Who are the best Solly March replacements in FPL?

Having started each of Brighton and Hove Albion’s first 31 league games, Solly March (£5.3m) was benched in successive matches against Manchester United and Everton.

Things only got worse against the Toffees, with the Brighton winger pulling his hamstring after his half-time introduction.

March’s fitness status for Gameweek 36 hasn’t yet been confirmed by head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who was coy about the injury post-match.

De Zerbi on March's injury: "I don't know. We are enduring a very tough period with injuries but I don't want to speak about this." #bhafc — RichieMills (@RichieMills2) May 8, 2023

The timing for March’s 1.65 million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) owners is terrible should he be ruled out, as the Seagulls are about to have consecutive Double Gameweeks.

So we’ve opened up the question to Scout’s comment section – if injured, who will you replace him with?

ANOTHER BRIGHTON MIDFIELDER

“Have March, Mac10 and Mitoma, so am eyeballing Gross…. Buonanotte seems like a punt too far and I already have three from Newcastle. Don’t have enough in the bank to make a -4 for Estupinan interesting” – Brooklyn Gooner

It may seem like a sideways move to bring in either Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m) or Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) but the extra matches, combined with their cheapness, makes it very logical.

Mitoma is already in 86.48% of the top 100k squads but blanked in five matches before assisting Mac Allister’s consolation goal versus Everton.

The latter also headed against the crossbar, a further suggestion that moving backward into central midfield hasn’t limited his attacking threat too much. No player has taken more shots than Mac Allister since Gameweek 23 and, when analysing more recent times, only Erling Haaland (£12.4m) exceeds his 18 since Gameweek 31.

Above: Goal attempts between Gameweeks 31 and 35

Being on penalties also adds to Mac Allister’s appeal, although those wanting both Brighton’s fixtures and some differential potential may instead opt for Pascal Gross (£5.4m).

A set-piece taker with two recent goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers, only March has created more chances for the Seagulls since Gameweek 29 and the German ranks third for expected goal involvement (xGI).

JOELINTON (£6.0m)/JOE WILLOCK (£4.7m)

