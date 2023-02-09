247
FFS Cup February 9

The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

247 Comments
The quarter-finals of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions will take place in Gameweek 23.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from the sixth round can be viewed here

The full draw for the quarter-finals can be viewed here

All former winners are already out but Plasticnancy comfortably beat flavio 83-59. In a week where she dropped to 20th globally after not using the Triple Captain chip, she is the lowest-scoring victor and the score of 83 was actually bettered by four of the eight eliminated teams.

Optimus, in particular, will feel very unlucky to lose. A very decent 98 still wasn’t good enough versus the 116 of WEAK BECOME HEROS, who now faces Plasticnancy in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, The Cloud Watcher bagged 117 points, alongside fellow centurions being DLI and 5,069-ranked Colombo Geezers.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from the fifth round can be viewed here

The full draw for the quarter-finals can be viewed here

Like above, no past champions are still involved and Plasticnancy wasn’t able to pull off a second victory. She lost 106-83 to Lionac, one of three managers to record a triple-digit score and the highest-ranked remaining team after Shiregeriatrics was also eliminated.

The lowest-ranked quarter-finalist, Alcmckay, is 486,561st in the world but won a close 95-93 encounter with Yanti2.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 16
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 20
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 21
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 22
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 16
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 20
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 21
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 22
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Tempted to roll FT?
    Don't trust the Pep roulette.

    Kepa
    Trip Botman White
    Rash Bruno Sake Odegard
    Mitro Haaland(c) Kane

    Ward Almiron Shaw Castagne.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Looks ok

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      You are well stocked up on the right personnel

      Open Controls
    3. Call Me Old Fashioned
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      A close to ideal team for the weekend. Save the FT

      Open Controls
    4. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeh looks good. Those FTs will be valuable in navigating 25 and 28.

      I'm tempted to roll too (Q below.)

      Open Controls
    5. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Thanks all

      Open Controls
  2. The White Pele
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    any idea how to add arsenal player with keeping Bruno?

    1ft, 1.2m itb

    Kepa
    White Trippier Shaw
    KDB Odegaard Rashford Bruno Mitoma
    Haaland Kane

    Ward Greenwood Bueno Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      No. Your only option is double defense

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Im in the same boat. Reluctant to offload Bruno after last night. He could have gotten 20 pts last night alone.

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Greenwood to Nketiah I would presume needs a hit probably roll and look at making that move next week

      Open Controls
    4. The White Pele
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      cheers all. might do Bruno to Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Could be sacrilege but I'd honestly consider offloading KDB

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          actually, Saka has 5 in 3 v Bruno 2 in 3

          Open Controls
          1. Fit_to_drop
            • 3 Years
            just now

            That particular stat right there makes it hard to make an argument for holding Bruno

            Open Controls
  3. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is Patterson done or should I keep for double 25?!

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Monitor in the next two

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      8 mins ago

      I'm going to keep and hope for a couple of sub appearances. Every little helps.

      Open Controls
    3. Steve McCroskey
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm keeping purely because I have other fires to put out. Would definitely shift if I had the FT spare.

      Open Controls
    4. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I've just taken it for granted that he's done

      Open Controls
  4. Call Me Old Fashioned
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Who to play from Shaw, Gnonto or Andreas?

    Kepa
    White Schar Trippier
    Rashford Martinelli Saka KdB
    Haaland Kane

    Ward Bueno X X. FT was Bruno to Saka

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gnonto

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Gnonto for a Gnoal.

      Open Controls
    3. Steve McCroskey
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Definitely not Shaw. Probably Gnonto.

      Open Controls
      1. Call Me Old Fashioned
        • 12 Years
        just now

        It is between Gnonto and Andreas. But putting Shaw for completion

        Open Controls
    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gnonco

      Open Controls
    5. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      gnon

      Open Controls
      1. Call Me Old Fashioned
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        This seems pretty unanimous. Appreciate you all

        Open Controls
  5. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Any sign of a decent DGW coming for Harry Kane TC?

