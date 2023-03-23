30
SoRare March 23

How to survive the international break on Sorare

The international break can feel like being stuck in traffic on a long road trip. It’s boring, feels like it’s taking forever and you just want to get back to the good stuff. Yet, with Sorare, there is still plenty to keep you engaged, even when European club football stops.

Here are some tips to help you survive the international break and make the most of this downtime.

It’s the scouting season!

Gameweeks come thick and fast on Sorare, with barely time to take a breath in-between midweek and weekend action. This can make it tricky to find the time needed to scout for your new squad additions.

However, the international break is an ideal time to do this, especially at this end of the season. As we head into the final stages of European action, we know who the solid performers are, have identified the young players having a breakout campaign and can predict those who might be angling for a summer transfer.

This is also the perfect time to pick up players on the cheap before prices tend to rise again ahead of the new season in August. Some trending players on Sorare at the moment include:

  • Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen) – Sorare average of 80 points over the last five games.
  • Raphaël Guerreiro (Dortmund) – an average of 75 points over the last five games.
  • Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord) – only 22 years old and averaging 66 points over the last five games.

Go Stateside!

You might think that the international break means you have to suffer through two weeks without any proper football to watch. However, there’s a league across the pond that’s worth checking out… Major League Soccer (MLS).

The MLS offers something different from the football we’re used to seeing. Sure, the level of play might not be quite as high as in Europe but the emphasis on excitement and goals makes it really watchable. The quality has improved a lot in recent years, with a growing number of big-name players making the move to North America. The volume of MLS players moving the opposite way across the Atlantic Ocean is also on the up.

You can keep setting your MLS line-ups on Sorare during the break and it’s a great way to find out more about the league and the players, to see what all the fuss is about. Perhaps you’ll even spot the next Miguel Almiron?

Three players flying high in the MLS at the moment are:

  • Thiago Almada from Atlanta United. His free-kick goal against Portland Timbers last weekend was an absolute stunner.
  • João Klauss. He just can’t stop scoring and has helped propel St Louis City to the top of the Western Conference in their very first MLS season.
  • Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Julian Gressel. He’s been racking up some ridiculous scores on Sorare since the season started.

Tweak your Amateur line-ups!

While the main European leagues are on a break, why not look ahead to the upcoming fixtures and start planning your swaps?

In the free-to-play Amateur divisions, you work with a squad of eight players within a 400-point budget. Up to two players can be swapped in and out of your squad each week to help you deal with fixtures and form. If you’re running a line-up in each of the five big leagues, that’s a lot of swaps to think about, so now is a good time to do a bit of planning.

When the leagues return, there are a few obvious mismatches you might want to take advantage of:

  • High-flying Arsenal take on Leeds United in the Premier League – a game that should have some goals in it
  • In the Bundesliga, title challengers Union Berlin play bottom club Stuttgart
  • In-form Juventus play relegation-threatened Hellas Verona in Serie A
  • LaLiga strugglers Elche are up against Barcelona

If you haven’t even drafted your Amateur players yet, now is a great time to do so. Entering the Amateur competitions will cost you nothing and if you use our link below to join you’ll win a free digital player card if you eventually buy five cards from the Sorare auctions.

(written by @Football_MDJ)

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.

30 Comments
  1. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    Botman ill, another worry for the BB

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      With respect to the truly injured, gotta take "injuries" during IB with a pinch of salt.

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      6 hours, 38 mins ago

      No was thinking of transfer in GW29 - will now until after IB completed

      Open Controls
  2. FantasyHero
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 42 mins ago

    Will ihenacho start next couple games?

    Open Controls
  3. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 24 mins ago

    Is Geoff still playing this guff? He promised updates on how he was doing.

    Open Controls
  4. mdm
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Which options would you choose for a BB? 2FT

    A. Zinc to Shaw
    B. Martinelli to Bruno
    C. Kane to Isak

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 13 mins ago

    FFS what a shambles

    Open Controls
  6. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 13 mins ago

    B... but I am intrigued by C. Will be watching to see how Isak does during IB.

    Open Controls
  7. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 12 mins ago

    Wow. That has to be the worse version of God Save the King I've ever heard!

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      *worst!

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      Almost as bad as this kids' disco version of Il Canto degli Italiani

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      She was woeful!

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        Come off it, there was clearly a technical issue

        Open Controls
        1. BeaversWithAttitude
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 8 mins ago

          Yah, technically she can't sing!

          Open Controls
  8. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 7 mins ago

    Am the current leader in goalscorer challenge on 24 goals and having picked Bernardo Silva this week am thus watching Portugal vs Liechtenstein

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Tis shameful to boast.

      Open Controls
  9. Woking Wanderers
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Why is Phillips even in the squad?

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      He does everyone’s hair

      Open Controls
      1. Woking Wanderers
        5 hours, 55 mins ago

        Hahaha.

        Open Controls
  10. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 1 min ago

    Cancelo goal

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Bring him in for Henry?

      Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    Rice

    Open Controls
  12. Woking Wanderers
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    That's it, Rice is in for Oodergard!!

    Open Controls
  13. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    Hell yeah!

    Open Controls
  14. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 55 mins ago

    New article guys lol, D'oh

    Open Controls
  15. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 55 mins ago

    Kane assist, came from a Saka corner

    Open Controls
    1. Woking Wanderers
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      Assist? Clutching for reasons not to get rid? 🙂

      Open Controls
  16. Woking Wanderers
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    What would Bellingham's FPL price be I wonder. Up with KDB?

    Open Controls
  17. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Where’s Sterling he’d nail that

    Open Controls
    1. Woking Wanderers
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      You're having a laugh, right?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.