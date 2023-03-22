118
Scout Reports March 22

What can FPL managers expect from Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace?

Roy Hodgson has returned to Crystal Palace as their manager until the end of the season.

The 75-year-old, who was previously in charge at Selhurst Park between 2017 and 2021, will be assisted by Paddy McCarthy and first-team coach Ray Lewington.

Hodgson replaces Patrick Vieira, who was sacked after a run of 11 matches without a win and only four goals scored in that time.

“It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around. Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.” – Roy Hodgson

So, can Hodgson turn Palace’s fortunes around and put the likes of Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) back on our Watchlists? We’ll attempt to find out in this Scout Report.

THE HISTORY

Hodgson’s managerial career has spanned more than 45 years and has taken him all around the world, including stints at Inter Milan, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and Watford.

He has also led the national sides of Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Finland and, of course, England, who he managed from 2012 to 2016.

Hodgson has 382 Premier League matches as a manager. His last experience was at Watford from January to May 2022, but his departure was confirmed after their relegation to the Championship.

HODGSON’S MANAGERIAL RECORD AT PALACE

After taking over at Palace in 2017, Hodgson kept the Eagles clear of relegation for the four seasons he was in charge.

He kept them up in 2017/18 when he took over from Frank de Boer after they had lost their first four matches without scoring. Then in his first full season, Palace equalled their best-ever points tally in a Premier League campaign.

In Hodgson’s last season at Selhurst Park (2020/21), they finished 14th, although their form dropped off, as they lost six of their final eight games.

SeasonWonDrawnLostScored (rank v other PL clubs)Conceded (rank v other PL clubs)PointsPosition
2017/1811111645 (9th)55 (10th)4411th
2018/191471751 (11th)53 (10th)4912th
2019/2011101731 (19th)50 (9th)4314th
2020/211281841 (14th)66 (18th)4414th

HODGSON AT PALACE: THE UNDERLYING NUMBERS

DEFENDING
SeasonClean sheets – rank v other PL clubsShots conceded – rank v other PL clubsShots in the box conceded – rank v other PL clubsBig chances conceded – rank v other PL clubsExpected goals conceded (xGC) – rank v other PL clubs
2017/189th=9th12th12th=9th
2018/196th15th11th9th13th
2019/209th=13th=12th12th=14th
2020/2117th15th19th18th18th

Apart from his final campaign, Palace’s underlying defensive numbers were fairly respectable under Hodgson and they finished top half for clean sheets in his first three years in charge.

ATTACKING
SeasonShots – rank v other PL clubsShots in the box – rank v other PL clubsBig chances – rank v other PL clubsExpected goals (xG) – rank v other PL clubs
2017/187th6th5th6th
2018/198th8th15th13th
2019/2019th17th20th19th
2020/2118th18th18th=19th

The final two years at Palace saw them ranked third-worst and second-worst for shots, with only one side having a lower expected goals (xG) tally each time. However, they were among the top six teams for xG in Hodgson’s first season.

FAVOURED TACTICS

Hodgson relied on a 4-4-2 system for the majority of the 2020/21 campaign, defending as a unit but with a readiness to go forward and hit teams on the counter-attack, often to a front two of Zaha and Jordan Ayew (£5.2m).

However, in his final months at Selhurst Park, he switched to a 4-3-3, a system he continued to use in that disastrous spell at Watford.

Still, whatever shape was used, they would mostly attack on the left side, which was usually occupied by Patrick van Aanholt and Zaha. This approach allowed Zaha to get more involved in the final third (see below), with 38.3% of the chances they created in 2020/21 stemming from the left, compared to just 25.8% on the right.

With Zaha, Ayew, Eberechi Eze (£5.4m), Michael Olise (£5.4m), Jeffrey Schlupp (£4.7m), Odsonne Edouard (£5.0m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.1m) at his disposal, Hodgson could transition between a 4-3-3 and a 4-4-2, with the latter potentially favoured given that Palace’s struggles have been in attack this season.

PALACE’S 2022/23 STATS

Palace sit 12th in the table but they are only three points above the bottom three.

Under Vieira, they weren’t conceding a lot of goals – 38 in 28 matches this season – fewer than nine other teams in the league.

The problem is at the other end of the pitch: no top-flight side has scored fewer goals than Palace in 2022/23, who rank second-bottom for minutes per expected goal (xG).

Total (rank v other PL clubs)
Minutes per expected goal (xG)106.5 (19th)
Minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC)67.1 (12th)

THE PROSPECTS

A winless run of 12 matches in all competitions cost Vieira his job, but it’s worth noting the Frenchman faced a really tough run of post-World Cup opponents.

