yeah?
      Is Stones fit? Is a really tricky one. Pep made those comments about Aké last week and in true Pep form, benches him! If you're set on getting one I'd be tempted enough to get Lewis for 3.9 million; you'll be less annoyed if he doesn't play...

      Open Controls
  6. Wılly
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Alternatives to Bruno?
    i. Antony
    ii. Harrison
    iii. (avoid doublers) Odegaard

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Harrison would be a bold shout

      Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Will Antony start both? Probably will, but still slight risk, IMO

      Open Controls
  7. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    GTG ?
    Ramsdale
    Mee Shaw Tripper ( White Patte)
    Bruno Mahrez Mitoma Ødegaard
    Rashford (TC)
    Kane Haaland ( Mitro )

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  8. putana
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    play James or Bueno?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      James surely won't start.

      Open Controls
    2. polis
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Sorry what?! What's your team???!

      Open Controls
  9. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Start one:

    1/ Almiron
    2/ Robertson

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Neither. Both sold a while ago.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.