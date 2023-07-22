How to play Bet365’s £500,000 Premier League Fantasy game for free

Sponsored by Bet365

What if there was a free-to-enter Premier League Fantasy game with big cash prizes, including £50,000 for the winner?

Well, there is – and here’s how to play it.

Bet365’s contest (enter here!) has a guaranteed prize pool of £500,000 to reward managers finishing in the top 10,000.

Furthermore, £6,500 will be shared amongst each month’s best 1,000 teams. And, to repeat, it’s all for free – all you need to do is register a bet365 account!

Exclusive to Bet365 users, entries are strictly limited to one per customer – so no annoying duplicate teams to worry about here.

HOW TO PLAY: RULES AND POINTS

If you play Fantasy Premier League (FPL), there’s very little difference in terms of rules and scoring points. Your 15-man squad has a £100m budget, where the captain scores double points and there’s one free transfer per Gameweek.

Similarly, there’s a limit of three players per Premier League team and each excessive transfer costs four points.

HOW TO PLAY: DIFFERENCES TO FPL

However, a few things have been tweaked from the official FPL game:

Wildcard is the only chip – one to use by Gameweek 19, the other from Gameweek 20 onwards

The saving up of free transfers is unlimited, rather than being limited to two

Each week’s deadline goes right up to the first match’s kick-off

Price changes don’t begin until Gameweek 3

There will be no bonus points. Instead, the game adds some alternative routes to success:

On top of the usual appearance points, midfielders and forwards will now get one more for completing a match

Goalkeepers that score – hello, Alisson (£6.0m) – get eight points, rather than six

(£6.0m) – get eight points, rather than six Instead of a save point for every three stops, there will simply be 0.5 added each time

Shots on target are rewarded – forwards get 0.3, midfielders get 0.4, whilst defenders (0.6) and goalkeepers (1.0) are also considered

Impact points award +0.3 if a player’s time on the pitch sees his team win. Alternatively, it’s -0.3 if that period is a loss.

Conceding a penalty loses two points, as does conceding a scored free kick.

INITIAL PRICE LIST REACTION

It’s perhaps tougher to find a bargain in this game but, on the flip side, premium assets Erling Haaland (£12.5m), Harry Kane (£11.5m), Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) are all cheaper than in FPL.

Back-up goalkeepers have a price only narrowly behind their first-choice team-mate, with Ederson (£6.0m) and Alisson going beyond the £5.5m FPL limit.

Gabriel (£6.0m) and Sven Botman (£5.5m) are one million more expensive but at least Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) and Chelsea full-backs remain the same. There’s even a lower-priced Alex Moreno (£4.5m), with Diego Carlos and some Nottingham Forest stoppers amongst those joining many of the popular £4.0m names we have seen in FPL.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) is up from £8.5m, as Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m), Phil Foden (£8.5m), Raheem Sterling (£8.0m), Kaoru Mitoma (£7.5m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.5m) all begin one million higher. Perhaps Dejan Kulusevski (£6.0m) is underpriced?

Sheffield United talisman Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) is interestingly listed as a midfielder here, although Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) moves in the opposite direction.

No forward is below £5.0m, while the likes of Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m), Callum Wilson (£8.5m) and Christopher Nkunku (8.0m) exceed their FPL prices.

It promises to be a real test of your Fantasy expertise – but the prizes on offer are an attractive reward…

