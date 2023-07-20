97
97 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ameisin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Anyone who watched the LIV game - where did Jota play when he came on?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Well he scored twice and he's an attacking player, so there's a good starting point.

      Open Controls
      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Behave, you know we like the fine details on this site.

        Anyone who's not a bell able to kindly be more precise?

        Open Controls
        1. Pulpkinhead Spudgun
          • 14 Years
          30 mins ago

          😆 " not a bell" . Chuckled at that

          Open Controls
        2. Sure You Did
          27 mins ago

          I think he played left in front 3 but drifted into middle and interchanged with Gakpo. I am cockeyed though so could be wrong.

          Open Controls
  2. Slam
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Honest thoughts on this?

    Alisson
    Shaw Estu Botman
    Rashford Saka Martinelli Foden Mbuemo
    Haaland(C) Jesus

    4.0... James Beyer 4.5fwd

    Open Controls
    1. Landorus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      When I saw no Trent of Salah I was wondering where all the budget had gone... then I saw James on the bench

      Open Controls
    2. Jaws
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Love the midfield. I’d move away from James. Injury magnet. I’d also opt for another 4.5 def than Botman. Expecting a price drop because of huge ownership and poor fixtures to start. I prefer a BRE 4.5 def

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Ditch James for sure, Brentford defender over James

      Open Controls
    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I don't mind it.

      Not sure why you'd start Botman over Reece, but if that's what you think will serve you best then go for it.

      Open Controls
    5. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Template

      Open Controls
  3. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Anyone got a list of £4.0 gk and defenders who are guaranteed to start please?

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Yes, here’s the list:

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        You forgot the below players

        Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Not sure if there is a starting £4.0m keeper

      I think Jordan Beyer at Burnley and Amari'i Bell of Luton are the £4.0m defenders likely to start l)j+j++jjjjjjj

      Open Controls
    3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      For GKL. possibly Areola and probably Hennessey (though Forest are in the market looking for a proper keeper). For Defenders: Baldock, Beyer, and Bell.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Areola definitely not guaranteed, Baldock was only playing because of injuries, Bell also at risk now following their new signing

        Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Beyer could well be on minus points for the first few game weeks!

        Open Controls
  4. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Can we get a 0-10-0 formation? That would be bliss this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      45 mins ago

      Would also exclude Haaland.

      Open Controls
      1. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I could live with that.

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Salah Rashford Saka Odegaard Bruno Martinelli Foden Mbeumo Mitoma Eze

      Open Controls
      1. LangerznMash
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Son should be first in your list.

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Instead of Salah 😉

          Open Controls
  5. Drexl Spivey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Mitoma owners - sell him to me.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Nope, I'm keeping him

      Open Controls
      1. Drexl Spivey
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        It's really more of a Mitoma or £6.5m striker kind of question (in it's own deceptive way), so reasons as to how he betters them would be appreciated.

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          He gets more points for goals, assists, clean sheets, has good opening fixtures, plays for the 4th most attacking team, there are other good 6.5 mid options, don't like any of the strikers personally bar Wissa maybe.

          Open Controls
          1. Drexl Spivey
            • 5 Years
            just now

            You've got me exactly on Wissa, tbh.

            Open Controls
        2. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          WVA says it well. Also Mit had better heat map and stats per appearance last season, even with Wissa classed as a midfielder.

          Open Controls
    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      He is in a lot of teams because he is best sub 7 million midfielder in the game. Some would argue for Mbeumo or Sterling. I for one don’t trust mbeumo or anyone from Chelsea at this stage, though preseason, or weeks one and two, could convince me otherwise. Mitoma is a dribbling God, and he as nailed as you can be in that side.

      If your budget allows an upgrade to 7.5 there are certainly better, but he is the class of that price point, IMHO.

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      I posted this last week: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/07/14/fpl-2023-24-haaland-only-draft-v-two-premiums/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25931077

      Open Controls
      1. Drexl Spivey
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Thorough analysis - much appreciated. Thank you.

        Open Controls
      2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        That’s pretty compelling. Said another way, he underperformed his underlying stats.

        Open Controls
      3. LangerznMash
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        I do very much appreciate a detailed stats based post like yours, however I feel I must counter what you put by pointing out that he was only 1st place in those stats for just Brighton players. When compared to all the other midfielders for that period his rankings plummet down significantly and was outperformed by cheaper options such as Olise and Gibbs-White.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          That's fair but my initial post was merely about Mitoma as a Brighton player and regarding people acting like he was a poor pick based on how he ended last season. Brighton are a team with a lot of threats and routes to goals and one that scores a lot of goals too, moreso than Palace and Forest (for example) but my point was that he topped a lot of those metrics at his club in spite of this.

          Open Controls
    4. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      I bought him for 6.5M. Send 6.4M to my bank account and you can have him.

      Open Controls
    5. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Thanks all who responded - very enlightening.

      Open Controls
  6. Sure You Did
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    6 penalty takers in my team. Not sure I will stick with it mind you.

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      7 here

      Open Controls
      1. R.C
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Who are the 7?

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Salah Saka Bruno Mbuemo Eze Haaland Nkunku

          Open Controls
  7. R.C
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    is Eze on pens for Palace?

    Open Controls
    1. LangerznMash
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  8. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    I watched the Chelsea match. Nkunku was basically invisible until his goal. Not too challenging to run in behind the very non-speedy Wrexham back line.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Probably gets him max baps in real life FPL

      Open Controls
      1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Right? They really need to fix that. He was proper useless until he got put through past a flat (and very slow) back line.

        Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      He could be interesting against Liverpool's high defensive line.

      Open Controls
      1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        That’s what worries me about Liverpool and Trent specifically. I don’t see them keeping many clean sheets next season, and they’re better $8.0 million pure midfielders than TAA.

        Interestingly, if you run optimizations using the RMT tool on this site, Trent appears in exactly zero of those.

        Open Controls
    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Wasn't his fault. The change in formation made them worse. They should stick to 4 at the back.

      Open Controls
  9. WVA
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Best attacks

    City: Haaland Foden
    Arsenal: Saka Odegaard
    Pool: Gakpo
    Brighton: Mitoma

    Best defences: City, New, Ars, United, Brentford, Pool

    Alisson
    Stones Shaw Gabriel
    Rashford Saka Odegaard Foden Mitoma
    Haaland Gakpo
    4.0 Botman Henry 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Liv best def seems like a fly in the ointment. Fair enough if it's a personal preference.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Not personal preference, they conceded the 5th least goals last season I think, not good enough to justify Trent but those defensive options work well and are good value.

        Open Controls
    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I’m absolutely not sold on Gakpo. Maybe we will learn more later. Not a terrible team at all.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Gakpo is class, I really hope he nails down his spot but if not its a nice price point with Nkunku etc

        Open Controls
  10. LangerznMash
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Mateta playing like prime (2013) Benteke.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Essential

      Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Trafford to Burnley?

    Ideas on price?

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      He will be 4.5.

      Open Controls
      1. Green O' The South
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Yes / Same as Muric current first choice I’d guess.

        Interested but Man City GW1 and blank GW2.

        For every blank there’s a double but wait and see maybe.

        Open Controls
        1. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Burnley-West Ham gives a decent rotation up to GW18. Could be interesting once the West Ham keeper situation is clarified.

          Open Controls
  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Who is Everton second choice keeper please? Thank you

    Open Controls
  13. WVA
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Captain Bruno!

    Open Controls
  14. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    If it looks like Ferguson and Enciso are starting, with the fixtures they really have huge upside and are the keys to freeing up funds for Salah or Trent

    Open Controls
    1. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'm so tempted by Ferguson but heard someone saying he won't often get more than 60/70 mins for the openers

      Open Controls
  15. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Just to make things tricky I bet FPL Towers will price Trafford from Burnley at 4.5. Would love him at 4.0!

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Would people really pick him as their main keeper even if he was 4m, given he's in an attacking side that just got promoted, faces City in GW1, blanks in GW2 and then faces Villa, Spurs, ManUtd, Newcastle and Chelsea in their next 6 games?

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        Save points.

