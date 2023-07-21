201
Community July 21

Is there any merit to a Brighton triple-up in FPL?

201 Comments
From data analysis to personal stories, the Community Articles section of Fantasy Football Scout is home to some thought-provoking, user-penned pieces.

In the article below, AlexHCAFC discusses Brighton and Hove Albion players and the pros and cons of an early triple-up.

Brighton and Hove Albion were one of the Premier League’s great success stories last season, with Graham Potter and then Roberto De Zerbi playing eye-catching brands of football.

The Seagulls ended with a club-record sixth-placed finish and a first-ever European campaign to look forward to.

They also generated some fantastic Fantasy Premier League (FPL) bargains along the way.

Kaoru Mitoma (now £6.5m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£6.0m) started the season at £5.0m and £5.5m respectively, and became two of the great enablers, each achieving over 130 points. Goalkeepers Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) and Jason Steele (£4.5m) were both favourites with FPL managers when first-choice picks for the Seagulls, while many turned to defender Pervis Estupiñan (£5.0m) during Brighton’s hectic end-of-season schedule.

BRIGHTON TRIPLE-UP: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

Brighton triple-up

Despite Estupiñan and Mitoma being heavily owned at currently 51.4% and 37.5% respectively, the mood is one of caution around Brighton players this season for several reasons.

Firstly, the generous FPL pricing simply means many people are looking instead at “big six” assets.

Secondly, De Zerbi loves to tinker with his squad and make an early substitution; an FPL manager’s nightmare.

For example, you could make a case that Evan Ferguson (£6.0m), Danny Welbeck (£6.0m), Denis Undav (£5.5m) and possibly new signing João Pedro (£5.5m) are competing for one striker spot. It’s unclear what minutes emerging stars Julio Enciso (£5.5m) and Facundo Buonanotte (£5.0m) will get and crucially, in what roles. The loss of Mac Allister and potentially Moises Caicedo (£5.0m) could also affect the likes of Pascal Groβ (£6.5m), who is likely to take up either a deeper midfield or right-back role.

Finally, Brighton’s Europa League campaign will only further this rotation, and we don’t know what players De Zerbi will favour in Europe or in the Premier League.

But here’s why you shouldn’t write off the Seagulls from your FPL plans too soon.

BRIGHTON TRIPLE-UP: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

FPL 2023/24: How to use Season Ticker 5

Brighton’s first three fixtures are incredible: Luton Town (H), Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) and West Ham United (H). As much as we love the Luton story, you can’t ask for a better opening fixture. Wolves scored the fewest goals in the Premier League last season, while Brighton are undefeated in 12 Premier League meetings with West Ham.

Furthermore, the concerns over Europa League rotation don’t begin until after Gameweek 5.

There’s no escaping the fact that, from Gameweek 4 onwards, Brighton face six of last season’s top 10 in their subsequent seven games.

Albion players look very much like short-term picks, then, but as we’ll see, that may work to your advantage.

STAND-OUT BRIGHTON PICKS

Brighton triple-up

As known quantities in such an unclear picture, it’s easy to see why Estupiñan and Mitoma are so popular.

Solly March (£6.5m) is less so, with his place in the team more likely under threat. That threat could come from Enciso and Buonanotte, who could very easily become ‘template’ selections should their minutes and form be strong. We saw glimpses at the end of last season and with Mac Allister gone and European fixtures to contend with, their influence should only increase. However, I will stay clear until that becomes known.

If we have reason to believe Ferguson is the clear first choice to start the season, I love him as an early option. The Irish youngster averaged a goal every 158 minutes last season, so if (and it’s a big if) we expect him to start and play over 60 minutes early on, he could well be a shrewd selection, given the reservations over other striker options.

Especially with that Wolves game in mind, a defensive double-up of Estupiñan and Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) is also worth consideration – if you can fit both in ahead of the sea of premium defensive options.

Elsewhere, the goalkeeper situation is slightly unclear, with Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) joining to compete with Steele and Sanchez, but if a clear number one emerges, it’s difficult to say no at that price.

