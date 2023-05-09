FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 35

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after a fairly uneventful and low-scoring Gameweek 35, where the huge number of Monday goals were mostly scored by players that are hardly owned.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Chris Webster occupies the top spot in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and is now eighth overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

He also leads for a seventh week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, which is open to anyone who has an FFS account and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 35 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 38 points, with 15 teams removed and 12 going through to the Gameweek 36 semi-final.

Rob Martin was the top scorer with 56. He finished 9,977th in 2020/21, is 943rd in our most recent FFS Live Hall of Fame update (after Gameweek 30) and, right now, is 7,341st.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail still leads League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and has risen to 4,487th.

Dai Thomas in League 9 Division 175 is the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 87 points out of a possible 105.

MODS & CONS

Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) is ahead for the 14th week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and has a global rank of 264th.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He also leads for a 17th week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Meanwhile, Jon Ballantyne tops Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) and sits 152nd overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, and is now 140th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

For a 12th week, Jan Kępski sets the pace in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw) – for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Ranked 162nd overall, Jan also leads for a 17th week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, it’s Stephen Devlin on top of PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg), rising to 82nd overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Jono Sumner leads for a 14th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and is 2,428th.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL champion Jon Reeson has reached 25 weeks atop Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Whilst it’s an 11-week lead for Tom Carroll in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Peter Murphy (Fitzy) leads for a second week in my December to May League (league code 02vm22) and has shot up from 207k to 1,284th in the 19 post-World Cup gameweeks.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Kristian Stokholm is the new number one of my The Last Ten mini-league (league code mukrgt), rising from 127k to 13k in the last seven gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.