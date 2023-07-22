With three weeks to go until the start of the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, the pre-season friendlies are ramping up in frequency.

We’ve got the key FPL talking points from the latest games involving Crystal Palace, Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United in this article.

Scout Notes on the rest of the weekend’s action – including the starting of the Summer Series – will follow.

WIGAN ATHLETIC 0-1 EVERTON

Nathan Patterson (£4.5m) and Ashley Young (£4.5m) were the stand-out performers as Everton edged past League One outfit Wigan Athletic.

Young, who turned 38 earlier this month, is listed as a defender in FPL but was deployed on the left flank of a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1.

He belied his advanced years with a fine display, producing some fleet-footed wing play and swapping sides with the lively (and set-piece-taking) Dwight McNeil (£5.5m).

Young grabbed the only goal of the game on his debut, lashing home at the second attempt after his first shot had been blocked.

It’s a little too early to be proclaiming Young an ‘out of position’ regular but if there’s anyone who loves a seasoned pro, it’s Sean Dyche. The former Burnley boss didn’t seem to fancy Demarai Gray (£5.5m) in a wide role after his appointment, turning to the likes of Alex Iwobi (£5.5m) and James Garner (£5.0m) on the right flank in the run-in. Iwobi was here stationed in central midfield.

“We always thought we were going to take off Ashley Young a little bit earlier. We thought it was going to be 60 minutes but he said he wanted another 10, so that was a big bonus for us – and he got his goal. “He brings so much character around the dressing room. To bring someone in of his calibre and experience is invaluable to us. He’s a really solid campaigner.” – Everton assistant boss Ian Woan

Neal Maupay (£5.0m) was his usual wasteful self up top in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m), who should be closing in on a return soon.

With Seamus Coleman (£4.5m) still working his way back from injury, Patterson staked his claim at right-back.

The young Scot was very advanced down the Wigan left and should have banked an assist: Maupay failed to convert a hat-trick of chances teed up by Patterson before Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) struck the bar following excellent work from the full-back.

“We are a little bit shy on numbers but, as you say, we get the three internationals [James Garner, Demarai Gray and Jarrad Branthwaite] back next week and then hopefully a couple of the injured boys who are closing in on a return, they come back with us towards the end of the week.” – Everton assistant boss Ian Woan

An ‘Everton XI’ comprising almost entirely of academy players took on Tranmere Rovers while the match at the DW Stadium was being contested.

Mason Holgate (£4.0m), getting game-time on a return from injury, was the only senior of note involved in that fixture.

Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey; Iwobi, Gana, Doucouré; McNeil, Maupay, Young (Metcalfe 72).

CRYSTAL PALACE 2-1 WATFORD

Goals: Edouard x2

Edouard x2 Assists: Ayew, Doucoure

Match highlights here

Odsonne Edouard (£5.5m) emerged as a second-half substitute to bag a brace in a 2-1 behind-closed-doors win over Watford.

The budget FPL forward despatched a Jordan Ayew (£5.5m) through-ball and then wrong-footed Watford ‘keeper Daniel Bachmann from 20 yards either side of a Hornets leveller.

The visitors had been the better side in the first half, spurning a succession of clear chances.

The Eagles came into the game after half-time, a tactical tweak from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3 having the desired effect.

Budget midfielder Naouirou Ahamada (£4.5m) again impressed in an unfamiliar right-wing role; he’s now played more pre-season minutes than any other Palace player, so the prospect of a Gameweek 1 start grows by the game.

Michael Olise‘s (£6.0m) injury is a big reason why he’s getting so much game-time, although the possible re-signing of the out-of-contract Wilfried Zaha would be something to monitor. Should Zaha rejoin and be fit enough to face Sheffield United in August, Ayew could well take Ahamada’s place on the right.

On the subject of Olise’s absence, Eberechi Eze (£6.5m) swallowed up even more of the set plays without his injured team-mate’s presence.

“He’s well into his rehabilitation but it’s going to take a bit longer than a few weeks for him to recover, so at the moment we’re just hoping that the rehabilitation will go well and that we’ll get him back as quickly as possible. Certainly, we won’t be seeing him for a period of time.” – Roy Hodgson on Michael Olise

Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) seems to have cemented his place between the sticks for now. Positional rival Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) not only wasn’t involved here but hasn’t been named in the 22-man party for the USA tour.