WRITER’S DRAFT

FPL review: £4.5m forward Ferguson, Patterson injury 1

I currently have a draft with three Brighton players – Estupiñan, Mitoma, and Ferguson – and have left £2.0m in the bank.

So you might be wondering why I don’t do, say, Mitoma to Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) or Ferguson to Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m). What the Brighton triple-up gives me is not only some great fixtures to start the season but also a huge amount of flexibility with my first transfers. For instance, Chelsea’s fixtures pick up from Gameweek 3, so I can easily move from Estupiñan to Reece James (£5.5m).

We always bring a player into our teams in the opening weeks that we never would’ve expected and staggering my midfield prices with Mitoma allows me to easily bring in sub-£8.0m midfielder after a few weeks if needed; I’ve currently got my eyes on James Maddison (£7.5m), Raheem Sterling (£7.0m), and Luis Diaz (£7.5m) for that spot.

I’m also planning to assess Christopher Nkunku (£7.5m) and Darwin Núñez (£7.5m) in the opening couple of weeks. They face each other on the opening day and Brighton’s early fixtures make Ferguson the perfect placeholder to make the move to one of those early on, especially with Liverpool’s Gameweek 2 fixture at home to Bournemouth and Chelsea’s early fixture swing in mind.

You don’t get more information from an FPL perspective than in Gameweek 1, and a Brighton triple-up gives so much flexibility to deal with this, whilst covering you for the opening three weeks.

FINAL THOUGHTS

FPL Gameweek 15 differentials: Estupinan among three budget picks

Overall, I agree with the general consensus that Brighton players aren’t strong long-term picks. But for Gameweeks 1-3, I love them.

Whilst Estupiñan and Mitoma are fairly ‘template’ for now, having a third Brighton asset such as Ferguson, Enciso or Dunk not only gives some differential possibilities in the early weeks but allows you to make your moves easier as the FPL picture becomes clearer, and coincides beautifully with some fixture swings for top clubs.

Brighton take part in the Premier League Summer Series in America along with five other top-flight sides during pre-season, so I’ll be watching closely to see what we can read into the Seagulls’ selections and player roles.

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

201 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    André Onana starting for Manchester United at £5m.

    I have had Raya pencilled in and until that's resolved at least it seems to be a sure fire way into that defence and set and forget.

    What could go wrong?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Can't see Onana in the game yet

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Refresh

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yeah, that helped.

          Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          That 0.5m will come handy

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            Minted

            Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Who did you have in beforehand?

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Ramsdale Shaw

              Open Controls
  2. CSP1973
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    24 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this please?

    Pickford / Kellher (if goes to wolves)
    TAA / Gabriel / Lamptey / James / Beyer
    Foden / Saka / B.Fernandes / Encisco / Gibbs White
    Jesus / Haaland / Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lamptey is expected to leave Brighton, from what I've heard

      Open Controls
      1. CSP1973
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        That would be my luck!

        Open Controls
  3. Pulpkinhead Spudgun
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    I know people keep going on about prices but Jesus what a mess they have made this season. Onana priced at 5 just confirms everyone has him and downgrades Shaw to a 5.0 to cover it. What are these people doing to the game

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Its looking better than last season but yeah theres some really obvious ones like Onana and Arsenal defenders!

      Open Controls
    2. ElliotJHP
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Onana is in 0% of teams suprisingly, uber differential

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Check back in a few minutes. I'm sure i'm not alone in adding him already!

        Open Controls
        1. ElliotJHP
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          I was honestly expecting 0.2% already, but I guess not everyone is quite as keen as us to drop everything and stick him in

          Open Controls
          1. Waddlinho
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            1,3% now.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              I just made the cardinal error of putting him in, then forgetting to confirm the transfer. Have I missed the deadline???

              Open Controls
              1. ElliotJHP
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                You've missed out on the "0.0nana club" which I believe gives you a 10 point headstart to begin with

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Damn damn damn! I got too excited 🙁

                  Open Controls
    3. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      appealing to the masses, its now way too easy to pick a team of top 8 players unfortunately.

