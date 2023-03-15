170
Members March 15

FPL Q&A: Keep or sell Haaland? Chilwell in, Estupinan out?

170
Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar answers some of the week's most-asked FPL questions.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar answers some of the week’s most-asked FPL questions.

It’s always a tricky part of the season when there are blanks and doubles around. As we have seen in previous weeks, quantity is not always better than quality.

There are no obvious ‘yes or no’ answers in this week’s Q&A but what I will attempt to do is present the pros and cons of each decision and where I am currently leaning. My rank goals and current rank position will obviously be different from yours, so weigh these up accordingly. 

Q: Erling Haaland out for Ollie Watkins or Kai Havertz? The plan will be bring him back for Ivan Toney in Gameweek 30. (via @Fpl__United)

FPL Gameweek 21 Scout Picks: ...

A: This is the biggest question of the week, really, and I am writing this after just watching highlights of Erling Haaland (£12.1m) scoring his fifth hat-trick this season at the Etihad. His credentials do not need further extolling; we are all aware of the monster scores he can rack up, especially in home matches. Manchester City do not have a fixture this week but play Liverpool at the Etihad in Gameweek 29, the very first kick-off post the international break. Haaland will very likely play 90 minutes and given how leaky Liverpool have been on their travels, the potential for him to score a hat-trick or even more is very much there. We will all likely want him back in Gameweek 30 anyway, so it is also an extra transfer and an additional outlay of at least £0.3m to consider.

Many of us, myself included, are looking to bring in Ollie Watkins (£7.4m) for him this week. The Aston Villa forward faces Bournemouth in Gameweek 28, doubles in Gameweek 29 with an attractive fixture away to Leicester, and plays Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 30. Watkins’ numbers have been great, too: over the last six Gameweeks, he has averaged 0.8 goals, 7.0 FPL points and 1.2 big chances per match.

Could Haaland score more than Watkins in one game instead of three? Yes, very much so. The reverse is possible, as well, and I think the decision really depends on where you are rank wise and where you want to be. Haaland’s ‘effective ownership’ (EO) will still be very high, close to 100% in Gameweek 29, so if you do own him and won’t captain him, you are not going to be gaining much. If you do hold, though, the possibility of taking a major rank hit reduces if he goes big.

Just a quick note: there were some questions on Kai Havertz (£7.5m) vs Watkins and I think the latter is a better pick as he is more of an out-an-out goalscorer and a talisman. Havertz often drops deep to link up play and can have a great game without notching FPL returns. 

Havertz v Watkins: Who is the best pick in FPL?

So this really does depend on your risk appetite. I don’t think any of us would really be entertaining the idea of selling Haaland if he didn’t blank this week. Many FPL managers seem intent on holding their Brighton midfielders over the Norwegian because the Seagulls have a double in Gameweek 29, so perhaps we should be looking at selling one this week and buying back after the international break instead? The problem is, of course, that bar James Maddison (£8.1m) and the Arsenal contingent, there is a real dearth of midfield options in Gameweek 28 and Watkins does have the potential to deliver big at home to Bournemouth, so there is upside there to chase. Watkins isn’t just for the next two weeks either, as Villa have a great run of fixtures over the next six Gameweeks – so it will likely be Ivan Toney (£7.8m) making way for most of us in Gameweek 30, not Watkins. 

I am currently sitting at about 200k, so holding rank is no good for me. I will likely be making the move from Haaland to Watkins and hiding behind the couch for the first kick-off of Gameweek 29. 

Q: Ben Chilwell is a popular option in FPL. Do we replace Pervis Estupinan with a blank this week but a few Double Gameweeks to come or a Brentford defender with no blank but a tricky Double Gameweek 29? Selling Estupinan also opens up the option of tripling up on Brighton midfielders after the international break. (via @alexwaterbaby)

FPL Gameweek 15 differentials: Estupinan among three budget picks

A: Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) has played a significant part in Chelsea’s recent goals: he assisted Wesley Fofana’s (£4.3m) header against Leeds, set up Raheem Sterling (£9.7m) for the first goal against Borussia Dortmund, won the penalty for the second goal against the German outfit, and scored the opener against Leicester City. Having Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) as cover at left centre-back has given him license to bomb forward and fitness wise, he looks to be ahead of Reece James (£5.8m). He’s a possible captaincy option this week and has a double in Gameweek 29. Rotation might be a factor in Gameweeks 30 and 31 with the UEFA Champions League around but that’s another discussion altogether and dependent on the scheduling and opponents in Europe, which we do not know yet. Bringing him in for Gameweek 28 is a move that many FPL managers, including me, are considering. The question is now who for.

With Arsenal and Newcastle defenders having a fixture with decent clean sheet potential this week, they are an obvious keep. The choice for most of our squads therefore comes down to a Brentford or Brighton defender. The obvious decision would be to sell the one without a fixture (Brighton) but it is not as clear-cut a decision as it appears at first glance. 

Let’s look at the Brentford defence first. The Bees have conceded 13 goals in 13 home matches this season and have kept five clean sheets. On the road, they have conceded 20 goals in 12 matches and have recorded just three shut-outs. Leicester have scored 21 goals in 13 away matches, with only Manchester City, Brighton (24 each) and Arsenal (28) scoring more. So on the face of it, the Gameweek 28 fixture against Leicester is not a ‘banker’ clean sheet for Brentford by any means, but it is still possible given how good the Bees are at home. Their Gameweek 29 double consists of away games against Brighton and Man Utd, who are both strong on their own patch. With the Bees’ poor away defensive record, clean sheets look possible, but unlikely. The mitigating factor here if you own someone like Rico Henry (£4.5m) is that Brentford might play 3-5-2 in those away games, which heightens his appeal a bit. In fact, Henry is ranked third for expected goal involvement (xGI, 1.78) amongst defenders over the last six matches:

Pervis Estupinan’s (£4.8m) blank against Leeds was the only time over Brighton’s last seven matches that he failed to record a return. His returns in the six matches prior read 6, 8, 7, 6, 9 and 6 – that’s an average of 7.0 points per game. The underlying numbers are strong as well: no defender has managed more assists (three) over the last six matches, with only Robertson (10), Shaw (11), Alexander-Arnold (12) and Trippier (21) creating more chances than his nine:

As has been the theme of recent weeks, quality has prevailed over quantity in this Q&A article. I could only answer three questions but tried to go into them in as much detail as possible so you can make the best decision for your team.

There are no right or wrong answers this week. If this game was as straightforward as that, what would be the point of playing?

Hope you enjoyed it, we will be discussing these dilemmas and more in detail on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire. You can check it out when it airs on Thursday here.

170 Comments
  1. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Haaland to Kane or Havertz? (Have Toney and Watkins already)

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      kane

      Open Controls
  2. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    Unless you are playing your FH, selling Haaland for 1 missing gw is madness.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Upside chasing...

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Your meal deal of choice is a ham sandwich, ready salted crisps and a bottle of water

      Open Controls
    3. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      If team well set for GW29 and can get Haaland back for free in GW30 then you have to guess whether e.g. Watkins with 3 games (including a guaranteed additional 4 appearance points) outscores Haaland with 1 game.

      That's got to be highly likely.

      Open Controls
  3. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    Newcastle are goal-shy. I can see Wilson and Isak playing together going forward.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Cant afford to break both at same time.

      Open Controls
    2. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      you think he'll play isak on the right? can't see him dropping asm when he's been the brightest forward player these past few weeks.

      Open Controls
    3. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      I can’t see it personally.

      Can’t see Howe changing a system that has worked so well all season and if they both start there’s no one to come off the bench up top.

      Could Isak play LW? Maybe - but haven’t seen any evidence of it yet and quite a few options already there (Joelinton, Gordon, St Max)

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Agreed. I think 2 from Joelinton, Willock and ASM will cover the left sided mid and attacker roles in most games, but then throw Gordon into the mix, means less likely that Isak plays there.

        Wilson has looked off the pace recently, but Howe mentioned he was sick last week. Personally I'd like to see Isak start for a run of games.

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Oversimplified

      Open Controls
  4. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    What to do with this team? 1ft 4.8itb

    Kepa
    Trippier Zinchenko Schär Henry Estu*
    Saka Martinelli
    Kane Toney Watkins

    Steele Bruno Rashford Mac10

    A) Estu>Chilwell
    B) Save
    C) Else?

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      i'd save and maybe swap martinelli to maddison and schar/henry to chilwell next week. are you plannign on bb next week?

      Open Controls
  5. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Why did the goal reviewers only decide to turn up yesterday rather than when it happened? How long does it actually take to watch March kick a ball in a goal and say yes March kicked the ball in the goal

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      It mainly depends on their mini-leagues.

