The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

The quarter-finals of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions will take place in Gameweek 23.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from the sixth round can be viewed here

The full draw for the quarter-finals can be viewed here

All former winners are already out but Plasticnancy comfortably beat flavio 83-59. In a week where she dropped to 20th globally after not using the Triple Captain chip, she is the lowest-scoring victor and the score of 83 was actually bettered by four of the eight eliminated teams.

Optimus, in particular, will feel very unlucky to lose. A very decent 98 still wasn’t good enough versus the 116 of WEAK BECOME HEROS, who now faces Plasticnancy in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, The Cloud Watcher bagged 117 points, alongside fellow centurions being DLI and 5,069-ranked Colombo Geezers.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from the fifth round can be viewed here

The full draw for the quarter-finals can be viewed here

Like above, no past champions are still involved and Plasticnancy wasn’t able to pull off a second victory. She lost 106-83 to Lionac, one of three managers to record a triple-digit score and the highest-ranked remaining team after Shiregeriatrics was also eliminated.

The lowest-ranked quarter-finalist, Alcmckay, is 486,561st in the world but won a close 95-93 encounter with Yanti2.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 19

Round 4 – Gameweek 20

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 20

Round 4 – Gameweek 21

Round 5 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher