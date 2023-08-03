105
  1. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Penalty-kick 🙁

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Cheerfully withdrawn

  2. Pumpkinhead
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Let me know your thoughts on this 4-5-1

    Onana
    Stones, Chilwell, Gabriel, Estu
    Salah, Rashford, Saka, Mbeumo, Mitoma
    Halaand

    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Wow that’s a great team for 4-5-1

      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Appreciate that

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Same draft here, with a bench that's equally nonexistent 😀

      Feels risky, but oh well

      The safer alternative would be 4-4-2 with Wissa, which allows a 4.5m def at first sub

      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        I had a 3-5-2 with Joao and a 4.5 bench player.

        My thoughts right now is that there aren’t actually any forwards I want (with Jesus and possibly Nkunku out).

        Also give me Salah

    3. zensum
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Would you prefer
      A) Rashford + Onana + Mitoma
      B) B.Fernandez + Pickford + Foden ?

    4. Saka_Potatoes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Like it a lot but Bruno is heavily underpriced and is a must in my opinion.

      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I could get Bruno in for Rashford but I prefer Rash I think he’ll be worth .5 more

    5. Robbie Slater
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Like it, on very similar myself - I just have TAA/Bruno F/Martinelli where you have Stones/Salah/Mbeumo

  3. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    A. Alvarez and Mitoma
    or
    B. Pedro and Foden

    Alvares and Pedro would rotate with Chilwell first few rounds

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      B

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      A

  4. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    A) Martinelli + N.Jackson
    B) Trossard + Watkins

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      A

  5. statenisland
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    I think I’m done

    Replaced Bruno for Eze and it’s got me a better bench + Foden. Very happy

    Onana
    Gabriel, Stones, Estupinan
    Saka, Ødegaard, Foden, Eze, Rashford
    Haaland, Darwin

    Areola, Botman, Beyer, Vinicius

    Thoughts please

  6. theshazly
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    RMT draft please :

    Onana Areola

    Stones Estu Mings Baldock Bell
    Mitoma Rashford Salah Saka Anderson
    Jackson Haaland Wissa

    0.0 ITB

    Cheers

  7. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Which is the better upgrade?

    A) Flekken to Onana
    B) Martinelli to Saka

    Or neither and keep 0.5 itb?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Get Saka

  8. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    A Team below
    B As below but Darwin/Gakpo and Eze/Diaby ( which ones?) over Watkins Mbeumo

    Onana
    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinan
    Saka Rashford Mbeumo Bruno F Martinelli
    Haaland Watkins

    Areola Pau Torres Kabore Mubama

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      A

    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      A

    3. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      A

  9. tom66
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Updated team following the new injury doubts. Some starting risks but hopefully a playing bench as a safety net. Welcome any thoughts.

    Pickford
    Estupinan - Porro - TAA
    Saka - Mitoma - Bruno - Eze - Diaby
    Haaland - Jackson
    Subs: Leno - Chilwell (ready for GW2) - Morris - Beyer
    (0.5 ITB)

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Porro a wait and see, not keen on starting with 3 midfielders @ 6.5 m with so many good options 7.5-9 m. Liverpool really poor defensively in last couple of games and except for week 2 tough fixtures so would not get Trent and use cash to improve team overall

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Don’t get Chilwell to bench him- and Liverpool looks very poor defensively in pre season .

    3. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'd feel better playing Chilwell than TAA in GW1 to be honest!

  10. zensum
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Would you prefer
    A) Rashford + Onana + Mitoma
    B) B.Fernandez + Pickford + Foden?

    Any reasons why? Appreciate your help.

    1. zensum
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Anyone can help?

    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      3 hours ago

      Neither but A

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      A

    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      A

    5. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      A

  11. Dimdim
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Is steele nailed for brighton?
    Also areola should start for westham right?

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      No
      Probably

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Should be - in his hands so to speak!
      Fabianski looking good preseason so not certain Areola will get the start

  12. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Fairly sure I will start with this, if Trossard and Foden get starts in the Community Shield;

    Onana
    Gabriel Chilwell Estu
    Salah Foden Saka Mitoma Trossard
    Jackson Haaland

    Bench - Completely Foddered.

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Onana to Steele, Trossard to a 6.5 and Foden to Fernandes if both Foden and Tross look too unreliable for starts.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      If Trosssard Foden start then it should be ok but you may need bench. Good luck!

      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Thanks, I imagine both those players will get mins as subs if they don't start, especially considering the new rules about time wasting that will see the average game length up to over 100 minutes.

  13. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    The problem with not owning Salah off the bat is that if he goes off he will also rise in price and it will be difficult to get him in unless you’ve kept a few mil itb. Unless one of the rotation risks like Jota or Diaz nail a spot

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Trouble with owning Salah is less budget for rest of team. Personally do think worth it with tough opening fixtures ( but will be behind couch when they play BOU!)

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        * not think……,

        1. FantasyClub
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          I dont see CHE as a tough fixture though for Salah. He’ll have plenty of space on Chilwells side & has a great record returning in the first match of the season

    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Also allows an easy swap to Kane if he stays and to Mbappe in the unlikely event he joins Chelsea.

  14. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Has Jackson done enough preseason to persuade you he is good option to start season ?

    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      I was on him even before Nkunku got injured

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      No. Mainly because he plays fur Chelsea.

  15. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Well Nkunku being injured certainly helps his prospects for starting. He has looked good in the 2 games that I have seen

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Reply fail- meant for Dunas

  16. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    If J Pedro scores a brace at home against Luton how quickly will his price go up?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Double rise before next deadline.

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Yeah I reckon so too.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      If J Pedro doesn't start how quickly will his price fall?

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Ha! Touché.

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        If Pedro doesn’t start but comes on and scores a brace…

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Sounds like Jota

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Jota we know will be benched though for sure.

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Wilson has that aura too.

  17. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    How's that looking?

    Onana
    Gabriel, Estupiñán, Pinnock, Pau
    Salah, Saka, Rashford, Martinelli, Eze
    Haaland

    Botman, 4.5, 4.5

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Pinnock and Pau are a bit out of left field.
      You're also pretty exposed if Haaland misses any games.

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Not liking the defence too much but mid looks good

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Those are the three 4.5M defenders I'm thinking of too. Being CBs they are more likely to get full 90 mins and unlikely to cameo from the bench. So you've got cover if Pinnock is benched or Pau is saved for European encounters occasionally.

    4. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      57 mins ago

      Defence is good. Like it. Just worry about having one forward - anyone can get injured in the warm up, or be ill. Then you'd have no forwards playing.

    5. Jrot94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I personally dropped marti to mbeumo and spent the difference to upgrade pau/pinnock to stones / chillwell

  18. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Guys I’m picking JTimber as my Arsenal defender. What you think?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      But why? I'd get it if he were cheaper.

      1. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        If he starts in the CS I’m sticking with him. I like how attacking he is

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Not for me. What’s his scoring record at Ajax like?

      1. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        2G 2A I think lol

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Wood knot know if Timber nailed or bench material.

      (no more timber puns I promise once the season gets underway)

      1. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Hahah good one

  19. gart888
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    How does this look? Will swap Mitoma and Alvarez for Foden and Nketiah if Nketiah starts the community shield.

    Onana
    Chilwell Estupinan Stones Gabriel
    Salah Saka Bruno Mitoma
    Haaland Alvarez
    No bench
    0.5 ITB

  20. Dimdim
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Mings or cash?

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Cash

    2. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mings. More guaranteed to play. People forget he outscored Botman last season!

  21. No Salah
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Slightly rotation risk picks: which one do go for

    Darwin or Foden?

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Foden

    2. Dimdim
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Really dont like darwin. Nt sure why are you guys even thinking to get him

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        His preseason. I don’t like him either, maybe only for the Bournemouth game.

        1. Dimdim
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Nah he is too inconsistent. Really will avoid him

          1. No Salah
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            He was liverpools answer when mancity bought Haaland

            Pool as a team had an awful season by their standards

            They should pick themselves up and Darwin should be the focal point of that attack with Salah feeding him. He is now same as Firmino holding the ball and salah cutting in. He is there to score goals and we are probably looking at a 20+ goal season for him

            1. No Salah
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not * same as

            2. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              He's not even guaranteed to start. Could easily by Gakpo.

  22. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Guys Trossard played the most minutes out of any of the ARS mids. He played about 280 mins next is Saka on 246. Is that an indication you think?

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      In preseason?

      1. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Yeah this preseason

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I think Trossard is a good pick. Is he better than Martinelli though?

          1. FantasyClub
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            He’s had way more mins than Martinelli. FPL app says Martinelli only had 165 mins

            1. Dimdim
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Sorry but martinelli is gonna start almost all the games

          2. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            If they are both starting then yes for 1M less.

          3. FantasyClub
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Dunno if we should make anything of it

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      If you watched the games you would know Tross is Arsenals most in form player by a fair distance.

      1. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        I didn’t watch unfortunately. So you think he’s likely to start ?

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        I didn't, so thanks that is valuable information.

      3. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Defense has been shaky. Bad 1on 1 coverage. CDs picking up yellows. Ramsdale has been low quality. Rice is trying to fit in. Havertz cant pick up anybody in the midfield. Lucky the forwards are on top of it.

  23. Taegugk Warrior
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    A. Pedro + Mbeumo
    B. Wissa + Mitoma

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      B

    2. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      B

  24. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Latest draft. I think it looks better without salah

    Onana
    Gabriel stones estupinan
    Bruno mitoma rashford saka foden
    Haaland darwin

    Areola chilwell baldock mubama

    Thoughts?

    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't like Darwin and I'd defo play Chilwell against Liverpool, given how open their right side looked the other day. Good team though.

  25. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Salah nketiah draft. Feel Salah could start strong, easy downgrade in case he flops. Thoughts?

    onana
    chilwell gabriel estu
    salah saka bruno mitoma mbeumo
    haaland nketiah

    areola henry beyer mubamba

  26. WibblesTeam
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Flekken
    Trent Gabriel Estupinan
    Bruno Rashford Saka Mitoma Mbeumo
    Haaland Nkunku

    Areola Kabore Beyer Mubama

    Any good ?

  27. Dimdim
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Pickford
    Chilwell gab stones
    Saka martinelli bruno eze mitoma
    Haaland watkins

    Subs areola cash baldock mubama

    2.5itb

    Gtg?