      Open Controls
    2. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      This is what I was thinking. so frustrating that they don't just check straight after the game who scored it can't be that hard to watch back the replays and decide

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Brighton appealed the decision so likelihood is that it was only looked at Monday/Tuesday. FPL goes off of OPTA data which said it was an OG

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        the anguish in the replies over a fantasy game, guess it is a v strong distraction from the state of much of the world right now.

        https://twitter.com/OfficialFPL/status/1635964500019933187?t=i7EGkyS-HFh_XDbYpHBpCQ&s=19

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Some people do get too worked up about it. I’m a March owner, found it a bit annoying on the Saturday and haven’t really given it thought. At the same time, quite a few in the community talking about the rules and how they can’t add the points, would be the same people crying if they owned that player.

          FPL already lost its credibility when they changed the rules of the game mid-season last season, adding an extra free-hit chip suddenly.

          Open Controls
    4. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Looked like an own goal to me.

      Open Controls
  6. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    On WC 28, BB29

    Was originally going with Pope and Kepa as 2 keepers but see Mendy is back and worried he might get a game in the double.

    De Gea has good fixtures but Casemiro is out

    Is Martinez worth looking at? Some signs that Villa re tightening up in recent fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      i'm going ward and raya, even though ward is awful he's got 2 good fixtures for the double including palace who dont even shoot so hopefully clean sheet

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think Ward is a poor pick to be honest. Its a 2 pointer waiting to happen. That defence cant keep CS's and now their best defender is out also.

        Open Controls
        1. CheesyGonzalez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          i wouldn't start him but don't think he's a bad pick if your going to bb

          Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Anyone can keep a CS v EVE/CRY/SOU, even Liverpool! I'm not quite convinced. Chelsea & Leicester, both away, will be substantially tougher

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I think thats good advice Menta and Im going to heed it. Thank you

        Open Controls
    3. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      What is your WC 28 draft looking like out of interest?

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Im chasing to close a lead in one of my leagues so gone Triple Chelsea and trying to bring in a big score in 29. Picks I am still debating are: GK, Zinchenko and Watkins/Havertz/Toney

        I only have 9 for 28 but Im cool with that as I want those singles going forward.

        Pope* / Kepa*
        Chill* Estu* Tripp* James* Zinchenko
        Mitoma* MacAllister* Rashy* Saka Marti
        Watkins* Kane Haaland

        Open Controls
  7. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Wildcarding in 33, and had been planning to FH this week.

    Given that i will be able to get a reasonable team for both 28 and 32 with FT/odd hit - which seems to have the most upside? Seems like a lot of the players I'd go for in 28 on FH would be good for a few weeks to follow (Villa, Lei, Che)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      it could work either way around but a couple of big FA Cup upsets could open up gw32 as well.

      Open Controls
      1. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        yes good point - hadn't engaged which additional blanks were possible for 32

        Open Controls
  8. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Six playing tonight with Toney captain also.
    Should get at least 10 points between them.

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      I admire your optimism

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      at least we can be distracted by the football and then count the points

      Or cost for a couple of days

      Open Controls
  9. CheesyGonzalez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    whats the likelyhood of jesus playing at the weekend? will he get a good chunk of game time or is a 5 minute run out more likely

    Open Controls
    1. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      He’ll come on but would be surprised to see him start.

      Open Controls
      1. CheesyGonzalez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        that's what i was thinking, seems written in the stars for him to return and score on his first game back

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      I expect mins off the bench again. He'll be pushing for starts after IB imo

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Think he comes off the bench and then starts against Leeds after the international break, getting ready for Liverpool away

      Open Controls
  10. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    On a wild card who would you have as your Arsenal Defender?

    1A) White
    1B) Gabriel
    1C) Zinczenko

    On a wild card who would you have as your Mid?

    2A) Salah
    2B) March
    2C) McAllister

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      1C 2C

      Open Controls
    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      1B 2C

      Open Controls
  11. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Watkins or Havertz?

    Starting to lean towards Kai... form great at the moment and think Chelsea may have finally turned a corner

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      i'm going watkins but havertz is tempting, especially now that he seems to be on penalty duty

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins is too obvious I know but we are gonna have to just go with it

      Open Controls
    3. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Watkins, on pens, 6 goals in last 7, better form

      Open Controls
  12. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Lol

    https://mobile.twitter.com/ManOnPod_Thomas/status/1635952593594732546

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      YouTube needs to demonetise FPL content so I can stop copying their silly ideas

      Open Controls
    2. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wow - I don’t blame anyone for trying to earn a living out of something they enjoy but the lack of awareness there is crazy.

      Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I wonder if anyone did send her a DM?

      Open Controls
  13. CheesyGonzalez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    is there any press conferences before this weekends games?

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Should be tomorrow and Friday as normal

      Open Controls
  14. HM2
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any decent alternatives to Chillwell that play this week and double next?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls

