  aapoman
    9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Good team? 0.5itb, still a bit unsure about Pedro though...

    Johnstone
    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinan
    Salah Saka Rashford Mitoma Mbeumo
    Haaland Pedro

    4.0; Botman, Kabore, Mabuma

    jon.terry.tfh
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Very similiar to mine,I had Bruno + Martinelli vs your Mitoma + Rashford.

      Quite unsure with Pedro also,but he seems to be on pens and brighton got some decent fixtures. If things gone south can always move Salah down and upgrade Pedro to Nkunku/watkins etc

    Ajax Hamsterdam
      9 Years
      just now

      v good!

  Arteta
    7 Years
    50 mins ago

    "United would accept an offer in the region of £40 million to £45 million for McTominay and about £35 million for Maguire."

    My first question is, what are they smoking at Old Trafford to make these valuations?
    My second question: What the hell is wrong with those in charge at West Ham if they go ahead and offer them what they are asking for?

    R.C
      5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Clubs have offered close to that already so it's reasonable to expect that. They're decent players

      Arteta
        7 Years
        just now

        They are not good enough to be starters for Manchester United, but they are for West Ham. I know that, but I still think it is too much. They were important players during Ole's era a few years ago, and their (market) value has dropped significantly since Carrick, Rangnick, and Ten Hag took over.

    PapaWengzz
      3 Years
      39 mins ago

      They paid 60M for Mount and we paid 65M for Havertz. Thats just how the market is..both of those players can do a job for a mid table club for many years

      Arteta
        7 Years
        3 mins ago

        This was a different situation. I think that these clubs had to pay more because Chelsea had been selling two of their starters for the past three years to rivals and direct competitors for the Top 4. WHU and MU are miles apart, but one of them has £100 million, and the other one knows it. It is totally understandable that they will ask for more, and all I'm saying is that the whole package is too much, in my opinion.

      ameisin
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        just now

        Inflation innit.

    Bushman
      7 Years
      35 mins ago

      McT has to be worth more than £40m imo

      Andy_Social
        10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Maguire considers himself above such a club anyway.

        el polako
          6 Years
          1 min ago

          He clearly headed the ball too many times into his own net.

      Arteta
        7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Maybe I just haven't seen enough of him to fairly judge and rate him, but from what I saw for myself and heard from objective fans, he'd never make it as a starter where he is now. Most of them would take the money and run after yesterday's news, which screams to me that he isn't worth £45 million in reality.

    Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Transfer fees are nuts nowadays in general

      Arteta
        7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah, I don't even know why I'm surprised.

      el polako
        6 Years
        4 mins ago

        So is groceries, energy and rent.

        Hall of Shame: b84jwh
          9 Years
          1 min ago

          And ale!

          Rassi
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 Years
            just now

            And jousting sticks!

    el polako
      6 Years
      5 mins ago

      We're all paying much more for the same shite lately, why it should be any different for the clubs.

  R.C
    5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    1. Diaz v CHE (A)
    2. Alvarez v BUR (A)
    3. Maddison v BRE (A)

    PapaWengzz
      3 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

    Sheffield Wednesday
      3 Years
      just now

      You must have quite the forward line.

  PapaWengzz
    3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Bottomed:
    Pickford or Johnstone and why?

    Ajax Hamsterdam
      9 Years
      10 mins ago

      pickford for me, dyce

    aapoman
      9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Johnstone

      PapaWengzz
        3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Looking increasingly like a coin toss

        aapoman
          9 Years
          1 min ago

          There's really not much to it. Have a feeling all the decent to good 4.5 picks will score very similar points.

  AnfieldLad
    9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Johnstone Areola
    Chilwell Stones Gabriel Estupinan Baldock
    Salah Saka Martinelli Rashford Anderson
    Haaland Pedro Mubama

    Thoughts on this 442 ?

    Ajax Hamsterdam
      9 Years
      7 mins ago

      with so many good attack options I am not keen on 442 but decent enough. gl ,v nice front 6.

