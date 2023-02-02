Pras and Andy’s FPL Double Gameweek 22 preview

With Mark Sutherns away on his travels, Burning Questions co-host Pras joins Andy North for another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Double Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Transfer targets and the Triple Captain chip will no doubt be on the agenda, as well as the myriad future Blank and Double Gameweeks littering the Fantasy landscape.

Pras and Andy are live from 20:45 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content throughout the 2022/23 campaign.