      I expect even higher ownership of the template this season

      Open Controls
      1. Pulpkinhead Spudgun
        • 14 Years
        just now

        People are going to get bored and realise if they go behind it it's even harder than last season to catch up. They may get more people playing the game but I can see a whole lot more dropping out after 15 games.

        Open Controls
    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      It seems like they are hellbent on everyone having exclusively top 4/6 players.
      It's almost like someone did the Haaland, TAA and Salah prices and then let the office intern do the rest.

      Open Controls
    5. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Game creators saw non-big 6 teams infiltrating the template so had to put a stop to it.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sign, NINE of my Starting XI are from the Top 3.

        Open Controls
      2. Pulpkinhead Spudgun
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Absolutely ridiculous. Not sure how it is good for the prem. Most folk only watch Burnley Vs Forest because they have an FPL asset playing.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Good point

          Open Controls
  4. ElliotJHP
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Lovely, cosy, safe Onana template

    Onana
    Estu Gabby Trent
    Bruno Rash Saka Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland Ferguson

    Areola Baldock Mubama Beyer

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yep, only big differences/decisions at the moment are the Liverpool players....

      Open Controls
    2. PukkiBlinder
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is this the £102m template?

      Open Controls
      1. ElliotJHP
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It will be by gameweek four when they all explode

        Open Controls
  5. LangerznMash
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Would it be fair to say Brighton have one of the best scouting networks in the world? I honestly put them up there with the likes of Benfica, Dortmund, Lille and Napoli for unearthing relatively unknown world class talents.
    Just look at some of their transfers...
    Pascal Groß - £3m from FC Ingolstadt.
    Marc Cucurella - £15.5m from Getafe, sold to Chelsea for potential £63m.
    Robert Sánchez - poached from Levante academy, rumoured to be selling for around £30m
    Leandro Trossard - £13m from Genk
    Alexis Mac Allister - £6m from Argentinos Jrs, sold to Liverpool for potential £55m
    Moisés Caicedo - £5m from Independiente
    Kaoru Mitoma - £2.7m from Kawasaki Front.
    Ben White - poached from Southampton academy for free and sold to Arsenal for £55m!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah that is impressive

      Open Controls
    2. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You might be right.
      Amazing record.

      Open Controls
  6. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Onana
    Estu, TAA، Gabriel
    Saka, Maddison، Rashford, Mitoma, Foden
    Haland, Nkunku

    Subs: Areola, Bell, Beyer, Surridge

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Looks good. I like the Nkunku pick and Maddison too. I have the same team bar Maddison and Nkunku. Got Mbeumo and Jesus instead.

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks. I will be probably change it before the season starts but a good template team atm.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Nothing wrong with template if you want a decent start to the season. Won't be a great start, but won't be bad either.

          Open Controls
    2. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Very similar to my team, but I swapped Estu for Veltman and went for Chilwell and Mbeumo as opposed to Bell and Maddison.

      Open Controls
  7. PukkiBlinder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    1. Bruno + Jota
    2. Rash + Diaz
    3. Rash + Foden

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. LangerznMash
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      just now

      3

      Open Controls
  8. 3 A
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    I think Trossard can be the best value mid.

    Maybe he doesnt eat Martinelli's minute anymore but start as no 8 (Xhaka position).

    He straight in my team if that happen.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      There's a £75 million obstacle in the way.

      Open Controls
  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Most people have a £4.5m keeper drafted.

    So the Twitter echo crowd saying they're saving £0.5m on Shaw, it's rather cancelled out by £5m on André Onana in goal.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      If just a few content-creator mung beans ditch Pickford, it will all be worth it.

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      73.5% save percentage in Serie A last year, and 9th best among goalies. Uh... that's not great.
      Might stick to Shaw and 4.5 gk then with small bonus of a lower owned% as the template evolves. I want Shaw for security of starts and BAPs regardless of position he plays.

      Open Controls
  10. Funkyav
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    we may as well all start with the most owned 11 players in the game

    Open Controls

