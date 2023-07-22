44
44 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    57 mins ago

    Neil Maupay really is awful, he should in a League Two side at best.

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      Neal* and should be*. Sorry, been drinking.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Still not the best spelling of the name, imo

        Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Some of the misses from today almost made it look like he was deliberately doing it.

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        He has a nickname amongst Evertonians. “ The Moped.”

        Open Controls
  2. JohnnyRev7
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Ahh, another post 'marked for review'.

    I still remember when there used to be trees round here. And I paid for them.

    It's incredible how far this site has fallen.

    (Not aimed at the posters)

    Open Controls
  3. Babit1967
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Really happy with this team and reckon it’s time to log off now and await the season kicking off, who likes ? Even have a wee 0.5 minute itb

    Onana
    Chilwell Stones Estupinen
    Saka Martinelli Rashford Eze Foden
    Haaland Jesus

    4.0 Pinnock, Beyer , 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      No Salah or Trent is too risky I think

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Nah I’m ok with that.

        Open Controls
        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          25 mins ago

          Plans for GW2 when Pool are at home to Bournemouth?

          Open Controls
          1. JohnnyRev7
            • 12 Years
            23 mins ago

            Ignore it. Like last season. 9-0. Salah zilch.

            Open Controls
            1. FATHER AND SON
              • 6 Years
              15 mins ago

              If that happens again I’ll eat my hat, and I don’t even own one.

              Trent scored well tbf

              Open Controls
              1. JohnnyRev7
                • 12 Years
                2 mins ago

                Buy an edible hat. Then you're sorted.

                I'll agree on Trent last season, but this is this season, so I'll be LIV-free.

                I could be wrong, I could be right.

                Open Controls
          2. Babit1967
            • 7 Years
            22 mins ago

            I get what you’re saying, gotta stick to the plan tho - captaincy on Haaland and hopefully outscore the Salah/TAA cappers

            Open Controls
            1. FATHER AND SON
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Fair play for being committed

              Open Controls
      2. JohnnyRev7
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        Nah. Difficult early fixtures for LIV so more points to be gleaned elsewhere during the same fixture period.

        Open Controls
        1. Babit1967
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          That’s what I’m thinking - will bring in Pool when their fixtures get better and can assess who is playing most mins

          Open Controls
  4. tristanabc
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    A) Wissa, Martinelli
    B) Nkunku, Eze

    Open Controls
    1. Birds of Prey
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A--that's Eze

      Open Controls
      1. tristanabc
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks, leaning that way too.

        Open Controls
      2. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A - for sure, though I do like Eze, and have all three myself.

        Open Controls
  5. Birds of Prey
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Very Nice, but gonna have a small prob gw2 with keeper. Would you consider downgrading Chillwell til gw3 and pick up Flekken, who rotates quite well with Onana?

    Open Controls
  6. el polako
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    How old is Young?

    Open Controls
    1. Birds of Prey
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      He is a young 38

      Open Controls
      1. JohnnyRev7
        • 12 Years
        26 mins ago

        "Very Nice" made me think of Borat. Which is a good thought.

        Open Controls
        1. Birds of Prey
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          How much is Borat this season?

          Open Controls
          1. JohnnyRev7
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ahhhhh, one goat and an okay from Johnny The Monkey. I need to know you serious.

            Open Controls
  7. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts pleaee?
    Ramsdale (aerola)
    Trent botman mings/pau lamperty (baldock)
    Salah Saka Bruno enciso
    Haaland Jesus (Woodrow)

    Open Controls
    1. Birds of Prey
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      That's very nice, but some aren't nailed
      Enciso, Villa defs, Lamptey, the ghost 5th mid

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Oops 5th mid be 4.5m so baptiste, moder or marvelous. Yeh to afford salah had to get some cheapies

        Open Controls
        1. Birds of Prey
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Marvelous is only nailed one

          Open Controls
  8. Birds of Prey
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    I'd really like to get to Mount where can I get the 1.0 I need?
    Onana Flekken
    TAA Gabriel Estupian Botman Baldock
    Saka Foden Gibbs-white Rashford Mbuemo
    Jesus Haaland Surridge

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Flek to aerola ?

      Open Controls
  9. tristanabc
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Where best to upgrade with 1.5?

    Onana
    TAA Gabriel Estupian
    Rash Saka Marti Mbuemo Eze
    Haaland Wissa

    Areola Pau Baldock Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Birds of Prey
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Flekken Eze> Mount Pau>Ake

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Wissa to Nkundu

      Open Controls
  10. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    BRUNO

    Open Controls
    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Essential

      Open Controls
    2. DropkickMurphys
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      More like Ramsdale assist lol

      Open Controls
  11. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Great game for a friendly

    Open Controls
  12. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bruno essential.

    Ramsdale being removed from drafts as we speak....

    Open Controls
  13. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Bruno should be in every draft honestly. Playing as no. 10. Gonna get goals assists galore this season. Onana, Hojlund, Rashford, Casemiro in this team is gonna be so good.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Won’t play poppadom wrist Ramsdale every week.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.