    Missed Rashy boat last week and don't feel all enthused about Haaland this last week...

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Likely to blank in 28 so Southampton (A) will be added to 29/34/37 (eve/liv/BRE)

      Open Controls
  6. Steve McCroskey
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Would you start:

    A. Almiron (bou)
    B. Andreas (NFO)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Coin toss

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Call Me Old Fashioned
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      That is actually tough. With Navas in goal for NFO I would go for Almiron

      Open Controls
    5. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably A, NFO have been much better recently.

      Open Controls
  7. Ser Davos
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Still torn on whether to get an Ak or Mahrez, each for -4

    Open Controls
  8. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Anyone on Saka (c) this week?

    Open Controls
    1. DangerFC
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Brentford might not be a pushover. That's what worries me. Haaland could score 2 or 24 !!

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Brentford havent been as good away from home.

      Open Controls
  9. Eightball
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Martineli to odegaard for a -4?

    Yay or nay

    Open Controls
    1. DangerFC
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Have you already made your other transfer?

      Open Controls
      1. Eightball
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        I haven't done it yet but will be Bruno to Saka.

        Open Controls
        1. Fit_to_drop
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          i own Bruno - and dont own Saka - but am veering away from the original plan of going Bruno to Saka

          feel there will be more goals in Leeds return game and if Antony remains out, Bruno will dominate that right channel like he did last night (esp in the 2nd half).

          Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      It’s in my thoughts….not an absurd proposition

      Open Controls
    3. DangerFC
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      How are fixed for the blank gameweek? Or what's your plans? I'm making thinking about that exact transfer but it will be with a city defender maybe to cover the double /blank coming up.

      Open Controls
      1. Eightball
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        With Bruno out I have only three players blanking so I would be fine.

        Open Controls
    4. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Their stats in terms of xG and xA are actually pretty similar over the past 6, albeit the Trossard factor isn't ideal. I'd probably hold, but close

      Open Controls
  10. DangerFC
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any advice appreciated.

    A. Bruno to kdb free(I think he plays both games)

    B. Patterson and martinelli to odegaard and Ake -4. ( One eye on blank gw and also odegaard is nailed)

    C. Toney and martinelli to odegaard and mitro -4 ( One eye on blank gw and also odegaard is nailed)

    Will have to take a -4 in the next gameweeks to get to 10 for the BGW.

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not C

      Open Controls
  11. ameisin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    A - Play Andreas (NFO)
    B - Play Toney (ars)
    C - Andreas > Mitoma (cpl) (will need hit later on)

    Kepa
    Trip | Shaw | Zinc
    KDB | Bruno | Ode | Rash | ?
    Haaland | Eddie | Toney

    Ward | Andreas | Cucu | Doherty*
    *will sort later on

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Maybe A cos Fulham have forest.
      But Toney could always knick a penalty.

      Tough

      Open Controls
      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        It is!

        I think NFO are much tighter now, but been put off by Toney's crap showings in the last two GWs against 'easier' opposition.

        Open Controls
        1. Samsonite
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          I’m in the same position and am choosing between A and B. On Toney atm, but it’ll go down to the wire

          Open Controls
          1. ameisin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            Likewise! Currently on Toney, and pretty sure I'll roll the FT as I'm happy with 3x ARS and 2x MCI.

            Open Controls
            1. Samsonite
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Nice! I think I’m going Mart > Ode which will almost certainly end in pain this week

              Open Controls
    2. DangerFC
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      What are your plans for the blank gameweek? I'd focus on a transfer this gameweek on getting in someone who has a game in the blank. Mitoma in and out is a waste imo.

      Open Controls
      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeh I think you're right - it would require a haul to pay off the respective hit.

        I'm thinking of saving FTs and to focus on LIV and CHE players to cover 25 and hopefully 28 too.
        Maybe bring Tarkowski in too.

        Open Controls
  12. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/09/fpl-double-gameweek-25-opinion-open-your-mind-to-liverpool-assets/

    Open Controls

