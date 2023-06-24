FPL 2022/23 team reviews: Brighton

Our team-by-team reviews of the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season have now reached Brighton and Hove Albion.

In this series, we analyse each team’s attacking and defensive team stats, while also exploring which players posed the biggest goal threat and who carried the most assist potential.

Each club will also be previewed nearer to Gameweek 1 as we look more closely at new transfers, pre-season results and fans’ expectations.

BRIGHTON IN 2022/23: ATTACK

Total Rank v other clubs Goals scored 72 4th Shots 613 1st Shots in the box 409 4th Shots on target 225 1st Big chances 116 3rd Expected goals (xG) 74.42 2nd Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 69.69 2nd

Brighton were one of the Premier League’s best attacking teams in 2022/23, as they ranked among the top four clubs in all of the above metrics.

Despite a managerial change early in the season, they went from strength to strength under Roberto De Zerbi, while adopting an attractive brand of football which made them even more exciting to watch.

In past seasons, the Seagulls had developed a reputation as a team who created a lot of chances but lacked an end product. However, the arrival of De Zerbi certainly changed that, as they scored 61 goals in his 32 games, the third most in the Premier League from his appointment onwards.

It’s also worth noting that post-World Cup, they ranked as high as second for minutes per expected goal (xG), only behind champions Manchester City:

Brighton are one of only six sides to have four home fixtures in the first six Gameweeks of 2023/24, as they host Luton Town, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Bournemouth.

Averaging 5.2 minutes per shot at the Amex last term, a faster rate than any Premier League side in home encounters bar Arsenal, their attackers will be in demand when FPL launches for the new season.

BRIGHTON IN 2022/23: DEFENCE

