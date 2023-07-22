49
How to play Bet365’s £500,000 Premier League Fantasy game for free

What if there was a free-to-enter Premier League Fantasy game with big cash prizes, including £50,000 for the winner?

Well, there is – and here’s how to play it.

Bet365’s contest (enter here!) has a guaranteed prize pool of £500,000 to reward managers finishing in the top 10,000.

Furthermore, £6,500 will be shared amongst each month’s best 1,000 teams. And, to repeat, it’s all for free – all you need to do is register a bet365 account!

Exclusive to Bet365 users, entries are strictly limited to one per customer – so no annoying duplicate teams to worry about here.

HOW TO PLAY: RULES AND POINTS

If you play Fantasy Premier League (FPL), there’s very little difference in terms of rules and scoring points. Your 15-man squad has a £100m budget, where the captain scores double points and there’s one free transfer per Gameweek.

How to play Bet365's £500,000 Premier League Fantasy game for free 1

Similarly, there’s a limit of three players per Premier League team and each excessive transfer costs four points.

HOW TO PLAY: DIFFERENCES TO FPL

However, a few things have been tweaked from the official FPL game:

  • Wildcard is the only chip – one to use by Gameweek 19, the other from Gameweek 20 onwards
  • The saving up of free transfers is unlimited, rather than being limited to two
  • Each week’s deadline goes right up to the first match’s kick-off
  • Price changes don’t begin until Gameweek 3

There will be no bonus points. Instead, the game adds some alternative routes to success:

  • On top of the usual appearance points, midfielders and forwards will now get one more for completing a match
  • Goalkeepers that score – hello, Alisson (£6.0m) – get eight points, rather than six
  • Instead of a save point for every three stops, there will simply be 0.5 added each time
  • Shots on target are rewarded – forwards get 0.3, midfielders get 0.4, whilst defenders (0.6) and goalkeepers (1.0) are also considered

Impact points award +0.3 if a player’s time on the pitch sees his team win. Alternatively, it’s -0.3 if that period is a loss.

Conceding a penalty loses two points, as does conceding a scored free kick.

INITIAL PRICE LIST REACTION

Liverpool v Man City team news: Alexander-Arnold, Darwin and Grealish subs

It’s perhaps tougher to find a bargain in this game but, on the flip side, premium assets Erling Haaland (£12.5m), Harry Kane (£11.5m), Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) are all cheaper than in FPL.

Back-up goalkeepers have a price only narrowly behind their first-choice team-mate, with Ederson (£6.0m) and Alisson going beyond the £5.5m FPL limit.

Gabriel (£6.0m) and Sven Botman (£5.5m) are one million more expensive but at least Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) and Chelsea full-backs remain the same. There’s even a lower-priced Alex Moreno (£4.5m), with Diego Carlos and some Nottingham Forest stoppers amongst those joining many of the popular £4.0m names we have seen in FPL.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) is up from £8.5m, as Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m), Phil Foden (£8.5m), Raheem Sterling (£8.0m), Kaoru Mitoma (£7.5m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.5m) all begin one million higher. Perhaps Dejan Kulusevski (£6.0m) is underpriced?

Sheffield United talisman Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) is interestingly listed as a midfielder here, although Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) moves in the opposite direction.

No forward is below £5.0m, while the likes of Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m), Callum Wilson (£8.5m) and Christopher Nkunku (8.0m) exceed their FPL prices.

It promises to be a real test of your Fantasy expertise – but the prizes on offer are an attractive reward…

  1. Tinmen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    How’s this gung ho team folks ?

    Steele
    Gabriel Veltman Cash
    Salah Bruno Saka Foden Ensico
    Haaland Jesus

    Areola Colwill Henry Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. OneMan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Good, pretty template.

      Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Pretty good. I’d disagree, it’s not template.

      I think your 4.5m defenders need a rethink.

      For your strategy to work you need reliable defenders and I don’t think Veltman, Cash and Colwill is the answer (injury records, especially).

      Tarkowski, Pau Torres, and Henry/Andersen/Guehi might be better here. Or something like that. Pau is a bit riskier, but should be nailed.

      Also, monitor Steele but I’m sure you know that.

      Open Controls
      1. Tinmen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Thanks. I’ll rethink the defence

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 6 Years
          1 hour ago

          The most important thing is realising you won’t be satisfied with 4.5 defenders due to their price. But getting the best of them is key.

          Purely my view.

          Open Controls
    3. somax10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      There are risks in defence

      Open Controls
  2. Jonesfromthere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Thoughts on this Salah draft guys?

    Pickford | Areola
    Gabriel | Estupinan | Botman | Henry | Bell
    Salah | Rashford | Saka | Mbuemo | Nakamba
    Haaland | Jesus | Joao Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Half decent

      Open Controls
  3. Eyes of Blue
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Another pre season goal for Mubama for those interested. Hoping we see a lot more of him next season.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  4. OneMan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Haaland will be rested in this season on GW’s where Kane starts. There is reason to think they will end up with similar points again this year.

    Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Does a team with Trent + Salah cover not having Haaland? I know Haaland is essential for nearly everyone but I want to enjoy playing this season and feeling like I have to captain the same player every week and not even enjoy a haul because it only matches every other player.

