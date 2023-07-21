Andre Onana has been handed a starting price of £5.0m by Fantasy Premier League (FPL) following his move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils kept more clean sheets than any other Premier League side last season.

Onana’s predecessor, David de Gea, finished as FPL’s third-highest-scoring goalkeeper, just five points off top-of-the-tree David Raya (£5.0m).

The new United number one, however, has been priced up half a million cheaper than Alisson, Ederson and Nick Pope (all £5.5m).

We’ll be examining Onana’s FPL credentials in a Scout Report later.

NEW FPL PRICES SINCE THE 2023/24 RELAUNCH

Onana is just one of several players to be handed an FPL starting price since the game launched on July 5:

Player Club FPL Position FPL Price Reiss Nelson ARS MID £5.0m Jurrien Timber ARS DEF £5.0m Pau Torres AVL DEF £4.5m Milos Kerkez BOU DEF £4.5m Zeki Amdouni BUR FWD £5.5m James Trafford BUR GK £4.5m Angelo Gabriel CHE MID £5.0m Andy Lonergan EVE GK £4.0m Ashley Young EVE DEF £4.5m Willian FUL MID £5.5m Tahith Chong LUT MID £5.0m Tom Lockyer LUT DEF £4.5m Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu LUT MID £5.0m Andre Onana MUN GK £5.0m Paul Dummett NEW DEF £4.0m Loris Karius NEW GK £4.0m Yasser Larouci SHU DEF £4.5m Jack Robinson SHU DEF £4.5m Anis Slimane SHU MID £5.0m Benie Traore SHU FWD £5.5m Manor Solomon TOT MID £5.5m Angelo Ogbonna WHU DEF £4.5m Matheus Cunha WOL FWD £5.5m Matt Doherty WOL DEF £4.5m

Not all of them are new signings.

The likes of Fulham winger Willian (£5.5m), Luton Town centre-half Tom Lockyer (£4.5m) and Sheffield United stopper Jack Robinson (£4.5m) were with their respective clubs last season and have belatedly signed new deals, having been out of contract.

Other than Onana, returning Wolves right-back Matt Doherty (£4.5m) and new Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford (£4.5m) are the very latest additions.

All of the new summer signings will be covered either in their own Scout Report or as part of a transfer round-up. You will be able to find links to every player in our Transfer Centre, with more knee-jerk appraisals to come this weekend.