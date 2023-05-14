382
Scoreboard May 14

FPL Gameweek 36: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one page.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
Total
Brentford24
Arsenal13
Brighton and Hove Albion12
Manchester City9
Everton7
West Ham United4
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
Total
Brentford3.62
Brighton and Hove Albion1.78
Everton1.78
Arsenal0.84
Manchester City0.76
West Ham United0.22
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Arsenal0 – 3Brighton and Hove Albion
Everton0 – 3Manchester City
Brentford2 – 0West Ham United

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

382 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Miami Monkey
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    1 FT, 0.4 itb. Ideas?

    Steele / Kepa
    TAA / Shaw / Lindelof / Trippier / Botman
    Salah / Grealish / Rashford / Mitoma / MacAllister
    Haaland / Jota / Wilson

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah > KDB ©

  2. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Lucky I had Lindelof as first on my bench but didnt think KDB and Stones were both going to get a full rest. What to do with city players now? And also need to do something with Rashford. 1FT, 1.5 ITB, what do yous think of these moves?

    A) Rashford > Antony
    B) Rashford, KDB > Fernandes, Gundo/Mahrez(-4, dont really like this I know but not much other dgw choices)
    C) Rashford > Arsenal mid

    Thanks.