Marc Guehi (£4.5m) will be involved in the States trip, however, having missed out on Saturday.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone (Matthews 45); Clyne (Ward 76), Tomkins (O’Brien 80), Andersen (Richards 60), Mitchell; Doucouré (Hughes 76), Lerma (Schlupp 60), Eze (Gordon 87); Ahamada (Rïedewald 80), Mateta (Edouard 45), Ayew (Rak-Sakyi 76).

DAGENHAM AND REDBRIDGE 2-2 WEST HAM UNITED

Goals: Cornet, Mubama

Cornet, Mubama Assists: Benrahma, Cornet

Match highlights here

Bargain-bin FPL forward Divin Mubama (£4.5m) bagged his third goal in as many pre-season friendlies as an under-strength Hammers drew two-all with fifth-tier opposition.

“I think Divin has given us something to think about. The gaffer said in Australia that he was really pleased with his contribution in the two games, so he’s had good exposure. “What we always say is: ‘You’ve got your opportunity and it’s really important that you take it because you don’t get too many’. He’s been really impressive for the first couple of weeks of pre-season, so it’s really important that he keeps it going. “Listen, it’s a simple equation that if you play well then you’re looking to get to the top of the pecking order and you’ll be in. Whether you’re 18 or 28, it doesn’t really matter. “Divin has got to continue his good performances that he’s had over the last two or three games, and Michail Antonio will be back in a few days after his break and ready to go and we’ll take it from there.” – West Ham United assistant boss Billy McKinlay

As hinted at above, Mubama still has plenty of competition even if he does keep impressing over the summer. Gianluca Scamacca (£6.0m) and Danny Ings (£6.0m) weren’t called on for this kickabout in Dagenham, while Michail Antonio (£6.0m) has yet to feature after making a belated return to training following Gold Cup duty with Jamaica.

Regulars Said Benrahma (£6.0m), Vladimír Coufal (£4.5m), Nayef Aguerd (£4.5m), Tomáš Souček (£5.0m) and Thilo Kehrer (£4.5m) got their first summer minutes after their own extended post-international breaks but other than that, it was mostly B-teamers and youth products who were involved.

The weakened nature of the starting XI means that there’s also little to be drawn from Alphonse Areola (£4.0m) lining up between the posts.

An ‘out of position’ Maxwel Cornet (£5.5m), whose 2022/23 campaign was decimated by injury, played a part in both West Ham goals – first converting Benrahma’s cross, then setting up Mubama from close range.

Benrahma later hit the crossbar with a direct free-kick.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.0m) was among the other big names rested for this one.

West Ham United XI: Areola; Coufal (Casey 46), Aguerd (Luizão 63), Kehrer (Laing 56), Scarles (Clayton 46); Swyer (Earthy 71), Souček (Forson 63), Orford (Potts 46), Benrahma (Kodua 63); Cornet (Chesters 63), Marshall (Mubama 46).

LEVANTE 1-2 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Goals: Yates, Danilo

Yates, Danilo Assists: Freuler, Yates

Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.0m) saw red as 10-man Nottingham Forest secured a behind-closed-doors win over Levante.

The striker, who finished last season with six goals in four games, was dismissed for violent conduct on the stroke of half-time in sun-baked Spain.

Forest were 2-1 up by that point, some aggressive pressing and turnovers from the visitors leading to early goals from Ryan Yates (£5.0m) and Danilo (£5.5m).

Steve Cooper confirmed after full-time that Yates’s more advanced midfield role in the 3-4-2-1 was a “bit circumstantial”; one of those circumstances being the delayed return of Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.0m) following his involvement in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Brennan Johnson (£6.0m) is also nursing an ankle injury.

Forest remain without a fit senior goalkeeper at present, with the pursuit of 2022/23 loanee Dean Henderson (£4.5m) ongoing. £4.0m-rated pair Wayne Hennessey and Ethan Horvath are also injured.

Nottingham Forest XI: G. Shelvey; Boly (Mangala 46), Worrall (Donnelly 75), McKenna (Panzo 75); Drager, Kouyate (Hwang 46), Freuler (Bowler 75), Powell (Mighten 80); Yates, Danilo (Aguilera 75); Awoniyi.