With those games out of the way, there is perhaps positive news for Hodgson.

Of the remaining 10 games, Palace take on only two sides currently in the top half of the table (Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham), meaning they have one of easiest schedules in the league according to our Season Ticker.

Hodgson’s first match back on the touchline will be a home game against Leicester City in Gameweek 29, which is followed by Leeds United, Southampton, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United. Should they still be in the relegation mix, their last two home matches are against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

With Eze, Olise and Zaha, this Palace side really shouldn’t be lacking in creativity, and they did create some good opportunities in their two most recent games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal. If Hodgson can restore the confidence of those players, they could become FPL options.

Zaha hasn’t registered a goal or assist in his last 11 matches, with just six and two respectively overall this term. However, in his last season under Hodgson, he got 11 goals and four assists, while in 2018/19 he hit 21 goal contributions in total. That suggests Hodgson knows how to get the best out of him, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if their talisman steps up during the run-in.

Eze also played some wonderful football under Hodgson in his first season in the top flight, while Olise has been Palace’s best creator so far this season. At just £5.4m each, they could potentially offer value in the budget midfielder category.

Above: Crystal Palace players sorted by chances created (CC) in 2022/23

It must be said, however, that attack isn’t really Hodgson’s area of expertise; formulating an organised defence is.

Vicente Guaita (£4.4m) could potentially be of use then, although previously under Hodgson, he didn’t need to make that many saves, ranking eighth among all goalkeepers in 2020/21 and 2019/20. If he fails to carry as much upside as others in his position, like Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) and David Raya (£4.8m), Marc Guehi (£4.4m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) will surely be his preferred centre-back pairing.

Palace have turned to Hodgson as a safe pair of hands to try to fight off the threat of relegation, but the style of football towards the end of his previous spell at Selhurst Park wasn’t great, while there are also reservations about his disappointing time at Watford, which ended in relegation.

Still, it could be argued that there is a lot more talent in this current Palace squad than the one Hodgson left in 2021 and it will be interesting to see the style of football he implements. If he can turn things around, they could throw up one or two interesting assets for FPL managers to consider, given their prices and that appealing fixture run.

118 Comments
  1. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    Woy is a wegend.

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      He had one good season in England when Fulham got to Europa final. Been a disaster the rest of the time.

      Open Controls
      1. HibTheHare
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 32 mins ago

        I'm not his biggest fan, but that's not true. Career average 42% win percentage – that's mid-table. He's never been afraid to take on new challenges and has worked all over the world in some of the biggest jobs. Tended to struggle at the bigger teams, but a great option for a short spell at Palace. And he's a nice gent who looks like an owl, what's not to like?

        Open Controls
        1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          Pros

          - Did well at Fulham

          Cons

          - Relegated Blackburn
          - Relegated Watford
          - Sacked by Liverpool after a few months
          - Terrible football played when Palace manager
          - Knocked out by Iceland at the Euro 2016
          - Knocked out group stage WC 2014

          Open Controls
          1. HibTheHare
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            Haha, I can see you're not a fan and I won't be able to change your mind by making your list a bit more representative of his actual career. Management's a funny old game. I always think back to when Ranieri was probably Greece's worst ever manager – his next job worked out OK!

            Open Controls
            1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 56 mins ago

              No not really been impressed at all. Fulham was great but he upset me during WC2014 and Euro 2016. Really embarrassed the England team.

              His Palace team was so bad towards the end, real turgid football. I think he’s too old now and wouldn’t be surprised if he relegates Palace.

              Open Controls
          2. Ser Davos
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            Did an incredible job at Fulham

            Did a very decent job at Palace who'd lost their first four games during De Boer's spell

            Yes, terrible with England and Liverpool, but in terms of horses for courses, he's a brilliant top level mid table manager. He's pretty ideal for what Palace require in the short term.

            England has struggled to produce top level managers just as its struggled to produce top level players (Zidane, Messi, Maradona level)

            Parallels with Moyes I feel

            Open Controls
    2. Tomerick
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      If Palace do indeed get relegated, it’s not really fair to say he’s relegated them is it? He’s been brought in because relegation is already on the cards and he has less than 10 weeks to work with a squad that is not his own to avoid it.

      Open Controls
  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 6 mins ago

    Not at lot !

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      A*

      Open Controls
  3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    I held onto Salah and he's now a differential going into the DGW but somebody mentioned he'll be fasting for Ramadan.

    Anyone know if his game suffers when he's fasted before? Might sell if so

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Minimal impact

      Open Controls
      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 55 mins ago

        Of fasting or Salah?