    Pukki Party
      6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Like it. Very similar to my current team

  jon.terry.tfh
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Pickford
    Chilwell Estu Gabriel
    Salah Saka Bruno Eze Martinelli
    Joao Pedro Haaland
    Bench all enablers.

    Salah, Saka, Bruno, Eze, Pedro, Haaland all are potentially on pens. Really like Salah as a differential. Thoughts?

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      6 Years
      4 mins ago

      V nice

    Dimdim
      6 Years
      just now

      Nice but still i will want aston villa cover and i am still going watkins over pedro.

  Ajax Hamsterdam
    9 Years
    44 mins ago

    gtg?

    onana areola
    salah saka bruno eze chukwuemeka
    haalanh pedro 4.5

    Ideally i would like rashford rather than bruno but not sure who to downgrade?

    cheers

    PapaWengzz
      3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Missing a defence

      Ajax Hamsterdam
        9 Years
        1 min ago

        hahah lol chillwell pinnock andersen

        Ajax Hamsterdam
          9 Years
          1 min ago

          gabriel and estu

    bitm2007
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 min ago

      No D

  ShaunGoater123
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Do you prefer double United midfield or remove one for jota?

    Minutes are a risk but he looks like he’ll start on the weekend and don’t have any other liverpool

    Ajax Hamsterdam
      9 Years
      36 mins ago

      go diaz instead imo, seems more nailed

      ShaunGoater123
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah not a bad shout. Struggling with who to take out, I could remove eze as have 1m itb.

        Current mid:
        Bruno, rashford, saka, martinelli, eze

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      6 Years
      just now

      Don't like double United attack, I'd take a punt on Jota

  R.C
    5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Why is everyone picking Kabore over Beyer?

    Bushman
      7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Coz Andy said so!

      Andy_Social
        10 Years
        28 mins ago

        No I'm not. 🙂 Both (all) 4.0m defenders are traps - remember Neco Williams? That was 12 months ago.

        IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Remember Lundstram?

          Andy_Social
            10 Years
            just now

            FPL Towers do, which is why that won't happen again. This year, all the 4m defenders are defenders.

    Pukki Party
      6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Are you picking Beyer? Why?

      R.C
        5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Kompany.

    PapaWengzz
      3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Agreed..how can you pick a luton player over one from the regular PL team.

    Sheffield Wednesday
      3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Do you prefer a right back or a centre back?

    aapoman
      9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Just want one that actually plays so still not decided between those two. Whoever I pick will anyways be a 2nd bench player and if I ever need them I'm not expecting more than a 1 pointer.

  Bushman
    7 Years
    43 mins ago

    A lot of talk about 6.5 mids Eze, Mitoma, Diab etc. no love for B.Silva. He plays both the Gundog and Mahrez roles so he should be more assured of PL starts this season. Why is he not being discussed?

    Similar goes for Rodri at 5.5. He's nailed and chips in with the odd goal.

    Pukki Party
      6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Good shout.

    PapaWengzz
      3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Because Foden, Palmer etc are all there and its Pep. Looks like Kovacic has nailed the gundo role so its only Mahrez role that you are talking about

      Andy_Social
        10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Kovacic has absolutely NOT 'nailed the Gundo role' Very different playing styles. When City play a top side like Arsenal, a more defensive Kovacic will start. Against lesser sides, Rodri and Stones inverting will lock down the defensive midfield, meaning Foden, Bilva or Alvarez will start ahead of Kovacic.

        Bilva will be massively rotated like others. Rodri is nailed, but his goals will come after a run of a dozen 2 and 3 pointers.

        Bushman
          7 Years
          1 min ago

          In the absence of Mahrez I think Bilva will be the 1st choice RM with the LCM role roated more.

      Bushman
        7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Way too early to say Kova is nailed. He played as the 2nd pivot against the 2nd best team in the PL but he would likely drop out of the team (or perhaps be pushed forward) if he reverts to a 3241, which would also create an extra AM role. Silva is certainly more assured of mins than Foden, Palmer and Alvarez.

    FPL Brains
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hey - keep that one to yourself 😉

  Pukki Party
    6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Thoughts on this? 1.5 so flexible for gw2.

