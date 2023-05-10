FPL Live Hall of Fame update: Where do you rank?

Our Live Hall of Fame has been given an update ahead of Double Gameweek 36.

Fantasy Football Scout Members can access the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) IDs of all the managers on the list and click through to their teams.

Here we take a quick look at the make-up of the top ten, plus give a brief overview of how these leading managers have their squads currently set up.

WHAT IS THE HALL OF FAME?

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL mini-leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Premium Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame by clicking here.

Further information on the Hall of Fame is included at the bottom of this article, but alternatively, you can view this movie to listen to Mark Sutherns and Rate My Team’s Chris Atkinson discuss the feature.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE STANDINGS

Finn Sollie returns to first place, having briefly been overtaken by both Fabio Borges and Jon Ballantyne. Although not having as strong of a season as 152nd-placed Ballantyne and 154th-placed Conor’s Team, the standings reflect being consistently brilliant. This season, Finn has remained in the top 42k from Gameweek 9.

Since rising to number one in our March update, Ballantyne had five consecutive red arrows but his Gameweek 34 Free Hit rectified this with 131 points.

The current FPL squads of this top ten are no lower than 39k overall, with two new entries since the previous update that preceded Gameweek 29. Brusdal Brusdal (32nd) and Ben Crellin (12th) make way for Jon Corke and Rob Mayes.

In this competitive contest, just five of these were part of our Career Hall of Fame top ten at the end of last season.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE TOP TEN’S FPL SQUADS

GK DEF MID FWD Arrizabalaga (7) Trippier (10) Salah (10) Haaland (10) Steele (5) Alexander-Arnold (8) Rashford (10) Greenwood (7) Ederson (4) Botman (8) Mitoma (8) Watkins (6) Raya (3) Shaw (7) Fernandes (7) Isak (4) Iversen (1) Estupinan (4) Mac Allister (6) Toney (1) Chilwell (2) March (5) Solanke (1) Burn (2) Grealish (2) Ferguson (1) Dias, Ake, Dunk (1) Odegaard (1) Zinchenko, Gabriel (1) Saka (1) Robertson, Schar (1) Henry, L Martinez (1)

When studying the 15-man squads of this top ten, a template starts to form. Taking the players with at least seven selections, Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) is popular in goal, with a defence comprised of Kieran Trippier (£6.1m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m), Luke Shaw (£5.1m) and a second Newcastle United defender such as Sven Botman (£4.5m).

In midfield, Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) are unanimous picks, usually alongside Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m) and two of the popular Brighton and Hove Albion trio.

As expected, Erling Haaland (£12.4m) is chosen by all, with cheap enabler Sam Greenwood (£4.0m) committing seven managers to a 3-5-2 formation. Expect some Alexander Isak (£7.0m) and Callum Wilson (£7.1m) love heading into Double Gameweek 36.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: CHIP USAGE

All ten have activated their whole set of chips, with the most popular strategy being to Triple Captain in Gameweeks 20 or 22, before using the Wildcard in Gameweek 26 and Bench Boost in Gameweek 29. Except for Jon, going the Free Hit 32 route was a united strategy.

HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?

The “HoF Rating” is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each preceding season weighted at roughly 80% of the one that followed. So, in other words, those who performed best in 2021/22 will receive a bigger HoF Rating boost from those who did best in 2007/08. The “HoF Ranking” even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.

How do I join the Hall of Fame

Simply sign up to our leagues next season, either the Fantasy Football Scout league or, if you’re a Member, the Fantasy Football Scout Members’ league – the code for the latter will be available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area after launch.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?

The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL ID.

What if I don’t want to be listed?

Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout FPL league and you’ll be removed on the next update.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?

The Career table is available to all and is updated at the end of each season to display the latest yearly rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated sporadically throughout the season to reflect the scores of the current campaign.