        Open Controls
        1. Roshen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          of ramadan

          Open Controls
    2. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      No impact at all. This is a myth that needs to be done away with

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 42 mins ago

        Ok good to know. Well I'll probably hold and hope for a few pens

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Do we know he is fasting for sure? He certainly has been drinking water in day time during ramadan.

      Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 59 mins ago

    Woy football is so boooring

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Very.

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      I said it a while back before his last season

      Palace were one of the most boring teams to watch in the league. Constantly defending and going to protect a 0-0 from the outset

      The media however never really mentioned how dire the football was

      Open Controls
  5. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    Woyful!!

    Open Controls
  6. Bubbles1985
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    SGW players for my BB this week:

    Gabriel, Odegaard, Saka and Kane.

    Am tempted by Gabriel to Neco for a cheap punt [Leaves low cash on my bench going forward]

    Is it worth Odegaard to Bruno/Bowen/Benrahma for -4 and another DGWer ??

    I support WHU so might go with the hit for some fun, as I'll be at the matches!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      Neco's not a starter atm. and Odegaard out for a hit is not worth it.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubbles1985
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Maybe Emerson in for Gabriel then...

        The Odegaard move enables Haaland to return next week. Just thinking that it is better the hit this week by using Benrahma with DGW fixtures.

        Open Controls
  7. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    12th century football?

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      That's a bit modern time for Woy

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Stone Age Woy

        Open Controls
  8. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Steele*,
    Gabriel, Schar*, Trippier*
    Saka, Maddison*, macalister*, mitoma*, Rashford*
    Toney*, Watkins*

    Kepa*, kane, Mee*, Henry*

    This is my team after my planned martinelli -> maddison transfer. Anything else worth a hit?

    Used BB in 27 so have to hope it doesn't perform

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Looking good for non-BB set up.

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
  9. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Pick the best 3;

    A) Bruno
    B) Maddison
    C) Shaw
    D) Estupinan

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      A,B,C

      Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      B, C, A if just for 29 IMO. Maybe Bruno over maddison if looking a bit longer term. Really close between those 2 though

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      B, C and D.

      Open Controls
  10. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    BB this?

    DDG Martinelli Saka Kane

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      that's a yes for me.

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  11. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Had a Arsenal fan in the office tell me that the rumor is Haaland is out for the season - but I can find no evidence of this rumor online.
    He was probably just projecting hope...

    Open Controls
  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Not very worried about these bb gwk29, many predominantly have double Newcastle and Brentford defence who's fixtures are not good and lots off sgwk players in starting 11, can't see the avg players being much over 26

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Plus any hits

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      26 on a BB would be delightful!

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        I have 26 no bb

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          Actually is it 24?

          Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      I ment 24* doh

      Open Controls
    4. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      oh I thought you meant 26 POINTS on the bench. Not fixtures.

      most people's bench will be DGW Keeper and 3x SGW players I suspect.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yeah 26pts would be a good bb. Yeah 29 would probably be optimal without hits, but like i say with Newcastle and Brentford defence making up 6-8 of this number plus Toney , I'm not worried

        Open Controls
    5. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      I'll have 24 fixtures on the pitch and 5 on the bench.
      With a -8 most likely (boo to Ward & Gnonto losing starting places).

      Will BB most likely too. (If not then I'll not take a hit...maybe even roll)

      Open Controls
    6. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      I'm not too worried about not playing a chip next week and only having 7 doublers as long as Newcastle, Chelsea, Brentford, Watkins and Arsenal all blank.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Ouch, gl with that

        Open Controls
  13. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Surprised by the reaction of some to the appointment of Hodgson at Palace. You'd have thought people would have more respect for someone who fought in the Boer War.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Haha brilliant

      Open Controls
  14. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Sheikh Jassim to mak world record bid for Manchester United bedore 9PM deadline.
    Current world record is £3.75bn for Denver Broncos last summer
    ~ Sky

    Open Controls
    1. mcpoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      I think the Glazers have only 69% of the club so they won't be getting the total valuation.

      Open Controls
  15. mcpoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Martinelli to Bruno (can't get him any other way except for Saka)?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  16. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Anyone know the contact to FPL Towers to help with a locked account?
    My 2-factor thingy got logged out when I got a new phone so I can't log into FPL on my PC. 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Have you tried getting a reset sent to your email? You will have to email premier league I think if not

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        i don't think that works as I know my password - it's the 2-factor thingy that's stopping me.
        hopefully a message to them and I can sort it out.
        cheers.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Hope you get it sorted mate

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Thanks - me too!

            Open Controls
    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      4 hours ago

      See Contact us in https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        thank you! for the life of me couldn't find that page. message sent.