    Pickford
    Stones Gabriel Guehi Botman
    Salah Saka Foden Rashford
    Haaland Pedro

    Trafford Kabore Nakamba Mubara

    aapoman
      9 Years
      just now

      Looks decent. Would propably spend that 1.5m on Chilwell or a better bench.

  R.C
    5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Kulusevski or Maddison?

    Pukki Party
      6 Years
      1 min ago

      I think Maddison makes Kulu a better pick this season

    aapoman
      9 Years
      just now

      Maddison easily imo

  aapoman
    9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Just noticed Stefan Ortega is only 4.0 million. If he ever replaces Ederson in the main 11 (which he honestly could since he can actually make saves) he will be the ultimate cheat code.

    Sheffield Wednesday
      3 Years
      29 mins ago

      He's my starting keeper for now - but that will change by deadline.

    Andy_Social
      10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yeah, IF Ederson is injured, there will be a tsunami of transfers to catch Ortega before his price rise. But it is a big 'if'.

      aapoman
        9 Years
        just now

        Honestly wouldn't be surprised if Pep just drops Ederson if he keeps not making saves...

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      6 Years
      just now

      *Hoping for early lineup leaks on Friday*

  dshv
    6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Watkins or Jackson
    Stones or Chilwell
    ?

    SpaceCadet
      9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Watkins
      Chilwell

  SpaceCadet
    9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Better option to complete the team?

    a. onana rashford trossard
    b. pickford bruno martinelli

    xxxx
    chilwell gabriel estu
    salah saka eze xxxx xxxx
    haaland pedro

    areola baldock beyer mubamba

    aapoman
      9 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

    Holmes
      9 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      SpaceCadet
        9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers Holmes. Thoughts on the team?

        Holmes
          9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Starting XI looks good. Bench is dross but cant do much with it. Go Turner over Areola, more chance of gametime.

          SpaceCadet
            9 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah unsure about both gks for now. Could go johnstone and turner instead. Cheers bud

  16. The Senate
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    I really don’t think it’s crazy to get Salah, structured like

    4.5/4.0
    5.5/5.0/4.5
    Salah 8.5/8.5/6.5
    Haaland 8.0/5.5
    (4.5/4.5/4.0)

    Though this is pretty much enabled by Joao Pedro and useful 4.5 defs

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      £4.5m defs could be the way to go, though, especially if the games are going to go on for longer, meaning more chance of coupon busting stoppage time goals!

    2. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      I've been really considering the 4.5 defender rotation but just find it really difficult to drop one of Gabriel or Estupinan

      1. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I still think City and Arsenal have strong enough defences to rack up clean sheets. No one else, though. Estupinan is good for those early fixtures.

    3. si
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Personally I feel the value is really with Jota or Diaz at Liverpool. Just need to wait and see who seems nailed most weeks. Jota excites me as can play anywhere across the front 3. And possibly the most explosive. He started up top last night which bodes well. It’s hard not to imagine Nunez having an impact at some point though. So maybe Diaz a safer bet. He was pretty much their best player for a period when he joined?

  17. Wenger 11
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    GK-Onana
    Def- Saliba Estupinan Martinez
    Mid- Mitoma Diaby Saka Rashford
    Att Haland Kane Wissa

    Any feedback
    Subs- Areola Gusto Anderson Baldock 0.5mITB

  18. Noooisy
    7 mins ago

    Onana passes the ball to Kilman and he scoressss...
    Just practicing.

    1. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      While United learn this new transition thing, they definitely have one defensive howler in them per 90 minutes.

      1. Noooisy
        just now

        True. And Onana is pretty good against press but is everyone else around him good too? Lots of pressing team this season.

  19. mikey
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    3 5 2 here
    Ramsdale
    Chilwell stones Shaw (udogie Bayer)
    Bruno salah saka garnacho foden
    Pedro haaland ( mubama)

    Could do Childwall, salah and garnacho for trent maddison and Diaz

    Any suggestions

  20. billnats
    • 12 Years
    just now

    A) Madison & 4.5 Forward
    B) Jackson & 4.5 midfielder + 0.5

