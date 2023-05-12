FPL Double Gameweek 36: The player and team stats

We delve into the Premier League player and team data as we once again wheel out the Big Numbers article ahead of Double Gameweek 36.

-6.50 expected goals prevented (xGP) by Ederson (£5.4m) this season. In layman’s terms, the Manchester City custodian has conceded 6.5 more goals than what data providers Opta deem he should have based on the quality of shots faced. The only four goalkeepers with a worse xGP in 2022/23 have all lost their places: Gavin Bazunu (£4.4m), Illan Meslier (£4.5m), Danny Ward (£3.8m) and Mark Travers (£4.2m).

78.1% of the shots that Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) has faced this season have been saved by the Chelsea goalkeeper. No Premier League shot-stopper with more than 10 starts to their name has a better save percentage. Kepa can also not be beaten by anyone else for FPL save points (seven) since Frank Lampard returned to west London.

89% of the passes that Jason Steele (£4.0m) has made this season have been successful; no other current Premier League number one has a better pass completion rate. Roberto De Zerbi previously said that Steele might be the best goalkeeper in Europe in terms of playing the Brighton coach’s preferred style of football, more specifically distributing from the back. Robert Sanchez‘s (£4.5m) pass completion rate, incidentally, is 75%.