163
163 Comments Post a Comment
  1. LoneWolf1989
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Onana.
    Estupinan, Gabriel, Stones.
    Eze, Mbeumo, Bruno, Saka, Odegaard.
    Watkins, Haaland.

    Areola, Wissa, Henry, Baldock.

    0.5ITB

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I’d downgrade Wissa to either bank the money or upgrade one of 6.5 mids to either Foden or someone else. No point benching Wissa and you already have Henry to step in if needed.

      Open Controls
      1. LoneWolf1989
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks Thanos!

        Open Controls
  2. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    B

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Reply fail.

      Open Controls
  3. Lovren an elevator
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is there any consideration at all that Ashley Young could be nailed, and an attacking way in to their defence?

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Was thinking the same today.

      Open Controls
  4. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Alvarez (bur) GW1 -> Darwin (BOU) GW2 -> Nkunku/Jackson GW3 (LUT)

    Will it work? Almost definitely not. Will I try it? Absolutely.

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Will it work? Almost definitely not. Am I tempted? Absolutely.

      Open Controls
    2. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Darwin goal GW 1
      Nkunku goal GW 2
      Alvarez goal GW 3

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Sounds about right.

        Open Controls
  5. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best up to 6m forward to rotate with Chilwell?

    Thinking Pedro or Ferguson

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Pedro, I like it.

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Pedro

      Open Controls
    3. The hope that kills...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Rotation rarely works, in my experience. Just play Chilwell, mate. He looks capable of getting points in any game right now. I'll be starting him against Liverpool.

      Open Controls
    4. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Seeing Pool yesterday, I’m actually tempted to play Chilwell and not bench him. Very high likelyhood that he will lose the CS but he has a very high chance of getting attacking returns against that defence imo.

      Open Controls
  6. Pariße
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    a) Salah, Eze, Solanke, Isak

    b) Son, Martinelli, Foden, Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      B looks better purely because I don't fancy Solanke or Watkins, but I really like Salah. Do you think Solanke and Isak could become other options?

      Open Controls
      1. Pariße
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I like only a few strikers for now, as I am always vary with new signings. I think it's good to start with proven ones, and the thinking behind is Isak can still play with Wilson being on, while Solanke is pretty much unchallenged and on penalties at Bournemouth. Watkins appeals me because he seems to guarantee 15 goals a season and is as nailed as it gets, the concern here is he plays last year's best defence on GW1.

        Open Controls
    2. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Pariße
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thank you, is it the striped kits you don't like from the A team?

        Open Controls
  7. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you rather have TAA or Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
    2. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
    3. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Def Watkins.

      I won’t be surprised to see him among goals this season. Villa look very attacking with their additions and in their gameplay.

      Open Controls
  8. Bring the Cavalry
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Watkins penalty miss. 1/3 penalties scored during pre season. Has Diaby ever took penalties?

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Won’t that make Diaby even more interesting!

      If you’re watching the match, can you tell how Diaby is playing? And his positioning? Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. Pariße
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Can tell from my stats comparison Diaby is actually a better player than Bailey, so that's one reassuring thing for the owners.

        Open Controls
    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins is piss poor at pens.

      Open Controls
  9. squ1rrel
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    A: Watkins + Eze + Henry
    B: J. Pedro + Martinelli + Shaw

    Playing all three

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Do you have cover for when Pedro doesn't play?

      Who's your keeper?

      Open Controls
      1. squ1rrel
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        No cover really besides 4.5 Mid/4.0 Def fodder

        Keeper is any 4.5, on Pickford atm but not really sure who to go for

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          A.

          But if I may, I'd suggest a 5.0 defender and Onana instead of Pickford and Shaw, then B.

          Open Controls
  10. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    How does it look?

    Onana
    Gabriel, Estupiñán, Pinnock (Botman, Baldock)
    Salah, Rashford, Martinelli, Eze, Danjuma
    Haaland, Watkins (4.5)

    Open Controls
  11. Berge20
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gusto play behind James or Chilwell typically side wise?

    Open Controls
  12. Wheato182
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Hows she looking fellas? Bench is a bit weak but pretty happy.

    Flekken
    Chilwell - Gabriel - Bardock
    Salah - Eze - Mbeuno - Martinelli - Saka
    Haaland - Watkins

    Forster - Beyer - Archer - Cash

    Open Controls
  13. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts on starting the season with joao pedro...

    With cash spare to move for watkins gw2?

    Pedro has luton gw1.....watkins has Newcastle.....

    Or not worth it and just get watkins....thanks

    Open Controls
  14. Drumandbaines123
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Not sure if anyone has seen but there are rumours on BlueMoon City forum that Stones has injured his hamstring.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.