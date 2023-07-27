69
  1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    We think Jackson still not nailed?

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      Research Poch comments.

      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        Yeah I read, just trying to give myself reason to put him in

        1. Sterling Effort
          19 mins ago

          Will be very hard to drop if he carries on the same in pre-season

          1. Andy_Social
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Not necessarily. Poch reckons he's not 100% ready for the pace and intensity of the PL - you don't get tested in that in friendlies. I can see him starting as a regular sub for a while.

            1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Agree

  2. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Saka has been politely invited to do one from mine team. Can’t have penalty misses, ever.

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Arsenal’s first choice penalty misser!

    2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      I like this method of trying to lower his ownership.

    3. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      I mean it really is reason enough to put one off.

      1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        Not enough to drink a Budwieser but, stick to rum!

        1. Drexl Spivey
          • 5 Years
          27 mins ago

          Gin, sir. Gin.

          1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Huzzah, mother’s ruin!

  3. have you seen cyan
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Anyone going Eze over Mbeumo or Mitoma? I'm tempted to go for him over Mbeumo

    1. Landorus
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      I have Eze, with João Pedro over Mitoma and Wissa over Mbeumo LOL

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Pedro over Mitoma is a mistake.

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        yea some of my drafts had Wissa over Mbeumo, mainly ones with Salah. I like Mitoma, I had him for a long time last season when he wasn't such a popular pick. When I saw how popular he is this season, it actually put me off him a bit lol.

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      @ Fulham, (h) to Palace, (h) to Bournemouth in GW2/3/4 for Mbuemo appealing though. Maybe Mbuemo initially then switch to Eze.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        yea I don't think Mbeumo is a bad pick, I just always liked EZ, and he is always somewhat of a differential. He is the kind of pick I just like.

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Me also.

    3. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      He looks alright but those around him are execrable.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 3 Years
        just now

        true

  4. R.C
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Wtf after today's pre-season games, a lot more options are emerging, becoming a headache now, as to who to pick with limited slots

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      In pre season everybody seems to be an option.

      Either you stick with known 'less sexy' assets or you accept an early wildcard is likely.

    2. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      More fun than a "strong template" pre-season though.

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      That's good for the game isn't it?

  5. Malkmus
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    A'noon all,

    Any thoughts on this? Trying to have Trent, Mo & Haaland makes it tough, but I'm trying to go with bankers at the start before seeing where the value is after a few weeks.

    Pickford (4.0)
    TTA - Saliba - AWB (Henry, Bell)
    Salah - Saka - Bruno - Enciso (4.5)
    Haaland - DCL - Pedro

    Cheers!

  6. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    On the assumption that Kane goes, Richarlison and Jackson are just too cheap and with too much potential to ignore. Foden and one of the 7.5s at Liverpool if they both nail down spots as well.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yeah I'm gambling on Jackson from GW1. Need to have some differentials to make it more fun.

      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        The difference between him and 6.0 strikers, given he doesn't really appear to have as much competition as someone like Ferguson, makes finding the extra 1.0 unquestionable.

      2. JBG
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        The same, watching him these last few pre seasons made me pick him over G.Jesus, atm. Looks like a good striker with a cool head infront of goal.

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Pre season matches*

    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Reply fail to R.C above.

    3. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Can't imagine Spurs getting the massive amount a player like Kane is worth, and still play with Richarlison up front. If you've watched yesterday's highlights, you'll know Richarlison would not have scored a single one of his three goals against Fleetwood Town, let alone Premier League clubs. I'm with you about Jackson, on the other hand, the lad is class. Really great potential, very quick and technically gifted, could do damage if played ahead a passer like Nkunku.

  7. have you seen cyan
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    I know you guys don't like RMT's but I'm bored lol, here's my current squad, pretty happy with it tbh. Its fairly template, but it does have Trippier! And Mbeumo may become Eze.

    Onana
    Gabriel - Estupinan - Trippier
    Saka - Rashford - Mbeumo - Mitoma - Foden
    Haaland - Jesus

    Mubama, Bell, Baldock, Areola.

    2.0 ITB, after GW1, Trippier > TAA. The spare 0.5 ITB? Might just leave it in the bank for any price changes, or leave it and do Estupinan > Chilwell when Chelsea get nice fixtures.

    Not bad for 2 itb?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I wouldn’t target Trippier v Villa for attacking threat or a clean sheet. Villa will be strong this season and Trippier is not worth 6.5, not at least until the fixtures ease up.

      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Plus they're trying to buy Livramento so this season he can actually be rested.

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        yea someone said the same the other day. I still think Trippier has a better chance of points then TAA though, a bagful? Doubtful. I'm probably just trying to be different for the sake of it.

      3. Drexl Spivey
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        St James' GW1 though.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          yea thats probably the main factor im considering him, and the fact that only casual managers will have him in gw1.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Fairly template is an understatement!

      It's good though.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 3 Years
        just now

        lol ty

  8. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thoughts?
    Steele - Areola
    Gabriel - Shaw - Henry - Beyer - Bell
    Salah - Rashford - Saka - Mitoma - Nakamba
    Haaland - Nkuku - Wissa

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Ayling to an EPL team? Chances?

  9. Lovren an elevator
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who's likely to score highest out of this lot this season....

    A. Jesus
    B. Nkunku
    C. Gakpo
    D. Nunez
    E. Jackson

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  10. George Sillett
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    A bit off template but I'm quite liking this :-
    Pickford , 4 M
    Chilwell Gabriel Estpinan AWB Beyer
    KDB Saka Bruno Mitoma 4.5M
    Haaland Jesus Jackson

    Any thoughts/opinions ?

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Off template! Off to Coventry with you!

      1. George Sillett
        • 7 Years
        just now

        That will be on 19th August !

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I like the forward trio! I have the same one... I'd monitor KDB, he might be eased in.

      1. George Sillett
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Just seen your squad which is incredibly similar ! Will migrate to Rashford for KDB if he looks an unlikely starter and keep the remainder in the bank

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Yea our so called punts are very similar...

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks good with some nice differentials to most RMTs.

  11. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Did the boring Martinelli to Jesus move. Too much competition down that left flank.

    I'm now set in a 343 formation. Any good?

    Onana
    Chilwell Gabriel Stones
    Saka Rashford Bruno Foden
    Haaland Jesus Jackson

    Rodak Baldock Anderson Ekdal

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      343 perfect but Saka misses more penalties than he scores.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        So who's your pick from Arsenal midfield? Odegaard?

        1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Odegaard Son of Aeroguard a fine pick. Not sure who the new penalty taker is though.

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I'm still in the belief that Saka will take them

      2. Ray85
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Does he? Hes missed one out of 6 competitive pens for Arsenal....

  12. Old Bull
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anyone considering Barnes when Newcastle fixtures get better?

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      When is that?

      1. Old Bull
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        I think you know what I mean Sir Knight, but I’ll rephrase the question.

        Anyone considering Barnes?

        1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Not yet, need to see him in action.

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Around GW5 I'd assume

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      No need to consider him right now. Watch the games and see.

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      If he was nailed, I'd consider him from GW1.

    4. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gordon has been looking very good pre season. And Eddie loves Almiron. He's not a guaranteed starter.

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thought Miley looked class again against Chelsea.

        1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Wrecking ball?

