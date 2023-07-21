Is there any merit to a Brighton triple-up in FPL?

From data analysis to personal stories, the Community Articles section of Fantasy Football Scout is home to some thought-provoking, user-penned pieces.

In the article below, AlexHCAFC discusses Brighton and Hove Albion players and the pros and cons of an early triple-up.

Brighton and Hove Albion were one of the Premier League’s great success stories last season, with Graham Potter and then Roberto De Zerbi playing eye-catching brands of football.

The Seagulls ended with a club-record sixth-placed finish and a first-ever European campaign to look forward to.

They also generated some fantastic Fantasy Premier League (FPL) bargains along the way.

Kaoru Mitoma (now £6.5m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£6.0m) started the season at £5.0m and £5.5m respectively, and became two of the great enablers, each achieving over 130 points. Goalkeepers Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) and Jason Steele (£4.5m) were both favourites with FPL managers when first-choice picks for the Seagulls, while many turned to defender Pervis Estupiñan (£5.0m) during Brighton’s hectic end-of-season schedule.

BRIGHTON TRIPLE-UP: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

Despite Estupiñan and Mitoma being heavily owned at currently 51.4% and 37.5% respectively, the mood is one of caution around Brighton players this season for several reasons.

Firstly, the generous FPL pricing simply means many people are looking instead at “big six” assets.

Secondly, De Zerbi loves to tinker with his squad and make an early substitution; an FPL manager’s nightmare.

For example, you could make a case that Evan Ferguson (£6.0m), Danny Welbeck (£6.0m), Denis Undav (£5.5m) and possibly new signing João Pedro (£5.5m) are competing for one striker spot. It’s unclear what minutes emerging stars Julio Enciso (£5.5m) and Facundo Buonanotte (£5.0m) will get and crucially, in what roles. The loss of Mac Allister and potentially Moises Caicedo (£5.0m) could also affect the likes of Pascal Groβ (£6.5m), who is likely to take up either a deeper midfield or right-back role.

Finally, Brighton’s Europa League campaign will only further this rotation, and we don’t know what players De Zerbi will favour in Europe or in the Premier League.

But here’s why you shouldn’t write off the Seagulls from your FPL plans too soon.

BRIGHTON TRIPLE-UP: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Brighton’s first three fixtures are incredible: Luton Town (H), Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) and West Ham United (H). As much as we love the Luton story, you can’t ask for a better opening fixture. Wolves scored the fewest goals in the Premier League last season, while Brighton are undefeated in 12 Premier League meetings with West Ham.

Furthermore, the concerns over Europa League rotation don’t begin until after Gameweek 5.

There’s no escaping the fact that, from Gameweek 4 onwards, Brighton face six of last season’s top 10 in their subsequent seven games.

Albion players look very much like short-term picks, then, but as we’ll see, that may work to your advantage.

STAND-OUT BRIGHTON PICKS

As known quantities in such an unclear picture, it’s easy to see why Estupiñan and Mitoma are so popular.

Solly March (£6.5m) is less so, with his place in the team more likely under threat. That threat could come from Enciso and Buonanotte, who could very easily become ‘template’ selections should their minutes and form be strong. We saw glimpses at the end of last season and with Mac Allister gone and European fixtures to contend with, their influence should only increase. However, I will stay clear until that becomes known.

If we have reason to believe Ferguson is the clear first choice to start the season, I love him as an early option. The Irish youngster averaged a goal every 158 minutes last season, so if (and it’s a big if) we expect him to start and play over 60 minutes early on, he could well be a shrewd selection, given the reservations over other striker options.

Especially with that Wolves game in mind, a defensive double-up of Estupiñan and Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) is also worth consideration – if you can fit both in ahead of the sea of premium defensive options.

Elsewhere, the goalkeeper situation is slightly unclear, with Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) joining to compete with Steele and Sanchez, but if a clear number one emerges, it’s difficult to say no at that price.

WRITER’S DRAFT

I currently have a draft with three Brighton players – Estupiñan, Mitoma, and Ferguson – and have left £2.0m in the bank.

So you might be wondering why I don’t do, say, Mitoma to Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) or Ferguson to Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m). What the Brighton triple-up gives me is not only some great fixtures to start the season but also a huge amount of flexibility with my first transfers. For instance, Chelsea’s fixtures pick up from Gameweek 3, so I can easily move from Estupiñan to Reece James (£5.5m).

We always bring a player into our teams in the opening weeks that we never would’ve expected and staggering my midfield prices with Mitoma allows me to easily bring in sub-£8.0m midfielder after a few weeks if needed; I’ve currently got my eyes on James Maddison (£7.5m), Raheem Sterling (£7.0m), and Luis Diaz (£7.5m) for that spot.

I’m also planning to assess Christopher Nkunku (£7.5m) and Darwin Núñez (£7.5m) in the opening couple of weeks. They face each other on the opening day and Brighton’s early fixtures make Ferguson the perfect placeholder to make the move to one of those early on, especially with Liverpool’s Gameweek 2 fixture at home to Bournemouth and Chelsea’s early fixture swing in mind.

You don’t get more information from an FPL perspective than in Gameweek 1, and a Brighton triple-up gives so much flexibility to deal with this, whilst covering you for the opening three weeks.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Overall, I agree with the general consensus that Brighton players aren’t strong long-term picks. But for Gameweeks 1-3, I love them.

Whilst Estupiñan and Mitoma are fairly ‘template’ for now, having a third Brighton asset such as Ferguson, Enciso or Dunk not only gives some differential possibilities in the early weeks but allows you to make your moves easier as the FPL picture becomes clearer, and coincides beautifully with some fixture swings for top clubs.

Brighton take part in the Premier League Summer Series in America along with five other top-flight sides during pre-season, so I’ll be watching closely to see what we can read into the Seagulls’ selections and player roles.