11
Big Numbers May 12

FPL Double Gameweek 36: The player and team stats

11 Comments
Share

We delve into the Premier League player and team data as we once again wheel out the Big Numbers article ahead of Double Gameweek 36.

These cherry-picked Opta stats can all be found in our Premium Members’ Area.

Only subscribers can read the full article; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, as well as see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so by clicking here.

Why aren't Man City keeping clean sheets? 3

-6.50 expected goals prevented (xGP) by Ederson (£5.4m) this season. In layman’s terms, the Manchester City custodian has conceded 6.5 more goals than what data providers Opta deem he should have based on the quality of shots faced. The only four goalkeepers with a worse xGP in 2022/23 have all lost their places: Gavin Bazunu (£4.4m), Illan Meslier (£4.5m), Danny Ward (£3.8m) and Mark Travers (£4.2m).

78.1% of the shots that Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) has faced this season have been saved by the Chelsea goalkeeper. No Premier League shot-stopper with more than 10 starts to their name has a better save percentage. Kepa can also not be beaten by anyone else for FPL save points (seven) since Frank Lampard returned to west London.

89% of the passes that Jason Steele (£4.0m) has made this season have been successful; no other current Premier League number one has a better pass completion rate. Roberto De Zerbi previously said that Steele might be the best goalkeeper in Europe in terms of playing the Brighton coach’s preferred style of football, more specifically distributing from the back. Robert Sanchez‘s (£4.5m) pass completion rate, incidentally, is 75%.

11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Really stuck this gw. It’s really really close in my mini league between 4 players.

    2FT 0.7 itb

    I’m not convinced with A) because I don’t really want isak or Wilson for more than 1 gw and I’d be using up both my frees before the better double next week. If Newcastle blank it’s a real waste, there’s no guarantee isak out scores martinelli by much and it gives me a real benching headache.
    B) saves me a transfer and enables me to do anything I like next gw.
    C) I’d like TAA and Stones out opens up the third city slot but is that wise before Everton?

    A) Solanke Ming’s -> isak/Wilson, bueno
    B) solanke -> Greenwood
    C) solanke, stones -> Greenwood taa

    Ederson
    Stones trippier estu
    Salah martinelli macA mitoma rash
    Haaland Kane

    Iverson solanke totti Mings

    Open Controls
    1. JoJoRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    12 left in Last Man Standing.
    8 left in LMS Cup

    Open Controls
  3. HellasLEAF
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    This March injury. So untimely.

    March owners. Hanging on and hoping or getting rid.

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Can’t hang on with 3gw left unless he’s likely to play

      Open Controls
  4. JoJoRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Trying to protect a small reducing lead
    Bench 1 ???
    A) Grealish
    B) Estupian
    C) Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Grealish. Even if he starts, his ceiling is lower than the rest. Alvarez should start imo.

      Estu has to play…double mania and all that

      Open Controls
  5. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Can’t decide who to captain out of Wilson and Isak….so picking Trippier. Can anybody sway me to one of the strikers?!

    Open Controls
  6. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Whic best move to score More ?
    A- Solanke > Enciso -4
    Bench Martinelli

    B- Play Martinelli

    Open Controls
  7. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    start one:

    A steel (ars new)
    B kepa (NFO)

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.