    Yes the fear is the damage done by not owning him but it comes back to enjoyment of the game and not fearing something just because everyone else is doing it.

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      It doesn’t I’m afraid. Have to accept the game is a lot less fun since he’s come over

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      I find it odd that Man City fixtures start so great for GW1-8, and Liverpool is so much better after that.

      Maybe Haaland/Chilwell or another and in GW8 swap to TAA+Salah after that?

      Just a fixture thought.

      I usually have to wildcard GW6-10 anyway, depending on how much of my team is in a mess.

      Chilwell could easily outscore Trent GW1, but the opposite is possible, and the bandwagon could go either way.

      Open Controls
    3. Eyes of Blue
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      The main thing is enjoying the game. Everyone knows the risk going without him but that’s not to say it can’t work. I will most likely own him most of the season myself but I plan on going differently with captaincy a lot more. For example my current plan is to captain him just twice in the first 10 Gameweeks.

      Open Controls
    4. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      You're not going to get much enjoyment out of the game without Haaland.

      Open Controls
    5. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      It doesn't matter, really. The constant, lazy spoonfeeding for attention on these sites pretty much cements a template you can barely penetrate.

      Open Controls
  6. R.C
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Who covers at LB for Villa with Moreno out?

    Open Controls
    1. Eyes of Blue
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Digne you’d assume.

      Open Controls
  7. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    What do you think of my current draft?

    Onana
    TAA, Gabriel, Estupiñán, Botman
    Salah, Rashford, Martinelli, Eze, Andreas
    Haaland

    Areola, Pau, 4.5, 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Very good, very close to mine at the moment bar a couple of different choices in midfield (Rashford/Andreas)

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thank you, sir! Means a lot that you're going that way as well. Good sign.

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      It's missing the value picks of the season... Mitoma and Mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        .. and the juggernaut Saka 😮

        Open Controls
      2. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Either Mitoma or Mbeumo would mean no Eze, which is not really an option.

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes, this! I don't want not to have Eze. Can't have them all, so Eze is my choice!

          Open Controls
    3. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Good effort. High stakes strategy with no back up when Haaland no shows though.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes! Took some sacrifices, and guess I am just gonna have to take it on the chin when Haaland no shows. But I think I'm willing to risk it. Many thanks.

        Open Controls
    4. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Nice, like the Eze, pick in there.

      Open Controls
      1. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yep, Eze pretty essential on end of season and also pre season form.

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Eze over Mbeumo and Mitoma for you. Much in it for you or you think are all equally good options?

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I think he's a bit more exciting — but they are all good options imo!

            Open Controls
      2. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers, mate!

        Open Controls
  8. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    I have used AdBlock Plus to remove the Bet365 and the other two in-built ads/external links on the homepage as I'm not interested in them and they add annoying chaos to what I actually think is a relatively clean homepage.

    They are other extensions that can do this too, if anyone is interested. With ADP, you just have to click on the extension and you'll see an option to "block element". Make sure you preview the changes before applying. As yet I don't actually know how to reverse the changes without disabling the extension.

    I would also do this for the scrolling news ticker thing, but the lack of margins without this element looks a bit nasty, so I'll keep it for now.

    Anyhoo, Bet365 FTW! https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/15150145

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      *There are
      *ABP

      Open Controls
    2. Marvin de la Cruz
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I personally wouldn't dream of using the internet without an adblocker enabled. I think I'd rather be amish.

      Open Controls
  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?

    a) Trent, Martinelli, Watkins

    b) Porro, Salah, Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Dr. Rog
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hello FFSers

    Can somebody tell me the template please.

    I cant be bothered to think this year.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sure, no worries, it's:

      Leno Areola
      Trent Chilwell Estupinan Colwill Bell
      Jota Martinelli Havertz Foden Trossard
      Haaland Alvarez Wissa

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Rog
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        that looks s*it bro

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Don't underestimate the wisdom of the crowd

          Open Controls
      2. 15th Time Lucky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Not enough McNeil.

        Open Controls
  11. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hi folks, I’m sure I’m not going mad and I saw an article on 3 way 4.5 rotations in defence? Might not have been here though, I can’t seem to find it?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Here is the first result for "rotation" https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/06/18/fpl-2023-24-fixtures-best-teams-to-pair-in-rotation
      Is it this?

      Open Controls
    2. 15th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/11/value-of-premium-defenders-vs-cheap-rotating-pair/

      This is s couple of years old, and only talks about 2 way rotation, but is really detailed.

      Open Controls
      1. 15th Time Lucky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        http://www.fplrotationplanner.com/

        You might want to check this out too.

        Open Controls
  12. simong1
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on the squad below please?

    0 ITB

    Onana (Areola)
    Gabriel Estupinan TAA (Botman) (Beyer)
    Foden Mitoma Rashford Saka Mbuembo
    Haaland Jesus (Simms)

    Open Controls
  13. Silicon Vialli
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    A: Alvarez and Mitoma
    B: Gordon and Jesus

    ?

    Open Controls

