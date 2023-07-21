285
  1. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    All, thoughts on Doherty 4.5 now at wolves plus elanga 5m now at forest as could play as forward ?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Doherty and possibly Cresswell too as wingback’s are getting me interested

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Tricky early fixtures puts me off slightly although currently on botman which is also true

      2. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        At 33, I think Cresswell is more likely to play at LCB in a back 3, than at wingback.

        Wolves were once a good side, but they have declined massively since Doherty (31) last played for them. Moutinho and Neves were the heartbeat of that side, and both are gone.

        1. Slouch87 Slacky's Hone…
          • 7 Years
          just now

          It's about lack of money

    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Semedo back up?

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        You think cress & doh bit risky then?

  2. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Interesting seeing how the RMTs change on here over pre-season. By GW1 they'll be completely different again, with players like Richarlison (MID, 7.0) looking like a must have. Maybe Højlund will score a hattrick...

    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Looks like Rasmus is heading to PSG

  3. Djoora
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thouhts please?

    Pickford(Areola)
    Estupinan,Gabriel,Shaw(James,Porro)
    Saka,Mitoma,Rashford,Mbeumo,Foden
    Haaland,Jesus(Mubama)
    1m left in the bank ao I can swap Foden and Jesus to Son and Nkunu in gw3...

  4. Babit1967
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Onana (4.0)
    Trippier Chilwell Estupinen (Baldock, Beyer)
    Rashford Sal Martinelli Foden Eze
    Haaland Jesus (4.5)

    1. Babit1967
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sal is Saka not Salah lol

  5. Zalk
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Last season Rashford scored 3 goals in his first 13 fixtures, and 3 goals in his last 13 fixtures. He had a good 12 week stint though.

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Currently on Bruno

  6. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Tony Bennett RIP

    One of the genuine all time greats… 🙁

    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Couldn't agree more

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      What a beautiful song "I left my heart in San Francisc" is ...

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        *Francisco

  7. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    The Jesus hate is so strange. He had 18 attacking returns in 24 starts last season.

    1. Slouch87 Slacky's Hone…
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Might get a move to a big club next season if he does well

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yeh agree. He is v wasteful but does get chances and scores

  8. The 12th Man
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hows this 4-5-1?

    Onana
    TAA,Gabriel,Etupinian,Shaw
    Rashford,Saka,Martinelli,Foden,Mbeumo
    Haaland

    Areola,Ndiaye,Beyer,Archer

    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like it

