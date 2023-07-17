233
  Spoox777
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    So, i have £9.0m to spend on two GK's.
    Do you prefer...

    A) Kepa + Bettinelli
    or
    B) Guaita + Johnstone

    Thank you

    Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Ramsdale and Areola

      Spoox777
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        I have too many Arsenal already so Ramsdale not possible.
        I usually try to have both GK's from the same team, then if one gets injured, the other plays.

    Eat my goal!
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Sometimes it’s good to play down the left but this is somewhat in the stands

      Spoox777
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Chelsea (or Kepa at least) kept 9 clean sheets
        Palace kept 9 clean sheets between both GK's

        Eat my goal!
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          Well at least chelsea have the fixtures, gw 1 aside. Not worth the investment imo

          Spoox777
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            Who do you have in your team if you don't mind me asking?

            Eat my goal!
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              4 hours, 27 mins ago

              Right now, 1st draft… Flekken. Back areola. Keeping it cheap and looking for the new star keeper

              Spoox777
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                4 hours, 23 mins ago

                Good choices especially if Raya leaves. I was put off Areola because he was in too many teams... but he is 4.0m & might play

  2. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    No offence Focal, but I assume you were invited here because you are pretty successful on Twitter or other social media? I don’t follow anyone on FPL social media content, but it seems to me, that being on here is doing you no favours at all.

    GREEN IS GOOD
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      If I was Focal, I wouldn't bother reading any of the replies on here.

      It's just a bunch of nobodies insulting him and picking holes.

      Deulofail
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        I think it would kill some people to say something positive, or nice.

      FPLFocal
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        That would be a shame. What's the point in chucking an article into the abyss and not sticking around to discuss. I see your point though lol.

        Epic Fail
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 58 mins ago

          You seem to take the comments in your stride which is a good thing. But I'm sure you don't come on here expecting every comment to be someone rimming you either. People should be free to critique, though ideally it should be done without insulting.

        2. TrickyTricky
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          Can I have one of your YouTube 100k subscriber frames please mate? You’re a real hero of mine.

        FPL Virgin
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          Fair play to you, Focal.

          None of the other FPL content creators come down here to mingle with us common as much folk. Refreshing to see you engage in the debate and come back to people's pointer.

          I think people are just a bit giddy that someone high profile is on these boards and interacting with them.

          FPL Virgin
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 17 mins ago

            *points

          Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 6 mins ago

            Good first point (albeit a nonsense second point).

            Fair play to Focal for not just taking the "pro-pundit" money and running like the rest of them, and to be willing to defend himself and to laugh at himself. Refreshing.

            FPLFocal
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 58 mins ago

              Thanks gents. Didn't realise it's not the norm - just seems the right way to go about it. I'm the same on every video I've ever put out anyway. We'd all rather a discussion than just "rate my teams" haha.

  RedLightning
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/07/17/fpl-pre-season-bowen-watkins-on-target/

  edge9478
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Great article Focal - thanks

  5. Big Mike
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Hands up all those who want the transfer window to close before the season starts.

    1. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yep. Would make so more sense.

      1. Big Mike
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        We must march on premier league headquarters, comrades and demand change.

  6. Big Mike
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Son Heung-min anyone?

    1. Noooisy
      1 min ago

      Definately thinking about it. For me its one of Son, Rashford or Salah.

  7. Badwiring
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    For GK: Pickford and Leno to rotate, or Pickford and backup Everton keeper, no rotation like old mate says in the article? No rotate saves 0.5m and it's set and forget, but on the other hand... Everton keeper every GW?

  A Fat Spanish Waiter
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    There are a few of these with which I disagree. In particular, the idea that you should always delay making transfers (even in the face of prices changes) is, I believe, mistaken. Rather, a better approach is this:

    1) if there are no price changes pending for the player you are buying or selling, by all means wait for more information
    2) always eat the price change if doing so won’t change your sale price.
    3) if you are reasonably certain you want to do a transfer, you need to carefully weigh the pros and cons of waiting (is either player potentially injured, are they playing midweek, etc.).
    4) if you will (or even might) suffer two negative price movements (either from the player you are selling, buying, or a combination), then definitely make the move early. Every time.

    Why? A few years ago, I wrote a community article that showed that 1M of team value is worth about 20 points. Therefore every .2 is worth 4 points, or basically one hit. Fact it, the vast majority of the time, your early transfer will work out just fine. If it doesn’t, you can always hit the player out, and over the long haul you will break even.

