FPL team news: Injury updates on Haaland, Rashford, Pope and more

In the early days of this March international break, we’re already seeing injury flags appear all over Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

From early squad withdrawals to in-game fitness concerns, we round up the latest FPL team news from around the globe. We’ll also provide a guide to which players are away with their countries in the coming days.

Here is what we know so far.

ERLING HAALAND

Having been by far the most-owned FPL player, selected in over 9.5 million squads over recent times, the 1.3 million managers that sold Erling Haaland (£12.0m) ahead of Blank Gameweek 28 will be relieved to see that he’s pulled out of Norway’s Euro 2024 qualifiers due to a groin injury.

“After doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it for the games against Spain and Georgia. It is better that he receives medical follow-up at his club.” – statement from Norway national team doctor Ola Sand

Whether this is a real issue or one of those ‘classic’ international break withdrawals remains to be seen but Haaland did leave Manchester City’s FA Cup victory over Burnley in the 63rd minute.

Of course, this came after his second hat trick in five days – a devastating reminder of what this phenomenal forward has been doing all season. He’s on 42 goals in all competitions, which is two short of the seasonal record for an individual Premier League player currently held by Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

If bad, this injury will open the door for managers to keep buying names like Ollie Watkins (£7.5m), Kai Havertz (£7.6m) and Alexander Isak (£6.7m), or even punt on Julian Alvarez (£6.0m) or Danny Ings (£6.4m).

MARCUS RASHFORD

Several names have already pulled out of the England squad to face Italy and Ukraine but the biggest in terms of FPL is Marcus Rashford (£7.3m), who many planned to captain for Manchester United’s Double Gameweek 29.

Like Haaland, the 25-year-old was hurt in FA Cup action and was taken off during the second half.

“Marcus Rashford will also miss out on the forthcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers having picked up a knock during Manchester United’s Emirates FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham on Sunday.” – statement from The FA

Having just blanked in Gameweek 28, Rashford and Man Utd are about to have a good fixture run that follows the double with Everton (h), Nottingham Forest (a) and two yet-to-be-scheduled games in hand.

NICK POPE

Also out is Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope (£5.4m), owned by 21.2% of FPL managers. He played all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest on Friday despite barely training all week.

Pope will remain at Newcastle to get treatment for this minor problem and there is hope that he’ll be fine to begin Double Gameweek 29 versus Man Utd.

Replaced by Fraser Forster (£3.9m) in Gareth Southgate’s squad, FPL managers probably needn’t worry about this precautionary withdrawal.

DARWIN NUNEZ

Uruguayan newspapers have attributed Darwin Nunez‘s (£8.8m) absence to an ankle problem. Instead of facing Japan and South Korea in friendlies, the Liverpool forward will instead receive treatment at their training centre.

Although the Reds are another team with two Gameweek 29 outings, their tricky trips to Man City and Chelsea don’t hold much appeal, before they host league leaders Arsenal in Gameweek 30.

MASON MOUNT

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount (£7.2m) hasn’t appeared in their last four matches, so Graham Potter was surprised at the initial call-up.

“He’s never been available as far as I am aware. He needed a bit of time for his injury to settle down, which has pretty much ruled him out of England. Whether that meant they needed a bit of time to double-check that, I don’t know. I don’t think there is anything untoward at all. But from my selection perspective, he wasn’t available for the weekend.” – Graham Potter

A run of blank returns preceded Mount’s lower abdomen injury – scoring and assisting just once since Gameweek 11 – so he’d have been a maverick FPL pick for Double Gameweek 29. This continued injury likely rules him out as an option.

OTHERS

Mount’s club team-mate Wesley Fofana (£4.3m) was called up to France’s senior squad for the first time but has had to pull out because of a hamstring injury suffered during the 2-2 draw with Everton. For those without Chelsea defensive coverage, cheap centre-back Fofana would’ve been an interesting way in, having started all matches since Potter switched to a wing-back system.

Spurs duo Ben Davies (£4.8m) and Richarlison (£8.4m) were both hurt early in the dramatic 3-3 draw at Southampton and quickly taken off. Neither will be involved with their national sides.

Across north London, Mikel Arteta gave updates on defensive pair Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.2m) and William Saliba (£5.2m). He admits “it’s not looking good” for the former but is more optimistic about the latter.