        Apparently he’s a special keeper.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          Not sure a few save pts will really make him that worthwhile if he's playing that many teams so early on that will likely be fancied to score 2+ goals against Burnley

          Open Controls
  16. Aaronec92
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Pickford
    Trippier dalot chillwell
    Saka son Fernan encisco mbewno
    Haaland jesus

    4.5 dcl bell beyer

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Why have DCL when you wont play him vs Fulham home?
      Dalot not nailed
      Trippier tricky fixtures

      Open Controls
  17. R.C
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Competition for Trippier. Newcastle close to signing Livramento.

    Not sure why MU didn't try to sign him. Class player.

    Open Controls
  18. thepuntmaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this first draft?

    Pickford - Virginia
    TAA - Stones - Gabriel - Veltman - Beyer
    Son - Rashford - Saka - Mitoma - Chiquniho
    Haaland - Watkins - Vinicius

    Open Controls
  19. Green O' The South
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    How’s this?

    Johnstone/ Martinez rotation
    Estupinan Gabriel Stones
    Rashford Fernandes Saka Mitoma Mbeumo
    Haaland Jesus

    Botman/ Mings rotation Adebayo

    Open Controls
  20. R.C
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Onana official.

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cost?

      Open Controls
  21. R.C
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Aston Villa reach an agreement to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen

    Open Controls
  22. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    So frustrating. Why isn't there anything about the position where Dominik Szoboszlai was playing?

    How is this of any use?

    "Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) was another to make his first appearance."

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      From Liverpool.com
      https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-player-ratings-dominik-szoboszlai-25299688

      Dominik Szoboszlai

      A nice opening performance from him. Seemed to grow in confidence after having started the game with a few backward, safe passes. Loads more to come from him. Unfortunate to concede a foul late in the half and interesting that he played both left and right side in the midfield three.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thanks D.D.

        Open Controls
        1. Sure You Did
          6 mins ago

          Next time you want something answered, I suggest http://www.google.com.

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            It’s attention he craves, not information.

            Open Controls
  23. kwasbob
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Why is there no sign of Ian Maatsen as a player for either Chelsea or Burnley? He’s literally missing. I’m sure someone here know something they can share

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      I know he played a great game last night. Him and Jackson combined beautyfully.

      Open Controls
      1. kwasbob
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I wanted to have a cheeky look for Maatsen’s price but I couldn’t find him hence my ask here. Poch does like a great young player

        Open Controls
  24. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Enciso or mitoma ? Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      16 mins ago

      I am punting on Gross as has pens. Not sure if I will stick with him though. Mitoma more nailed I guess for your choice.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  25. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Bit of an odd one

    1. Odegaard (have Saka) + Enciso + McNeil
    or
    2. Bruno + Mitoma + Ahamada
    ?

    Open Controls
  26. Baberto
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Advices please

    Flakken/Areola
    Shaw/Stones/Estu (Colwill/Beyer)
    Odegaard/Saka/Martenelli/Rashford/Mitoma
    Haaland Alvarez (Ferguson)

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Interesting team. I wouldn't bet against Arsenal scoring in bunches, either 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      just now

      Areola won't start and will drop like a stone. Flakken doubt with Raya still there. "Missing" Arsenal def so would consider dropping Stones/Shaw for one but personal choice. Probably Stones. Don't like 3 Arsenal MID. Like Alvarez punt as I have him too but will keep an eye on friendlies. Ferguson too expensive for bench and rotation/minutes risk.

      Open Controls
  27. CheesyZoot
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Slightly off template? Thoughts?

    Pickford,
    Gabriel, Botman, Estu
    Salah, Rashy, Mitoma, Saka
    Haaland, Wissa, Jesus

    (Areola, Beyer, Bell, 4.5)

    ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      17 mins ago

      Off template? Looks template to me.

      Open Controls
  28. Red-United
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Have 5.0 for a city defender - Ake or Akanji?

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      This season wouldn't go best city's defence except Stones . I know it's not the answer you want but that's my opinion.
      Cheers

      Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      just now

      I am avoiding all until one comes out as "nailed"

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.