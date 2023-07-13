22
  1. carlcarl329
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    First one

  2. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Aaroen looked lively in that second half. Could become a future star and he already has the neck-tattoos required from a top player 😛

  3. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Best 4.0 defender atm?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Beyer

    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Yeah Beyer from Burnley

    3. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Beckenbeyer. I've got a good feeling about Kompany.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yea I have two Burnley players on my bench. Might play Brownhill in GW2 vs. Luton.

    4. Big Mike
      just now

      Beyer or Baldock. Toss a coin.

  4. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    How’s this looking for an early 1st draft?

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Estu
    Saka Rashy Ode Foden Mitoma
    Haaland Ferguson

    Areola Botman Beyer Archer

    1. Big Mike
      just now

      Think Flekken will wear the number 1 jersey for Brentford. That would give you an extra 0.5m to upgrade elsewhere. Or just keep in the bank.

  5. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    How's she looking? Wissa good enough to start? Defence good enough? Foden relies on Mahrez leaving.

    4.5
    Chilwell, Gabriel, Estupinan, Botman
    Salah, Rashford, Saka, Foden
    Haaland, Wissa

    (Travers, Botman, Garnacho, Surridge)

    Cheers

    1. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      So so. I prefer Ferguson, Solanbke or Alvarez.

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Hopefully pre-season will help steer

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      I like the 442, got two Botmans though

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Oof - it's another 4.5D, possibly Tarkowski.

    3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yeah, decent. I'm one of the rarities who has Wissa. I decided he could replace Jesus, with Martinelli replacing Mbeumo.

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Fairly happy (ish) with it for now.

    4. Big Mike
      3 mins ago

      Flekken would be my £4.5m goalie choice. Other than that I'd try and get Mbuemo in the team as he's the penalty taker, and maybe have Burn as my other 4.5 defender.

  6. Big Mike
    21 mins ago

    Pick one

    A) Ings
    B) Calvert Lewin
    C) Fergusoin

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      1. Big Mike
        2 mins ago

        Hmmmmm..........

  7. Pariße
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Thought on the following striker picks?

    Gakpo - probably first choice striker at Liverpool, did quite well after joining mid season, scored only 10 points less than Darwin who's been there 6 months longer.

    Ferguson - promising young player with 6 goals and 2 assists from 10 starts, but there's question mark under his minutes.

    Solanke - looks like a machine, but he's an enigmatic type. Bournemouth have shown glimpses of quality but ultimately they are the underdogs teams love to play against.

    Alvarez - great quality but rotation prone like any other City player.

    1. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      just now

      None of Gakpo, Ferguson or Alvarez are nailed on to start.

      Solanke - he’s pretty much as good as it gets at his price point. He’s not that exciting to me though.

