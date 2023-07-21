Andre Onana has been handed a starting price of £5.0m by Fantasy Premier League (FPL) following his move to Manchester United.
The Red Devils kept more clean sheets than any other Premier League side last season.
Onana’s predecessor, David de Gea, finished as FPL’s third-highest-scoring goalkeeper, just five points off top-of-the-tree David Raya (£5.0m).
The new United number one, however, has been priced up half a million cheaper than Alisson, Ederson and Nick Pope (all £5.5m).
We’ll be examining Onana’s FPL credentials in a Scout Report later.
NEW FPL PRICES SINCE THE 2023/24 RELAUNCH
Onana is just one of several players to be handed an FPL starting price since the game launched on July 5:
|Player
|Club
|FPL Position
|FPL Price
|Reiss Nelson
|ARS
|MID
|£5.0m
|Jurrien Timber
|ARS
|DEF
|£5.0m
|Pau Torres
|AVL
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Milos Kerkez
|BOU
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Zeki Amdouni
|BUR
|FWD
|£5.5m
|James Trafford
|BUR
|GK
|£4.5m
|Angelo Gabriel
|CHE
|MID
|£5.0m
|Andy Lonergan
|EVE
|GK
|£4.0m
|Ashley Young
|EVE
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Willian
|FUL
|MID
|£5.5m
|Tahith Chong
|LUT
|MID
|£5.0m
|Tom Lockyer
|LUT
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu
|LUT
|MID
|£5.0m
|Andre Onana
|MUN
|GK
|£5.0m
|Paul Dummett
|NEW
|DEF
|£4.0m
|Loris Karius
|NEW
|GK
|£4.0m
|Yasser Larouci
|SHU
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Jack Robinson
|SHU
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Anis Slimane
|SHU
|MID
|£5.0m
|Benie Traore
|SHU
|FWD
|£5.5m
|Manor Solomon
|TOT
|MID
|£5.5m
|Angelo Ogbonna
|WHU
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Matheus Cunha
|WOL
|FWD
|£5.5m
|Matt Doherty
|WOL
|DEF
|£4.5m
Not all of them are new signings.
The likes of Fulham winger Willian (£5.5m), Luton Town centre-half Tom Lockyer (£4.5m) and Sheffield United stopper Jack Robinson (£4.5m) were with their respective clubs last season and have belatedly signed new deals, having been out of contract.
Other than Onana, returning Wolves right-back Matt Doherty (£4.5m) and new Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford (£4.5m) are the very latest additions.
All of the new summer signings will be covered either in their own Scout Report or as part of a transfer round-up. You will be able to find links to every player in our Transfer Centre, with more knee-jerk appraisals to come this weekend.
All, thoughts on Doherty 4.5 now at wolves plus elanga 5m now at forest as could play as forward ?