        Open Controls
  17. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Pick one of each:

    March / Mitoma

    Watkins / Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      March Watkins

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Mitoma W

      Open Controls
    3. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Mitoma Watkins

      Open Controls
    4. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      March watkins

      Open Controls
  18. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Who is your priority target for gwk29?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Isak (after seeing Bruno play vs Ful XI, IX was different story though)

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Isak is my priority to. I didn't see the game but I've got Bowen in that spot as differential. Got 3 utd already to

        Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      -Shaw
      -Isak (if dgw31 confirmed) solanke/B.johnson
      -Bruno/Salah

      Bruno/Salah the least priority as it requires saka out.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        I have Shaw. Isak seems like the prefects Toney replacement for me and I have Salah.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Perfect*

          Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Roll transfer

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Let's see your team

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          De Gea
          Shaw, Trippier, Estupinan
          Salah, Rash, Mitoma, Martinelli
          Haaland, Kane, Toney

          Ward, Andreas, Tark, Bueno

          Excellent bench boost potential as you'll notice

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Looks perfect for bb mate. Don't see any real issues in your team, bar Haaland and Rashford doubts, Toney behaving himself, Estupinan travel. G2G 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. No Kane No Gain
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            I hope this is sarcasm because that bench looks weak af

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Haha 🙂

              Open Controls
            2. Mr. O'Connell
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Wow. That hurt 🙁

              Open Controls
              1. No Kane No Gain
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Honestly not 1 player on that bench is worth a boost

                Open Controls
    4. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
  19. Big Mike
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    I'm thinking of selling Trippier after dgw 29. Is this a good idea? Those Newcastle clean sheets have dried up.

    Open Controls
    1. Lucky Z
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Has doubles and he is more than just clean sheets. This comment would be relevant to Botman.

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Agreed I’m even considering losing botman this week

        Open Controls
  20. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Which combo? Both allow me to do Toney to Haaland for free in 30.

    A. Mee + Maddison
    B. Mings + Bruno -4

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Can sell Mee?

      Open Controls
      1. Lucky Z
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Mee to Mings yes

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Maddison v Bruno -4= Maddison
      Mee v Mings = Mings

      Open Controls
  21. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Really don't know now after seeing the best defenders since wc stream. A or B?

    A) Estupinan (arrives back late from Australia)
    B) Trippier (incredible attacking numbers, despite only recording 1 assist in last 10, also the Newcastle defence is poor atm and the double isn't great)

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      How late does he arrive back from Australia?! The match is Tuesday morning?!

      I’d play A over B unless the Estu travel thing is serious

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Really not sure, Mitoma in same situation to

        Open Controls
    2. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Estu for me.

      Trippier's a tad overrated now as an FPL pick.

      Open Controls
    3. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I am starting to think are trippiers days in my team numbered so a close call but would just lean trippier at the moment

      Open Controls
    4. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Prague

      Open Controls
    5. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Cheers guys only decision I have atm

      Open Controls
  22. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Is there no international duty article?

    Open Controls
  23. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Hi all bit of a different one!

    Wanting to plan a stag do in Europe including going to see one of the big clubs, anybody got any recommendations? Thinking Barca, bayern maybe?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Besiktas?

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Interesting, you been?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          No but afew of my mates went said "it was amazing"

          Open Controls
          1. Rhodes your boat
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Ahh nice, certainly not one I’d considered so will look into it, fans seem crazy too haha! Had considered dortmund too for their atmosphere

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              When is it?

              Open Controls
              1. Rhodes your boat
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                Well the wedding is in august so likely to be an early one!

                Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Brugge?

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        That is certainly an option cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Hope you have a top one where ever you go

          Open Controls
          1. Rhodes your boat
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Cheers mate 🙂

            Open Controls
    3. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Depends what kind of a stag do you will be having.. midget handcuffed to you while a chicken dippers rubs her fish taco on you? Might be better off going to Glasgow

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Think I’ll pass, going more for the footy than the rest… haha

        Open Controls
        1. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Barcelona is one hell of a stadium. The food is fantastic as well and a wonderful city! Never been to Munich but Berlin is a good city.

          Open Controls
          1. Rhodes your boat
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Thanks! Yeah barcas stadium is a real selling point! Considering dortmund too

            Open Controls
    4. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      A bit off the radar but one of the best football experiences I've had was at St. Pauli in Hamburg. You can also then tie in a game for Hamburg themselves. The night life is fantastic and the atmosphere at St Pauli is the best I've ever experienced

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Interesting shout that one will be sure to check it out cheers!

        Open Controls
  24. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    What's the latest on Haaland? Typical Ib injury?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.