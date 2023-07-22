How to play Bet365’s £500,000 Premier League Fantasy game for free

Sponsored by Bet365
HOW TO PLAY: RULES AND POINTS
If you play Fantasy Premier League (FPL), there’s very little difference in terms of rules and scoring points. Your 15-man squad has a £100m budget, where the captain scores double points and there’s one free transfer per Gameweek.
Similarly, there’s a limit of three players per Premier League team and each excessive transfer costs four points.
HOW TO PLAY: DIFFERENCES TO FPL
However, a few things have been tweaked from the official FPL game:
- Wildcard is the only chip – one to use by Gameweek 19, the other from Gameweek 20 onwards
- The saving up of free transfers is unlimited, rather than being limited to two
- Each week’s deadline goes right up to the first match’s kick-off
- Price changes don’t begin until Gameweek 3
There will be no bonus points. Instead, the game adds some alternative routes to success:
- On top of the usual appearance points, midfielders and forwards will now get one more for completing a match
- Goalkeepers that score – hello, Alisson (£6.0m) – get eight points, rather than six
- Instead of a save point for every three stops, there will simply be 0.5 added each time
- Shots on target are rewarded – forwards get 0.3, midfielders get 0.4, whilst defenders (0.6) and goalkeepers (1.0) are also considered
Impact points award +0.3 if a player’s time on the pitch sees his team win. Alternatively, it’s -0.3 if that period is a loss.
Conceding a penalty loses two points, as does conceding a scored free kick.
INITIAL PRICE LIST REACTION
It’s perhaps tougher to find a bargain in this game but, on the flip side, premium assets Erling Haaland (£12.5m), Harry Kane (£11.5m), Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) are all cheaper than in FPL.
Back-up goalkeepers have a price only narrowly behind their first-choice team-mate, with Ederson (£6.0m) and Alisson going beyond the £5.5m FPL limit.
Gabriel (£6.0m) and Sven Botman (£5.5m) are one million more expensive but at least Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) and Chelsea full-backs remain the same. There’s even a lower-priced Alex Moreno (£4.5m), with Diego Carlos and some Nottingham Forest stoppers amongst those joining many of the popular £4.0m names we have seen in FPL.
Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) is up from £8.5m, as Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m), Phil Foden (£8.5m), Raheem Sterling (£8.0m), Kaoru Mitoma (£7.5m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.5m) all begin one million higher. Perhaps Dejan Kulusevski (£6.0m) is underpriced?
Sheffield United talisman Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) is interestingly listed as a midfielder here, although Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) moves in the opposite direction.
No forward is below £5.0m, while the likes of Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m), Callum Wilson (£8.5m) and Christopher Nkunku (8.0m) exceed their FPL prices.
It promises to be a real test of your Fantasy expertise – but the prizes on offer are an attractive reward…
