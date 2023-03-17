430
Captain Sensible March 17

Who is the best captain for Blank Gameweek 28?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers enjoy a brief respite from the helter-skelter of endless “doubles” by welcoming the reduced seven-game schedule of Blank Gameweek 28.

Harry Kane (£11.7m) and a triumvirate of Arsenal attackers assume the roles of chief protagonists, with alternative options from Aston Villa, Brentford and Chelsea providing the supporting cast.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Harry Kane tops the captain poll of Gameweek 28, backed by over 40% of our users at the time of writing.

Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) sits in second place, with 17.3% of the electorate.

No other player has garnered more than 8% of votes at this stage, with Ollie Watkins (£7.4m) occupying third place backed by a mite under one in 14 of our users, followed by Ivan Toney (£7.8m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) further back.

THE CANDIDATES

BUKAYO SAKA/MARTIN ODEGAARD/GABRIEL MARTINELLI

Arsenal’s title challenge continues unabated, with Mikel Arteta’s young Gunners’ holding a five-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City.

This finely tuned and youthful attack has the underlying numbers to sustain a title challenge, ranking second-best this season for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG, 51.79), which is only marginally behind Pep Guardiola’s side (52.23).

Bukayo Saka assumes the role of talisman in this attacking unit and boasts strong underlying numbers which highlight his importance for the north London outfit.

The England starlet has demonstrated remarkable consistency this term, ranking third-best in the division for attacking returns (20), with double-digit tallies for both goals (10) and assists (10) highlighting his all-round appeal.

Saka’s 16 attempts, 11 shots in the box and five on target all place in the top four for Arteta’s charges over the last six matches but is underwhelming compared to the division’s best over that same period.

Analysing the expected data confirms a recent dip in Saka’s production, only sneaking inside his team’s top four for NPxG and NPxGI (non-penalty expected goal involvement) with 1.32 and 2.21 respectively.

Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard (£6.9m) scored in Arsenal’s 3-0 demolition of Fulham last Sunday. The Norwegian’s second strike in three Premier League outings highlights a return to form.

The playmaker has been operating a ‘shoot on sight’ policy in recent weeks that yields strong underlying goal threat numbers.

Over the last six matches, the Nordic maestro sits second-best in the division for goal attempts (22) – an impressive tally which supplements his third-best number of chances created (18), supplying two big chances for his Arsenal brethren.

Gabriel Martinelli has overcome brief concerns about his status as a first-choice starter and instead turned into their star attacker. The Brazilian’s five goals over six matches rank joint-best in the league, with an upturn in production due to a partnership forming with Leandro Trossard (£6.6m).

Martinelli’s 13 shots in the box, six big chances and six on target all placed top among Arsenal assets over these half-dozen games. In fact, he excels throughout the whole league, ranking second-best for NPxG (3.26) and inside the top four for NPxGI (3.93).

Arsenal host Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace in Gameweek 28 – a side winless in their last 11 Premier League matches. Despite demonstrating reasonable mid-table underlying defensive stats, the Eagles have registered only one clean sheet in the last six and place in the top twelve for conceding shots in the box (49), big chances (12) and expected goals (xGC, 8.16).

HARRY KANE

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Three top 10k finishes. 21/22 Rank - 2783

  1. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Why did Viera get sacked?

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      last PL win was in gw18?

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        3pts off relegation

        Open Controls
        1. Brimble82
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Can't score any goals

          Open Controls
          1. Brimble82
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Not won in 2023

            Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Because Zaha’s a troll.

      Open Controls
  2. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    This WC team would let me field 10 this week but take a punt on Son to do Son > Bruno next week and BB. Thoughts?

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Zinchenko Chilwell Botman (Shaw)
    Son Saka (Mitoma Mac Rashford)
    Kane Watkins Kai

    Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Iverson predicted to start ahead of Ward this weekend

    https://twitter.com/SmuelMartinFPL/status/1636653538527830016?t=lsdMjH2MwlPKvJOClgHm5A&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I was already considering taking a hit to move out Ward on BB next week so guess I have more reasoning now!

      Open Controls
    2. Brimble82
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      7.7m for two playing keepers!
      What a treat.

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        ...if you're not a fan of GK CSs!

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I’m enjoying

          Open Controls
          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Your tiered approach

            Open Controls
            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              To posting

              Open Controls
  4. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gunners Fans which is a better chance to start this BGW?

    a. Martinelli

    b. Odegaard

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Surely Ode, he only played 20 mins last night

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        did Martinelli play the full 120?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
  5. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which scores more this week only?

    A. Maddison + Gnonto

    B. Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not a fair comparison here

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        just now

        How come? I either do Salah to Maddi and have Gnonto as 11th player or just do Gnonto to Watkins

        Open Controls
    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks boss

        Open Controls
  6. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bottomed … Pick one:

    A) Dunk > Chilwell (field 11)
    B) Pinnock > Chilwell (field 10 but keep Brighton assets for double)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Both have a low ceiling and little attacking threat. I would lean towards selling Dunk to open the 3rd Brighton spot

      Open Controls
  7. boc610
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/16/said-aigoun-the-tactical-genius-helping-vieira-revamp-crystal-palace

    this from just 11 months ago..never ceases to amaze me how much can suddenly go wrong for a manager in the permier league

    Open Controls
  8. redwiing
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    No one on the Isak train after last week? I'm top 5k atm and really like the differential when everyones going Watkins....

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wilson being available is the issue

      Open Controls
  9. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    1 FT on Trent to Chilwell gets me 11 players.
    Is it worth a hit to get Maddison for JWP?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  10. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sell Saliba for Chilwell (-4) or play Saliba and hope for the best?

    Currently only have 9 players including Saliba

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I would wait for more info but currently lean towards selling. The move may help BB29 if that is your plan

      Open Controls

